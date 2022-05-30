Glentress to Host the 2023 XC World Champs

I am incredibly proud that by working with a number of partners, including South of Scotland Enterprise and Forestry and Land Scotland, we have been able to bring these UCI World Championship events to the Scottish Borders.



This will not only cement the reputation of the Tweed Valley as one of the world’s best mountain biking locations, but also the Scottish Borders generally as Scotland’s leading cycling destination.



Glentress has been a catalyst for change and growth over a number of years, bringing cyclists to the area, boosting tourism, investment and jobs, and inspiring more people to ride. The communities of the Tweed Valley and their support and enthusiasm has also been vital in making this such a special and unique place for cycling.



Both the short and long term benefits of hosting the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championship will be significant for our local economy and that is why we are so determined to bring more events of this magnitude to the area. — Councillor Euan Jardine, Leader of Scottish Borders Council