Glentress to Host the 2023 XC World Champs

The UCI has announced that Glentress will be the host for the 2023 XC and Marathon World Championships as part of the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships in Glasgow and across Scotland.
Featuring alongside Fort William who will host the DH racing
, Glentress will be the location for the XC and Marathon races forming the first combined Cycling World Championships. For 2023 the UCI has organised it so that for the first time 13 cycling World Championships will be brought together for an 11-day long event with events being hosted across Scotland.
The events will take place from 3 to 13 of August with most taking place in Glasgow and select disciplines having venues in other parts of Scotland.
|The Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) and the organisers of the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships taking place in Glasgow and across Scotland today revealed that the event’s mountain bike cross-country and cross-country Marathon competitions will take place in Glentress.
One of Scotland’s most renowned mountain bike locations, Glentress Forest is located just over 90km south-east of Glasgow, in Tweed Valley in the Scottish Borders. It is the ninth location to be announced as a host of the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships taking place from 3 to 13 August 2023. Glentress is the fourth venue announced outside Glasgow, after Dumfries & Galloway for the para-cycling road competitions, Stirling for the road time trials and Fort William for mountain bike downhill.
Additional venues and locations for the different UCI World Championships included in the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships will be confirmed in the coming weeks and months.— UCI
|In mountain biking, the UCI World Championships are seen as the pinnacle of the sport so I’m thrilled that the Mountain Bike Cross-country and Mountain Bike Cross-country Marathon are both coming to Glentress Forest. Having the opportunity to compete in a World Championships in front of a home crowd would be an incredible experience and it would be a dream come true to pull on a rainbow jersey. Glentress Forest is known as being a brilliant destination for mountain biking and I think the riders and fans will be in for a real treat next year.— Charlie Aldridge, 2019 Men’s Junior XC World Champion
|Glentress Forest is known around the world for the quality of its trails and its challenging terrain so it is a fitting venue for both the Mountain Bike Cross-country and Mountain Bike Cross-country Marathon as part of the first-ever combined UCI Cycling World Championships. We look forward to showcasing some spectacular world-class cycling in Glasgow and across Scotland and I’m delighted that Glentress Forest has come on board as our latest venue. Our thanks go to our partners at Scottish Borders Council, Forestry Land Scotland and South of Scotland Enterprise for their commitment and support in ensuring this area can be part of the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships.— Trudy Lindblade, CEO of the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships
|I am incredibly proud that by working with a number of partners, including South of Scotland Enterprise and Forestry and Land Scotland, we have been able to bring these UCI World Championship events to the Scottish Borders.
This will not only cement the reputation of the Tweed Valley as one of the world’s best mountain biking locations, but also the Scottish Borders generally as Scotland’s leading cycling destination.
Glentress has been a catalyst for change and growth over a number of years, bringing cyclists to the area, boosting tourism, investment and jobs, and inspiring more people to ride. The communities of the Tweed Valley and their support and enthusiasm has also been vital in making this such a special and unique place for cycling.
Both the short and long term benefits of hosting the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championship will be significant for our local economy and that is why we are so determined to bring more events of this magnitude to the area.— Councillor Euan Jardine, Leader of Scottish Borders Council
|Welcoming these two UCI World Championship events will be a terrific inauguration for the new updated Glentress layout that is currently in development. Our refreshed offer will include a new skills area, new trails and trail features, all being taken forward as part of our Glentress Masterplan. These works will bring the venue and its 45 miles of mountain bike trails up to national and international race specifications. We’re really looking forward to the 2023 events and we’re sure it will be a huge success and mark the beginning of a new exciting chapter for Glentress, hopefully with it hosting many more top flight events in the future.— John Dougan, Regional Manager with Forestry and Land Scotland
