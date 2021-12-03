Global E-Bike Market Forecasted to Exceed $120 Billion by 2030, eMTBs Fastest Growing Segment

A report from Vision Research Reports
found that the e-bike market is projected to be worth more than $120 billion USD by 2030, BikeBiz reported
.
The market, which was worth about $41 billion in 2020, is expected to expand nearly threefold over a decade, with a compound annual growth rate of 11.6%. The eMTB category is expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period, the report states. Similarly, when divided by class, class I e-bikes - pedal, not throttle powered - are expected to be the largest segment, in part because of legal restrictions of class II and III e-bikes on roads and trails.
Still, e-bike market growth is limited by consumer and manufacturer costs, as well as technological challenges in battery design. The report states that since e-bikes must travel long distances, it's difficult to design a battery with enough storage capacity without adding prohibitive weight. (As with other areas of cycling, power-to-weight ratio turns out to be important.)
By volume, the Asia Pacific region made up roughly 88% of the market in 2020 and is expected to continue to lead sales. By value, Europe holds 39% of the market share, led by Germany, France, and Italy. Europe's large share despite the high volume sold in Asia likely points not only to the growing popularity of e-bike commuting but to the massive increase of eMTBs in European countries.
The market's growth will depend on city infrastructure for commuter e-bikes, improved battery technology, and the increased prevalence of eMTBs on the trails.
22 Comments
Currently, eMTB's are illegal on all the trails near where I live. And until that changes, I won't even consider them.
That said... IF I was in the market an eMTB, I'd be looking for something like the new Orbea Rise Hydro. Its both not (as) absurdly expensive, and not (as) absurdly heavy, and with less power than a full class 1 ebike.
I like mountain biking for its intersection of fitness, and fun. I'd like to think I'd push myself just as hard as I would on my normal bike, but I can totally see how a mild assist could be appealing on those 20%+ grades.
I have a hard time wrapping my head around this. Is the commuter segment already saturated? Or is it a demographic thing?
But yeah, seems to me in places where people don't commute by bikes much because of the hills and/or distances, pedal assistance sure may be what's needed to get people out of their cars. More so than that people need assistance for their work out.
This is bike brands framing their new revenue streams with marketing BS, that's all. Today we have Outside+, tomorrow we'll have the option for Outside+MAX. Or the Giant eReign 29 Advanced Pro+ Live Valve. Tiresome.
What's probably accelerating the transition is that in more and more cities the max speed for motorized traffic is being capped at 30km/h so the bike (assisted or unassisted) soon becomes the fastest option through town.
