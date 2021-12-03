Global E-Bike Market Forecasted to Exceed $120 Billion by 2030, eMTBs Fastest Growing Segment

Dec 3, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  

A report from Vision Research Reports found that the e-bike market is projected to be worth more than $120 billion USD by 2030, BikeBiz reported.

The market, which was worth about $41 billion in 2020, is expected to expand nearly threefold over a decade, with a compound annual growth rate of 11.6%. The eMTB category is expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period, the report states. Similarly, when divided by class, class I e-bikes - pedal, not throttle powered - are expected to be the largest segment, in part because of legal restrictions of class II and III e-bikes on roads and trails.

Still, e-bike market growth is limited by consumer and manufacturer costs, as well as technological challenges in battery design. The report states that since e-bikes must travel long distances, it's difficult to design a battery with enough storage capacity without adding prohibitive weight. (As with other areas of cycling, power-to-weight ratio turns out to be important.)

By volume, the Asia Pacific region made up roughly 88% of the market in 2020 and is expected to continue to lead sales. By value, Europe holds 39% of the market share, led by Germany, France, and Italy. Europe's large share despite the high volume sold in Asia likely points not only to the growing popularity of e-bike commuting but to the massive increase of eMTBs in European countries.

The market's growth will depend on city infrastructure for commuter e-bikes, improved battery technology, and the increased prevalence of eMTBs on the trails.

22 Comments

  • 15 0
 Some trail systems will be able to handle the added speed and traffic, others won’t. There should be a small tax on ebike sales for grants to maintain and develop trails similar to the hunting industry.

www.mdwfp.com/conservation/who-pays-for-it/pittman-robertson-act.aspx
  • 1 0
 That is basically what all the hikers said when MTB went mainstream! Maybe there should be a small tax on every MTB sold electric or not? Which I wouldn’t mind doing if I knew it went to trail work which it never would!!
  • 2 0
 I guess we'll see how things pan out in 8-10 years. I suspect the growth will be somewhat dependent on the local infra/laws concerning them. But I'm sure it is still a growth area for most brands, as they are still pretty darn "new" in the public eye. And this article covers everything from commuters, to eMTB.

Currently, eMTB's are illegal on all the trails near where I live. And until that changes, I won't even consider them.

That said... IF I was in the market an eMTB, I'd be looking for something like the new Orbea Rise Hydro. Its both not (as) absurdly expensive, and not (as) absurdly heavy, and with less power than a full class 1 ebike.

I like mountain biking for its intersection of fitness, and fun. I'd like to think I'd push myself just as hard as I would on my normal bike, but I can totally see how a mild assist could be appealing on those 20%+ grades.
  • 2 0
 "The eMTB category is expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period"
I have a hard time wrapping my head around this. Is the commuter segment already saturated? Or is it a demographic thing?
  • 1 0
 I checked the article, it merely states that it is expected to be the fastest growing but doesn't explain why so. Maybe there is more acceptance recently (judging by the PB articles and comment section) and more than a few e-mtbs no longer look horrible? I live in The Netherlands so our situation is probably different from elsewhere. Most people who want an e-bike for commuting already have one by now. Whereas our "mountains" don't really call for pedal assistance as much as someone riding the in the alps and wants to rush/skip the boring zero-tech fireroad climbs.

But yeah, seems to me in places where people don't commute by bikes much because of the hills and/or distances, pedal assistance sure may be what's needed to get people out of their cars. More so than that people need assistance for their work out.
  • 2 0
 My best guess is yeah, because the places where e-commuting is likely to be popular/where there's good bike infrastructure are already somewhat saturated with e-commuters and sales are decelerating, whereas in the US and other countries where there are MTB trails but fewer eMTBs than Europe, there's still a pretty massive population that's slowly becoming more accepting of eMTBs. I can't say for sure though.
  • 1 0
 It's a framing thing. You take a new segment of users with a smaller representation and compare it to a much larger segment of users with a greater representation and express it as a percentage to make it look like 'OMG the GrOwTh'. Using some easy round numbers, it works like this: let's say there are 100,000 mountain bikers in the US, and there's 10,000 eMTB riders in the US. Each segment gains 10,000 new riders this year. The traditional mountain bike segment grew by 10%, where as the eMTB segment grew by 100%. They literally both gained the same amount of new riders each, but 'Wow eMTBs are on fire you better go out and get one because they are THE new thing and you don't want to be left out, do you??'. It's the same way the Mormon church can say the world's 'fastest growing religion', when as a percentage of the whole they are still a tiny minority (just an example, nothing against some of the rad Mormon folks I know).

This is bike brands framing their new revenue streams with marketing BS, that's all. Today we have Outside+, tomorrow we'll have the option for Outside+MAX. Or the Giant eReign 29 Advanced Pro+ Live Valve. Tiresome.
  • 1 0
 The city infrastructure doesn't have to be different for commuter e-bikes than it for unassisted commuter bikes. Most commuter e-bikes are the class I type which travel at or only slightly above the speed of unassisted commuter bikes (the internal gear hub, hub dynamo, heavy durable steel stuff). What does take more room is the increasing number of delivery services which make the shift from cars to cargo bikes. Just sacrifice another car lane for wider bicycle lanes and you're good. The faster e-bikes (capped at 45km/h) obviously won't fit and are resignated to the car lane. But people opting for those typically travel larger distances between towns rather than use them much in the city.

What's probably accelerating the transition is that in more and more cities the max speed for motorized traffic is being capped at 30km/h so the bike (assisted or unassisted) soon becomes the fastest option through town.
  • 6 2
 been riding ebike's for a couple years, don't see any extra damage to my local trails.
  • 7 3
 These should be by prescription only
  • 2 0
 You win the comments section today. I prescribed myself an e-bike last summer. Your comment is still hilarious.
  • 4 0
 But will they make e-ee wings cranksets?
  • 5 4
 I wonder how the trails will hold up with all the e-mtb's comming. Also, if the new bikes are equipped with inexperienced riders, accidents will happen...
  • 2 1
 oh well, there goes all the single track. But seriously is most of this growth not Deliveroo riders.
  • 1 3
 Cool to hear. My Fezzari Wire Peak is on it's way! I used to be not into them and planned to stick with just an analog enduro bike forever till riding my neighbors Trek Slash. Sold on it right away.
  • 1 0
 *Trek Rail
  • 6 4
 Sweet, E-Bikes are RAD!
  • 1 0
 The REAL victims here are professional bicycle mechanics.
  • 1 0
 dont poke the bear...
  • 2 4
 Laziness is growing. What’s new.
  • 2 0
 Or push just as hard and have more DH
  • 1 0
 I think you mean wealth is concentrated in an aging demographic that wants to relive their youth

Post a Comment



