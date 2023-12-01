MADE Bike Show Announces 2024 Dates & Opens Registration

Words: Echos CommunicationsMADE 2024
MADE (www.made.bike
), a multi-day industry and consumer event highlighting the global handmade community and the artisans and brands that support it, today announces its return to Portland’s Zidell Yards event venue and the opening of registration for exhibitors. In 2023, its inaugural year, MADE became the world’s largest custom bike show, bringing over 200 builders and brands together and attracting over 5000 attendees throughout the 3-day event.
“Our mission is to support the handmade culture by creating an event where builders and brands come together to share their passion for the bike. Year one was a success thanks to everyone who believed in MADE, and demonstrated the strength and passion that drives this community,” said Billy Sinkford, MADE Co-Founder and VP of ECHOS Communications. “We are proud and honored to be in the position to both sponsor the event and support this vibrant community and industry.” MADE is supported by ECHOS Communications, a public relations and marketing agency serving cycling and active lifestyle brands.
In 2024, MADE will return to Zidell Yards with a larger floor plan and venue footprint to accommodate additional exhibitors and attendees, as well as offering improved amenities. Exclusive industry and media hours will allow ample time to create dynamic content and connect builders and industry leaders. MADE will open to the public at 12 noon on Friday, August 23rd through Sunday, August 25th, 2024, with evening events spotlighting local cycling brands and culture.
MADE will offer new builders discounted booth space to ensure the entire handmade community has the opportunity to participate. With the Portland Waterfront as a backdrop, Zidell Yards is a perfect venue to showcase the unique bikes and components that will be on display. The 2024 show will see more food/coffee and beer vendors, along with multiple lounges, both indoor and outdoor, to provide attendees with additional options. A full show schedule and dates for ticket sales will be provided in Spring 2024.
Registration for waitlisted brands and new exhibitors will begin at 8 AM PST on December 4th. What to expect from MADE 2024:
- 3 Days of Activations for Media, Industry, and the Public
- 200+ Builders and Supporting Brands Exhibiting in Attendance
- Indoor/Outdoor Venue with Food/Beer/Coffee Vendors
- Subsidized Booth Space for New Builders
- Evening Events and Activations for Industry and the Public
- On-Site Self Bike Parking
- Photo Services with Media Selects Available for Launch (No Photo Credit Required) About MADE
: MADE is a show for the modern handmade industry - spotlighting framebuilders, domestic production, and artisan craftsmanship. With an emphasis on community and inclusivity, MADE was built to provide the framebuilding community with an outlet for exposure and expression that elevates the craft.