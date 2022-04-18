Gloria Scarsi Joins the Canyon CLLCTV Dainese Enduro Team

Press Release: Canyon CLLCTV Dainese Enduro Team
It’s not very often that a rider gets announced on a team without a decent proportion of the MTB community knowing about them in advance. But we would wager that not many of you have heard of Italian shredder Gloria Scarsi before now.
With the launch of Canyon CLLCTV Dainese Enduro Team last week, riders Alexis Icardo and Slawomir Lukasik were welcomed to the new outfit. But behind the scenes, it was always planned to have a third teammate in the squad. And now we are stoked to reveal Gloria Scarsi will be riding under the new team colours in her first season of EWS racing.
So you can get properly acquainted here is a little intro to Gloria: The rookie with experience
While this might be Gloria’s first season of EWS, she is no stranger to racing bikes at the highest level.
Now 21 years old, Gloria's racing career started at the age of 14 on the track. And with a U23 World Champs title and multiple U23 European Champs wins during the 2018 season- it’s safe to say her talent and determination got up to speed pretty quick in those 4 years.
Wondering how a road and track racer got into enduro?
After choosing to leave road and track cycling behind her at the end of 2019, Gloria wasn’t sure if she would continue riding at all. But at the start of 2020 she was convinced to give enduro a try.
Not the smoothest start
|When I finished road and track racing, I didn’t want to know what to touch the bike again. But in early 2020 my friends said ‘’Gloria, come and try enduro’’. Within a week I had bought myself a bike and started in MTB.—Gloria Scarsi
One year after first taking up MTB, Gloria had jumped straight into racing. Competing across both DH and Enduro, she ended up on the top step of the podium at the 2021 IXS Cup in Brandnertal.
But year one between the tape wasn’t all plane sailing- with a truly brutal crash at the 2021 Italian Enduro Champs- breaking 7 vertebrae.
Now coming back even stronger in 2022, Gloria has been building up speed at several enduro races in Italy earlier this year, with more wins and podiums. EWS is next
In June this year, Gloria will take to the start line of her first EWS race- and we can’t wait to see her join teammates Alexis Icardo and Slawomir Lukasik in Canyon CLLCTV Dainese’s first season. Good luck Guys!
Photos by: Boris Beyer
