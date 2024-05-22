Go Fund Me Launched to Help Film Documentary on Grant Allen - Rampage Competitor, Paralympian & Adaptive MTBer

May 22, 2024
by Jack Fletcher  

A Message From Grant

bigquotesI don’t like asking for help, but I do like helping others…

Jack Fletcher came to me with the idea about telling my story and about some of the things I’ve been lucky enough to have the chance to do, experience as well as about some of the challenges I’ve faced. This is a small teaser of what he’s compiled, he’s poured a lot into this one…

I get pretty emotional hearing some of the words spoken about me by people I admire and hold in the highest regard.

George Dunstan OAM and Chef de Mission for two Australian Paralympic teams, my rehab coordinator and mate in the gym… Will Rischbeith, all round GC and the dude that just kept rocking up to see me in hospital to make sure I was good…

This whole thing has now transpired into perhaps not just about my story or my past but to also, what I’m lucky enough to be able to do in day to day life now.

Bikes are a powerful thing. Something that brings so much joy to so many people.

We’re asking for help now. We’re asking for help to assist us to be able to bring stories to life from my past that have helped to shape things now. More importantly though, the stories of the present and the now.

We want your help to show the joy in the work that I’m lucky to get to do with the team from Bowhead Corp and Push Mobility along with others. We want to showcase the power of these bikes, the way they change lives and also the way we are changing the biking world with just what’s possible on these bikes.

If you can, please consider trying to donate or support us. Your contribution will go toward helping us present these stories and projects into the most well produced and professional format that these stories deserve to be shown in.

Bikes… How good…Grant Allen

www.gofundme.com/f/grant-allen

Posted In:
Industry News Grant Allen Adaptive Mtb


Author Info:
jackfletcheraus avatar

Member since Feb 20, 2019
11 articles
0 Comments







