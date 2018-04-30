Godziek Brothers' Jump Sessions - Video

Dawid Godziek with his new dirt machine

For the English translation turn on the subtitles.Szymon and Dawid Godziek are riding together since the very beginning and it was Dawid who persuaded Szymon to try MTB dirt jumping. The bros kept having fun over their careers and decided that despite different sponsorships, they want to have something on their own. Godziek Brothers Video Mag is pretty much their sessions, good times and a side project, to keep riding fun as much as it deserves!We hope to show you another perspective into rider’s life with Flair Motion* behind the lens and words by Mateusz Szachowski in this new vlog series where riding speaks for itself.Video by Flair Motion*Riders: Dawid Godziek, Szymon Godziek, Marcin Rot, Marek Łebek and Adam Glosowic