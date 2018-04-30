VIDEOS

Godziek Brothers' Jump Sessions - Video

Apr 29, 2018
by Aleksander Osmałek  

For the English translation turn on the subtitles.

Szymon and Dawid Godziek are riding together since the very beginning and it was Dawid who persuaded Szymon to try MTB dirt jumping. The bros kept having fun over their careers and decided that despite different sponsorships, they want to have something on their own. Godziek Brothers Video Mag is pretty much their sessions, good times and a side project, to keep riding fun as much as it deserves!

We hope to show you another perspective into rider’s life with Flair Motion* behind the lens and words by Mateusz Szachowski in this new vlog series where riding speaks for itself.

360 down side tailwhip
Dawid Godziek with his new dirt machine

Video by Flair Motion*
Riders: Dawid Godziek, Szymon Godziek, Marcin Rot, Marek Łebek and Adam Glosowic

4 Comments

  • + 2
 Didn't understand a word, didn't matter, still a pleasure to watch.
  • + 3
 You can turn on subtitles ????????
  • + 1
 @flairmotion: Haha I wasn't criticizing, I meant that the riding was good enough even by itself
  • + 1
 @Kustomango: Riding is always top notch with this guys!

Post a Comment



