Video: Results and Winning Run - Rocket Air 2019

May 4, 2019
by Flying Metal  

Dawid Godziek wins the 10th edition of the Swatch Rocket Air. Even with snow falling on the castle behind the transformed ice rink, riders and spectators alike came ready to party for the FMB Gold event! And party they did!

Results

1st. Dawid Godziek: Poland - 94.3
2nd. Paul Couderc: France - 86.0
3rd. Alex Alanko: Sweden - 85.3
4th. Erik Fedko: Germany - 84.7
5th.Antonin Honore: France - 83.7

Dominik Bosshard

Godziek beat out two-time Swatch Rocket Air winners, Nicholi Rogatkin (USA) and Sam Pilgrim (GB) to take home the title. Paul Couderc from France placed 2nd and Swedish rider, Alex Alanko took home third.

FMB Gold Event in Thun Switzerland on May 3rd-4th 2019 Photo www.andremaurer.ch

While Godziek may be leaving with the title, it was the run of Lucas Huppert that won the crowd's heart. The eighteen-year-old Zurich local and 2018 Red Bull Rookie of the Year brought the arena to a roar with an impressive first run landing him in 5th. Chainsaws rumbled for Huppert’s second run but a crash ended his chance at the podium.

FMB Gold Event in Thun Switzerland on May 3rd-4th 2019 Photo www.andremaurer.ch

The volunteers, organizers, riders and audience came ready to party! The birthday themed course complete with a swing set, remote control car, cake and giant confetti bomb gave the audience a colorful backdrop for the rider's full gas runs.

FMB Gold Event in Thun Switzerland on May 3rd-4th 2019 Photo www.andremaurer.ch

Leaders of the Organizing Committee, Jerome and Ramon Hunziker, and Barbara Linder were properly thanked by their volunteers the only way they know how: a beer shower!

FMB Gold Event in Thun Switzerland on May 3rd-4th 2019 Photo www.andremaurer.ch


Full Results:
2019 Results 1-7

2019 Results 8-14

2019 Results 15 -20

FMB Gold Event in Thun Switzerland on May 3rd-4th 2019 Photo www.andremaurer.ch

From young to old, beginner to professional the sold-out final and 10,000+ visitors over the weekend can be grateful for the hard work of the Flying Metal crew and volunteers. See you May 1-2 in 2020!

Photo Credits: andremaurer.ch, Manuel Lopez, Dominik Bosshard

Watch the Live Stream Replay here.

