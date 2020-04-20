'Goggles for Docs’ Program Launched to Donate Goggles to Health Care Workers

Our Bell and Giro products are designed first and foremost to keep people safe, whether they are commuting to work or recreating in the outdoors. In light of the ongoing pandemic, our products are now proving to be an essential element for health care workers responding to the unprecedented public health crisis the world faces as we tackle the COVID-19 pandemic. This personal protective equipment, or PPE can help doctors, nurses, and other first responders focus on what they do best, and where they are needed most. Bell + Giro, and the entire Vista Outdoor family is indebted to our country’s medical professionals, and it is our duty to do everything we can to support them. — \Chris Sword, President of Bell & Giro