'Goggles for Docs’ Program Launched to Donate Goggles to Health Care Workers

With the COVID-19 pandemic still ongoing, medical staff around the world are continuing their invaluable work helping those who have become seriously ill with the virus. But in many countries, there is simply not enough protective equipment for them to be properly equipped to stop themselves from becoming ill. This is where Goggles for Docs is hoping to help.
Goggles for Docs is a newly formed organization that has the sole purpose of supplying medical staff goggles who currently are working without proper eye protection equipment when treating patients with COVID-19. The group was formed by members of the ski and snowboard industry after they found that goggles had become a valuable piece of personal protective equipment for health care workers. So far over 32,000 goggles have been donated.
You can find out more and donate here
.
So far Bell & Giro, Smith Optics and 100% have all supported Goggles for Docs with large donations of goggles for medical staff.
|Our Bell and Giro products are designed first and foremost to keep people safe, whether they are commuting to work or recreating in the outdoors. In light of the ongoing pandemic, our products are now proving to be an essential element for health care workers responding to the unprecedented public health crisis the world faces as we tackle the COVID-19 pandemic. This personal protective equipment, or PPE can help doctors, nurses, and other first responders focus on what they do best, and where they are needed most. Bell + Giro, and the entire Vista Outdoor family is indebted to our country’s medical professionals, and it is our duty to do everything we can to support them.— \Chris Sword, President of Bell & Giro
|The Goggles for Docs program materialized in just a few days to support hospital need, and is based solely on volunteer support and product donation. Smith is currently sending new and used goggles to fulfill hospital requests, and will continue to promote the program, encouraging our community to volunteer and donate on an individual level.—Smith Optics
|Stronger together. 100% Together.
With so many caregivers being encouraged to purchase their own Personal Protection Equipment, we thought we would help them out. We are pleased to have donated over 1,000 pairs of sports performance eyewear, all outfitted with clear, UltraHD lenses to those fighting on the front lines, our heroes. We will get through this, together.— 100%
FAQ:Source: Goggles for DocsWhat kind of goggles?"Please only donate ski-style goggles (the same style used for motocycles, snowmobiles, etc.) or lab goggles. Please DO NOT donate any type of swim goggle."What guidelines should I follow to donate safely?"Be sure to follow these guidelines if you drop off or mail goggles or watch this short video for a tuturial from Chris Kratt."Tinted or clear lenses?"Either. They have nothing. Dark lenses are better than a COVID cough to the face."Used or new goggles?"Most of these goggles will be used. Again, used lenses are better than a COVID cough to the face."
10 Comments
blog.zealoptics.com/post/614677662098653184/gogglesfordocs
Post a Comment