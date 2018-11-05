Making a Modern Bike Resemble a Retro Classic

First ride: Scott Full Retro 950



After the first couple of rides on it I'm positively surprised. Of course, it's a really nice bike, but you have to remember that I'm coming from riding a sub 7kg Scott Scale RC 900 SL. The 900's frame alone weighs 1kg less and costs twice as much as this complete bike - and there's something to be said about how a really good carbon frame and super light carbon seat post help against vibrations and improve comfort.



The Scale 950 doesn't feel quite as responsive and it's simply not as fast, mostly due to heavier wheels and tires. But, this is a training bike. When the snow comes and you start using studded tires, it's just about heart rate and training hours anyway.



On the other hand, it handles very similar to my "dentist" Scale 900 SL and with a light wheelset, it'd be really close. I feel comfortable on the bike, the aluminium frame is stiff and lets me put the power down, the Fox fork is supple and I'm already having lots of fun on it.



I don't have a matching riding kit yet. Luckily, my regular clothes match quite well