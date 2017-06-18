EVENTS

Gold Rush: Slopestyle Finals - Crankworx Les Gets 2017

Jun 18, 2017
by Nathan Hughes  

Clear skies and light wind meant Crankwox Les Gets marquee event would go off without a hitch this year
Et voilà, c'est tout! The Crankworx week has come to end and ultimately the sophomore year here in Les Gets could not have been more different to last year's mud-bath. After four days of almost uninterrupted sun, a fifth was probably asking too much, but once again Mother Nature served up an enormous slice of summer pie to accompany what is arguably the greatest spectacle of the whole show, the slopestyle finals.

With a couple of big names quite clearly missing from the start sheet, not least Brandon Semenek, all eyes were on FMB series leader Nicolai Rogatkin to deliver the goods and take that giant check back to the East Coast. In the end we never saw his gargantuan twister landed and instead it was a spectacular return to the glory days for the Canadian, Brett Rheeder, following a tumultuous recent history with injury struggle. Huge frontflips, barspin 720s, and flip cans were just a few of the many jaw-dropping moments packed into his first run which proved untouchable to the very end. Indeed for many riders it was a challenge simply to run the gauntlet clean and put any kind of a solid score on the board both on account of the swirling wind and a 'no frills' course design that was extremely speed sensitive.

With a familiar face staking claim to the gold, it was down to Rheeder's C3 newcomer team mate, 17-year-old Emil Johansson of Sweden, to boss his way into the 90s and take second place ahead of Polish super-talent, Szymon Godziek, who finally landed a long overdue virgin podium. The French crowds came out in force and were rewarded with another boat load of mad moments to fill the pages of the slopestyle history books, some of which we were lucky enough to capture on our very dusty, overworked cameras. Come with us now as we dive right into the fun…



Brett Rheeder getting comfy 20 minutes out from go time.

Cometh the hour, cometh the contest pants... Tomos Lemoine.

Mehdi Gani airwalkin'.

Emil Johannson laid out flat.

Emil Johansson was going huge in every training run and getting the crowd psyched up for the main event.
Emil Johansson was going huge in every training run and getting the crowd psyched up for the main event.

Szymon Godziek just getting things warmed up in practice.

Rogatkin tail whips onto the whale tail.

Nicholai Rogatkin about three seconds from blowing his tire off the rim during his warm-up run.

Torquato Testa spins the first jump on course.

Frenchman, Paul Couderc, kicking off his run with a double whip.

Game over in front of home crowds... that really stings.

Matt Jones enjoying the vibe on the hill as the crowd began to stream in.

Matt Jones looked to be in amazing form after coming back from injury just a couple of weeks ago but disaster struck on both his runs.
Jones looked to be in amazing form after coming back from injury just a couple of weeks ago, but disaster struck on both his runs.

Matt Jones had the tricks and the sale, but a tire blowout would end his hopes of a top result.

Godziek with cork 720 tuck.

German rider Nico Scholze has some huge moves it s surely just a matter of time before he crams them all into a clean run.
German rider, Nico Scholze, has some huge moves, it's surely just a matter of time before he crams them all into a clean run.

Scholze tail whips the boner log.

Nico Scholze was going huge today but a massive crash on his first run put him out
Scholze was going HAM today, but a massive crash on his first run would put him out

Logan Peat had a rough day and would end up 12th.
Logan Peat had a rough day on the hill and would end up 12th.

Logan Peat was hoping for bigger and better and will be looking for some retribution in Austria.
Peat would have been hoping for far bigger and better and will be looking for some retribution in Austria.

A little mountain yoga with Brett Rheeder.

Brett Rheeder adding the barspin to his perfect corked 720.
Rheeder adding the barspin to his perfect corked 720.

Run 1 was a thing of beauty despite a couple of slips of the pedals.
Run one was a thing of beauty despite a couple of slips of the pedals.

A vert happy Brett Rheeder after throwing down an incredible first run.
Stoked through and through after throwing down an incredible first run.

Not one to let the crowd down despite crashing further up the course, Nicholi Rogatkin threw his signature move off the final jump.

Rogatkin threw in a twister just for laughs on the final jump after his first run went wayward.
Why not throw in a twister just for laughs?

Tomas Lemon's first run came to an abrupt end right off the opening drop.

Tomas Lemoine mid flip-whip.
Tomas Lemoine mid flip-whip.

Tomas Lemoine spins the bonner log mid course that gave a lot of the riders a headache all day.
Spinning the mid-course boner log that gave a lot of the riders big headaches all day.

Just ballin'. Canon ballin'.

17 year old Johansson kicking asses.
17-year-old Johansson kicking asses. Will we see an 'all Trek C3' podium for Crankworx Whistler?

A big Crash in practice almost forced Anthony Messere out of the competition.
A big crash in practice almost forced Messere out of the competition but he would battle on for a top 10 result.

Who else but Anthony Messere?

Anthony Messere boosting into 9th today.
Anthony Messere boosting into 9th today.

A frustration day for last round s winner Nicholi Rogatkin.
A frustrating day for last round's winner Nicholi Rogatkin.

Rogatkin had the run that could really turn the screw on Rheeder.
Rogatkin had the run that could really turn the screw on Rheeder.

Front flips and cashrolls were all ticked off but the coming up a tiny bit short on the twister later in the run would be his undoing.
Front flips and Cashrolls were all ticked off, but the coming up a tiny bit short on the twister later in the run would be his undoing.

Diego Caverzasi dropping into the competition and taking 7th on the day.
Diego Caverzasi dropping into the competition and taking 7th on the day.

Mehdi Gani's run one hopes going overboard on run one.

Textbook shapes from Mehdi Gani.
Textbook shapes and 6th place in the end for Gani at home in France.

Ryan Nyquist is always psyched to riding at Cranworx. After the airlines lost his bike earlier in the week it was even certain he would be in the lineup today.
Ryan Nyquist is always psyched to riding at Cranworx. After the airlines lost his bike earlier in the week, it was even certain he would be in the lineup today.

The legend Ryan Nyquist in the house.
The legend, Nyquist, in the house laying down his best ever Crankworx result of 5th place.

Deadliest catch, Tommy G for 4th place.

Thomas Genon signature table 3.
Thomas Genon signature table 3.

Szymon Godziek killed it today to take 3rd with an 86.66.
Szymon Godziek about to have the Crankworx run of his life...

Szymon Godziek stomped trick after trick with authority to take 3rd today.
Godziek stomped trick after trick with authority to take 3rd today.

The stars aligned at long last in a Crankworx run for Szymon Godziek and the 86.66 put him on the podium.
The stars aligned at long last in a Crankworx run for him and a flip super-seater and an 86.66 would seal his spot on the podium.

Long awaited glory for Poland's finest.

But would end in disaster. Luckily he stomps his seconds run to score a 90.33 and second place.
Johannson's first run started well but would end in disaster. Luckily he stomped his second run to score a 90.33 and second place.

360 double down-side whip with Emil Johansson.
That 360 double down-side whip.

The C3 team s newest addition Emil Johansson wowing the substantial crowds with a perfect second run.
The C3 team's newest addition wowing the substantial crowds with a perfect second run.

In a league of his own today Brett Rheeder raised the bar on his first run with a 92.33 and was never challenged.
In a league of his own today, Brett Rheeder raised the bar on his first run with a 92.33 and was never challenged.

Rheeder can, can you?

Celebratory spins outta Rheeder on his victory lap.
Celebratory spins outta Rheeder on his victory lap.

Brett Rheeder mid corked 720.
Brett Rheeder, mid corked 720.

Rheeder back on top.
Rheeder back on top.

The other tried but no one could come close enough to top Brett Rheeder today.
The other tried but no one could come close enough to top Brett Rheeder today.

Deja vu headed back to the top step.

Bret Rheeder Emil Johannson and Szymon Godziek celebrate on the top step of the podium in Les Gets.
Brett Rheeder, Emil Johannson, and Szymon Godziek celebrate on the top step of the podium in Les Gets.

After an off season filled with injuries and knee surgery this victory was as sweet as it gets for Brett Rheeder.
After an off season filled with injuries and knee surgery this victory was as sweet as it gets for Brett Rheeder.

Number 1 homme taking down the competition with a deadly 92.33.
Number One homme taking down the competition with a deadly 92.33.

Just the ticket...

Practice for Innsbruck has already begun...
Practice for Innsbruck has already begun...

Andrien Loron looking to bring out the 4-wheeler for Austria.
Andrien Loron looking to bring out the 4-wheeler for Austria.


4 Comments

  • + 2
 I have a general question...we see slot of Slopestyle riders blowing tires of rims.
Are any of these riders running tubless tires with inserts - or is the option even considered in slopestyle?
Too heavy?
Seems like almost every mtb disipline is adapting)DH,Enduro and XC)...
Thanks for your guys insights?
  • + 1
 Gutted for matt. Expected szymon to blow minds rehdeer is a beast
  • + 1
 why Semenuk did not ride?
  • + 22
 He slipped a step getting onto the plane and it wasn't perfect. So he couldn't go through with the rest of the journey.

Post a Comment



