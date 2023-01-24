Video: Jaxson Riddle Does It His Way in 'Golden State'

Golden State' came about as a fun project idea to get Jaxson out of Utah to ride some of the rad spots that Southern California has to offer. What started as one trip turned into two and I couldn't be more stoked on the footage we got! After a couple days of riding and shooting some local San Diego spots, we met up with our good friend and Jaxson's Rampage digger Sammy Mercado to finish up the video at a few of the amazing zones that he and his friends have put so much work into.



Can't thank Sammy, I9, and everyone else involved in making this one happen! Jaxson's riding is a breath of fresh air and I hope this video has that same effect! Enjoy and go for a shred! — Christian Rigal