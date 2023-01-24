Video: Jaxson Riddle Does It His Way in 'Golden State'

It’s no secret Jaxson Riddle is one of the most stylish riders out there. Mixing things up, and escaping the winter riding at home in the Utah desert, Jaxson headed to SoCal to ride some incredible spots that were built by friend & one of Jaxson’s digger’s from Rampage, Sammy Mercado, in 'Golden State.'
The feel good vibe of this video does all the talking - Enjoy!
|This project was a very refreshing process for me. Experiencing new terrain and a different scene from what I am used to in the desert! Also, seeing the amazing work of my good friend Sammy Mercado and the passion he puts into his spots was truly inspiring! Big thank you to Christian and Sammy for making this project happen!— Jaxson RIddle
Big air moto - Crusty Demons Of Dirt vibes
|Golden State' came about as a fun project idea to get Jaxson out of Utah to ride some of the rad spots that Southern California has to offer. What started as one trip turned into two and I couldn't be more stoked on the footage we got! After a couple days of riding and shooting some local San Diego spots, we met up with our good friend and Jaxson's Rampage digger Sammy Mercado to finish up the video at a few of the amazing zones that he and his friends have put so much work into.
Can't thank Sammy, I9, and everyone else involved in making this one happen! Jaxson's riding is a breath of fresh air and I hope this video has that same effect! Enjoy and go for a shred!— Christian Rigal
Whether it's Rampage or everyday riding, Jaxson puts wheels to the test. His weapon(s) of choice are the Industry Nine Carbon Grade 315 wheels
Music: Richie Follin - Forever Long Gone
#GoRideYourBike
#Myi9
#IndustryNine
16 Comments
And yeah, this is a great edit.