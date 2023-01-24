Video: Jaxson Riddle Does It His Way in 'Golden State'

It’s no secret Jaxson Riddle is one of the most stylish riders out there. Mixing things up, and escaping the winter riding at home in the Utah desert, Jaxson headed to SoCal to ride some incredible spots that were built by friend & one of Jaxson’s digger’s from Rampage, Sammy Mercado, in 'Golden State.'

The feel good vibe of this video does all the talking - Enjoy!

bigquotesThis project was a very refreshing process for me. Experiencing new terrain and a different scene from what I am used to in the desert! Also, seeing the amazing work of my good friend Sammy Mercado and the passion he puts into his spots was truly inspiring! Big thank you to Christian and Sammy for making this project happen! Jaxson RIddle

...
Big air moto - Crusty Demons Of Dirt vibes

bigquotesGolden State' came about as a fun project idea to get Jaxson out of Utah to ride some of the rad spots that Southern California has to offer. What started as one trip turned into two and I couldn't be more stoked on the footage we got! After a couple days of riding and shooting some local San Diego spots, we met up with our good friend and Jaxson's Rampage digger Sammy Mercado to finish up the video at a few of the amazing zones that he and his friends have put so much work into.

Can't thank Sammy, I9, and everyone else involved in making this one happen! Jaxson's riding is a breath of fresh air and I hope this video has that same effect! Enjoy and go for a shred! Christian Rigal






Whether it's Rampage or everyday riding, Jaxson puts wheels to the test. His weapon(s) of choice are the Industry Nine Carbon Grade 315 wheels



Music: Richie Follin - Forever Long Gone
16 Comments

  • 4 0
 that was sick! for those who ride flats and hit jumps, what is it like to try to get your feet back on the pedals before landing? Is it pretty natural or does it take a long time to get the technique dialed?
  • 2 1
 Depends how apt your cranks are to spin by themselves. Sincerely, A guy with a bmx background
  • 2 0
 The opening track, was that the line that Semenuk did in unreal, one contiguous shot? I know I've seen it in an edit before, just not sure which edit.

And yeah, this is a great edit.
  • 1 0
 Looks like a different trail to me
  • 2 0
 I can't do any of those things
  • 2 0
 Also, pretty weird bars at 3:12
  • 2 0
 They look like FMX flip levers - I remember Cam McCaul experimenting with those years ago.
  • 1 0
 Flip levers like FMX guys use.
  • 1 0
 Noticed that too. What's up wit those? They look like the bars you'd bolt on for your kid to ride on the top tube
  • 1 0
 @PeakHopper: google backflip tsunami fmx
  • 1 0
 How come he is riding two different bikes?
  • 1 0
 LOL Sr Suntor and marzochii anyone notice that?
  • 2 0
 SAF!
  • 1 0
 Is he competing in any slopestyle / dirtjump? Besides RB Rampage?
  • 1 0
 Imagine if he would have done that all in One Take
  • 2 1
 Must watch ??





