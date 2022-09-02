Good Month / Bad Month - August 2022

The French at their home World Championships

Taking home nine medals and four titles.

While the Elite Men's DH racing may have gotten the majority of the spotlight last weekend with Loic Bruni, Amaury Pierron, and Loris Vergier achieving something that had not been done since the very first World Championships back in 1990 - a podium sweep from the home nation - the French team's success went even deeper.



In the women's downhill, Myriam Nicole also secured a bronze medal for the French team, while the cross-country racers earned an additional five medals, for a total of nine World Championships medals for the French team. Pauline Ferrand-Prevot went for the double with the XCC and XCO wins, while Line Burquier won the U23 women's race, Mathis Azzaro placed second in the U23 men's race, and Paul Magnier placed third in the Junior Men's race.



Nino Schurter

Taking a record-breaking ten World Championships wins.



July was a bad month for Nino Schurter, with a



Schurter won his first World Champion title in Les Gets in 2004 as a Junior and 18 years later, he claimed his 10th Elite World Champion title in the same location, once again making history and extending his reign as the oldest XCO World Champion of all time. His wins include Canberra 2009, Leogang 2012, Pietermaritzburg 2013, Vallnord 2015, Nove Mesto 2016, Cairns 2017, Lenzerheide 2018, Mont-Sainte-Anne 2019, Val di Sole 2021, and Les Gets 2022.

July was a bad month for Nino Schurter, with a gnarly crash in the short yrack in Snowshoe that forced him to pull out of Sunday's XCO race. He finished a distant 32nd in short track the following weekend in Mont-Sainte-Anne and 6th in the XCO. In August, however, the Swiss rider turned that all around.Schurter won his first World Champion title in Les Gets in 2004 as a Junior and 18 years later, he claimed his 10th Elite World Champion title in the same location, once again making history and extending his reign as the oldest XCO World Champion of all time. His wins include Canberra 2009, Leogang 2012, Pietermaritzburg 2013, Vallnord 2015, Nove Mesto 2016, Cairns 2017, Lenzerheide 2018, Mont-Sainte-Anne 2019, Val di Sole 2021, and Les Gets 2022.



La decima is in the world of sports something incredible and outstanding. Valentino Rossi achieved 9 World Champion titles, Anne Caroline Chausson won 9 DH World Champion titles and after winning 9 Champions League titles, it took Real Madrid 12 years to win the 10th. This 10th World Champion title definitely makes Nino immortal. — Thomas Frischkneckt, Team Director for SCOTT-SRAM MTB Racing

New Technology Winning Races



Fox's new electronic suspension takes three EWS wins & SRAM's new drivetrain wins World Championships



Fox's new electronic suspension has earned a trifecta of wins in North America before it's even been released (or been given a name). Jesse Melamed rode it to its maiden win in Whistler, Richie Rude rode it to victory in Burke, and then Melamed closed off the North American tour with a win in Sugarloaf. Mike Levy and Matt Beer tagged along to watch Jesse Melamed try the electronic air-sprung shock for the first time in Squamish earlier this summer. You can watch that video



Another product that has yet to be released, but has proved itself on the race course is SRAM's prototype direct mount drivetrain. After a year of rumours and speculation, SRAM's new drivetrain finally appeared out in the wild, installed on several XC race bikes in Les Gets. You can read more about it in our Spotted article

Fox's new electronic suspension has earned a trifecta of wins in North America before it's even been released (or been given a name). Jesse Melamed rode it to its maiden win in Whistler, Richie Rude rode it to victory in Burke, and then Melamed closed off the North American tour with a win in Sugarloaf. Mike Levy and Matt Beer tagged along to watch Jesse Melamed try the electronic air-sprung shock for the first time in Squamish earlier this summer. You can watch that video here Another product that has yet to be released, but has proved itself on the race course is SRAM's prototype direct mount drivetrain. After a year of rumours and speculation, SRAM's new drivetrain finally appeared out in the wild, installed on several XC race bikes in Les Gets. You can read more about it in our Spotted article here



Crankworx

Finally comes home to Whistler.





Highlights included Tomas Lemoine's ridiculous gap in slopestyle, watching Dirt Diaries under the stars, the biggest ever crowd for Whip-Offs, and a near-Australian sweep of the Canadian Open. Relive all the action in our

August marked the return of Crankworx Whistler for the first time since August 2019 and it was great to see the Whistler village filled to the brim with racers, industry folk, and park rats once again.Highlights included Tomas Lemoine's ridiculous gap in slopestyle, watching Dirt Diaries under the stars, the biggest ever crowd for Whip-Offs, and a near-Australian sweep of the Canadian Open. Relive all the action in our Ultimate Recap

DH Fans



Who will have to wait until June 9th for the first DH World Cup of 2023

We were treated to some incredible downhill racing this August between Finn Iles' win in Mont-Sainte-Anne, Vali Höll's first Elite World Championships win, and a French sweep of the Elite Men's podium.



While we're excited that the UCI and Warner Bros Discovery have finally released the 2023 EWS and World Cup calendars, we're going to go into serious withdrawal with nine months between World Cup DH finals in Val di Sole and the kickoff of the 2023 season in Lenzerheide June 9th.



Mathias Flückiger



Tests positive for Zeranol





The 2021 Olympic silver medalist and 2021 World Cup overall series winner has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for the anabolic substance Zeranol. Swiss Cycling was notified of the potential anti-doping rule violation by Swiss Sport Integrity on August 17th. The in-competition test was carried out on June 5, 2022 at the Swiss Championships in Leysin, a race which Flückiger won for Thömus maxon Swiss Mountain Bike Racing.

We thought that July was a bad month for Mathias Flückiger after the drama of his crash with Nino Schurter in Lenzerheide and an illness that forced him to miss Snowshoe and Mont-Sainte-Anne, but it turns out that was just the tip of the iceberg.The 2021 Olympic silver medalist and 2021 World Cup overall series winner has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for the anabolic substance Zeranol. Swiss Cycling was notified of the potential anti-doping rule violation by Swiss Sport Integrity on August 17th. The in-competition test was carried out on June 5, 2022 at the Swiss Championships in Leysin, a race which Flückiger won for Thömus maxon Swiss Mountain Bike Racing.

Kasper Wooley



Freak pump track accident





Woolley said that, "a guy dropped in going the wrong direction and ran into me full speed in a corner," and that his list of injuries includes a broken and dislocated jaw that's now wired shut for the next four to six weeks. He also suffered a type 3 occipital condyle fracture, which refers to the articulation between the base of the skull and the cervical spine.



This comes only a few months after his

Squamish local and Yeti EWS pro Kasper Woolley wasn't able to race in Whistler after colliding with another rider while at a pump track.Woolley said that, "a guy dropped in going the wrong direction and ran into me full speed in a corner," and that his list of injuries includes a broken and dislocated jaw that's now wired shut for the next four to six weeks. He also suffered a type 3 occipital condyle fracture, which refers to the articulation between the base of the skull and the cervical spine.This comes only a few months after his big crash on Stage 2 of the Tweed Valley EWS that resulted in a stable T6 vertebrae fracture, a fracture on the scapula, and a concussion.

Warnings & Fines



For failing to present at the start, wheels ahead of the start line, wearing incorrect clothing on the podium, etc.





This past weekend, after an incredible weekend of racing at World Champs, the UCI announced that it has handed out

After the wet and wild weekend of racing ended in Snowshoe, the UCI announced that it has handed out 11 warnings to riders who were caught with their wheels ahead of the start line. Yana Belomoina was the only rider to breach this rule in the XCC, but 10 other riders received warnings from the UCI for the same breach during the XCO race. Furthermore, the UCI gave out a fine to Jolanda Neff for "causing a delay to the start of the podium and wearing incorrect clothing."This past weekend, after an incredible weekend of racing at World Champs, the UCI announced that it has handed out 14 fines to riders who were announced to race but did not "present to the start." The list of riders includes the likes of Tahnee Seagrave, Tuhoto-Ariki Pene and Oisin O Callaghan.

It is worth mentioning that the Swiss team also won nine medals and two titles at the Les Gets World Championships, all of which were in cross-country. The team kicked off a winning week with gold in the Team Relay and followed that up with three medals in XCC, three medals for the juniors in XCO, a second place for Jolanda Neff in the Elite Women's XCO race and a win for Nino Schurter in the XCO.As we head into the final weekend of World Cup XC racing, it's Schurter that also leads the overall standings with 1483 points to David Valero Serrano's 1358 points. Schurter has a remarkable 7 World Cup Champion titles, but an eighth would be one more than Julien Absalon ever achieved and would further cement him into the history books.While we don't have 100% confirmation, we believe that SRAM athletes Nino Schurter and Pauline Ferrand Prevot rode to their World Championships victories on this new drivetrain.In accordance with the Swiss Olympic doping statute, the 33-year-old has been provisionally banned and was unable to compete in the European Championships or the World Championships.