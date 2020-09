Good Month / Bad Month: Crankworx, Bike Spotting, Injuries & Wildfires

It would be amiss not to mention those in the Santa Cruz area, and elsewhere, who have been impacted by the recent forest fires. While the situation is by no means isolated to Santa Cruz, that area, home to many in the mountain bike industry, has been ravaged in the last couple weeks by a number of fires resulting from a freak lightning storm. Nearly 800 homes and structures, just in the Santa Cruz area, have burned.Among those who have lost everything are a number of mountain bikers and people in the bike industry. Santa Cruz Bicycles employees have been hit especially hard with dozens displaced and several losing their homes.With Cal Fire resources stretched thin, many locals (including some mountain bikers) defied evacuation orders and fought the fires themselves , saving a number of homes. Santa Cruz Bicycles have set up a fund to help their employees and there are a number of other resources in place where people can contribute to help locals if they want.