Good Month / Bad Month: Exciting Racing, a Standard Derailleur Hanger & Rainbow Stripes for Exercising - September 2019

Sticking with the racing theme, Australia's Tracey Hannah had a hell of a September that saw her earn her first World Cup overall title by coming home in fifth at the final round in Snowshoe, West Virginia. Hannah, along with most of the field, has been playing catch-up against Rachel Atherton for what feels like years and years now, but a consistent 2019 season, along with wins at Leogang and Les Gets, gave her the crown.



Wins and overall titles are worth their weight in gold, but something tells me that they're especially valuable to Hannah's sponsors who have watched other brands take countless victories. But in 2019, SR Suntour and Polygon can say they've notched multiple World Cup elite victories and an overall title thanks to Hannah.

