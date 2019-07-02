Good Month / Bad Month: Exciting Racing, Payouts for Privateers, Injuries, Accidents, and Drug Testing - June 2019

Jared Graves
Cancer Free After 10 Months of Treatment
The last 10 months were tough ones for Jared Graves, to say the least. Last September, after he suffered a seizure in Whistler and then another back home in Australia, a tumor was discovered in Graves' brain, one that was dangerously close to an area that can cause paralysis of the left side of the body. Thankfully that didn't happen, and surgery was performed to remove the tumor, followed by multiple rounds of chemotherapy.
The survival rate statistics for brain tumors are rather bleak, but Graves has never been one to back down from a challenge – all of his BMX, 4X, DH, and enduro victories are a testament to that.
On June 29th he announced, “Results in from yesterday’s MRI. Officially cancer free! Now it’s just fully getting over the side effects of chemo which linger a little bit. But energy levels get better every day. So glad to be past this chapter in my life. It truly puts things in perspective and makes the little things that sometimes stress you out seem so insignificant.”
Racing Fans
Action Packed World Cup, EWS & Crankworx Events
There was no shortage of exciting racing action during the month of June. DH fans were treated to back-to-back World Cup weekends, starting with Fort William
, where Amaury Pierron took the win after performing one of the most impressive huck to nosedive maneuvers ever. Leogang was up next, with Loic Bruni and Tracey Hannah emerging victorious.
Prefer your mountain bike competition with a few more flips, whips, and spins? Crankworx Innsbruck
took place in June as well, and Brett Rheeder snagged another slopestyle victory, narrowly beating Emil Johannson.
The month ended with the fourth round of the Enduro World Series
, a hot and dusty event that saw Richie Rude storming back onto the scene to take the top spot. Isabeau Courdurier continued her winning streak, this time aboard a 29” wheeled Intense.
Privateer DH and Enduro Racers
Wyn Masters' Fundraiser Yields Impressive Results
It's not easy being a privateer. Race entry fees, travel costs, food, lodging; those all add up, and can make it a lot more difficult to show up at the starting line ready to race compared to riders who have made it onto a fully-supported factory team.
To help out those underdogs, Wyn Masters started a fundraiser
to help out the fastest privateer of the weekend during World Cup DH and select DH events. The fund currently sits at €15,111, and Nina Hoffman, Johannes Von Klebelsberg, and Louis Jeandel have all taken home a €1,000 prize to help them fund their racing endeavors.
Martin Maes
Receives 90 Day Ban After Failing Anti-Doping Tests
Martin Maes' season was off to a spectacular start, but it all fell apart after tests performed at Rotorua and Tasmania returned with adverse analytical findings
for Probenecid, a masking agent prohibited by WADA. Martin had been prescribed Probenecid to help treat a nasty cut, and subsequent infection, that occurred during the NZ Enduro. Due to a series of unfortunate circumstances, including a lack of cell service to check the WADA list, Martin and his team manager weren't aware that Probenecid was prohibited.
The GT team applied for a Therapeutic Use Exemption once the results arrived, but that request was denied. As a result, Maes' wins at Rotorua and Tasmania were both stricken from the record books, and he received a 90-day suspension that will see him out of action until after the Whistler EWS round.
The only potential bright side, if you can even call it that, is that this situation will give Martin even more motivation to go all-out at the DH World Championships in Mont-Saint-Anne later this year. After watching from the sidelines for 90 days, there's no doubt that Maes is going to be a man on a mission.
Carlin Dunne's Family, Friends, and Fans
Motorcycle Racer and Former Freerider Dies During Pike's Peak Hill Climb
Carlin Dunne was known for going huge during the heyday of the New World Disorder films, but in more recent years his focus had been on speed, specifically the kind delivered by motorcycles. With four Pikes Peak International Hill Climb wins to his name, he was defending his title
when he crashed less than a quarter mile from the finish line, and died from the resulting injuries.
Jason Chinnock, the CEO of Ducati North America said, “There are no words to describe our shock and sadness. Carlin was part of our family and one of the most genuine and kind men we have ever known. His spirit for this event and love of motorcycling will be remembered forever as his passing leaves a hole in our hearts.”
Bones and Ligaments
More Riding and Racing Means More Injuries
Injuries can happen any time of the year, but June seemed to be a particularly rough month for some of the sport's fastest athletes. Vali Höll hurt her shoulder during dual slalom practice at Crankworx Innsbruck, although there's a good chance she'll be recovered in time for the Andorra World Cup. Unfortunately, Yoann Barelli's
recovery isn't going to be as quick – an awkward get-off while climbing resulted in an ACL injury that'll keep him from riding the gnar for the next 6 months.Jesse Melamed's
season has been derailed as well due to a crash that left him with a broken leg, dislocated finger and fractured 5th metacarpal. Those ailments would put most people out of commission for a couple of months, but Melamed's not most people (he rode down the rest of the stage after the crash), and he seems to bounce back from injury with surprising rapidity – hopefully we'll see him back between the tape in time for the Zermatt EWS.
For a world class rider and team competing at the level of EWS, this was a huge mistake and Maes has admitted as such. Yes it was unfortunate, but given the circumstances, perfectly acceptable.
The bright side is that it was hopefully a wake up call to all EWS riders and teams. Get your shit together, you're racing in a world class professional race series... act like it.
