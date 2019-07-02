Good Month / Bad Month: Exciting Racing, Payouts for Privateers, Injuries, Accidents, and Drug Testing - June 2019

The last 10 months were tough ones for Jared Graves, to say the least. Last September, after he suffered a seizure in Whistler and then another back home in Australia, a tumor was discovered in Graves' brain, one that was dangerously close to an area that can cause paralysis of the left side of the body. Thankfully that didn't happen, and surgery was performed to remove the tumor, followed by multiple rounds of chemotherapy.



The survival rate statistics for brain tumors are rather bleak, but Graves has never been one to back down from a challenge – all of his BMX, 4X, DH, and enduro victories are a testament to that.



On June 29th he announced, “Results in from yesterday’s MRI. Officially cancer free! Now it’s just fully getting over the side effects of chemo which linger a little bit. But energy levels get better every day. So glad to be past this chapter in my life. It truly puts things in perspective and makes the little things that sometimes stress you out seem so insignificant.”



