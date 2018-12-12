Good Month / Bad Month: Fairness, Ohlins, Fuji, Sending It, & More - November 2018

Getting More Kids on Bikes



Neko Mulally raffles World Champs bike, raises $26,565 for charity



While everyone would love to take the W at World Champs, most of us know that there can only be one winner at the end of the day. In light of that, the secondary, lesser-known competition over the weekend is who shows up with the best looking bike, and with its tri-color finish and subdued graphics, my money is on Neko Mulally's Tues. So were a lot of other people, it seems, with Neko selling raffle tickets for his custom World Champs sled to the tune of $26,565 USD , all of which went to the Can'd Aid Foundation that has built and donated nearly 2,500 bikes to underprivileged children across the country. More than 500 charitable souls from all over the globe bought raffle tickets, and the winner was drawn by Neko himself at Oskar Blues Brewery in Brevard.

Send'n it



Jordie Lunn takes us back to when amplitude trumped spins and twists





What follows is sender after sender, senders into other senders, and then a few more senders. All of them are huge. He even throws out a few giant twists and spins at the end for good measure.

Rogatkin and co. are doing some of the most insane, physics-defying twists and spins on two wheels, but there'll always be something to be said for just send'n it, won't there? Lunn answered that question, for me at least, in Rough AF 3 , his newest homage to big bikes doing big moves in the forest. The roll-in at the start, aka the wooden sidewalk of death that goes nowhere, looks especially absurd - check the Margu Riga photo to the right. He cleans it, but he also ends up bleeding from his nether regions due to the kind of G-out that rearranges internal organs.What follows is sender after sender, senders into other senders, and then a few more senders. All of them are huge. He even throws out a few giant twists and spins at the end for good measure.

Öhlins Racing



Tenneco Inc buys Swedish suspension brand



Tenneco Inc, an international automotive conglomerate that also owns Monroe and Rancho, two suspension makers from the automotive world, has now added Öhlins to its list of subsidiary companies. Back in 2008, Tenneco bought Marzocchi before spinning the Italian brand off of its acquisition list seven years later, but it just never looked like the conglomerate was all that interested in upping Marzocchi's game all that much while they had the brand. Scrolling through the comments below the original Öhlins PR reveals that not a lot of us have a good impression of Tenneco, surely due to the general perception of how they handled the storied Marzocchi brand.

The Perception of Fairness



Failed EWS drug tests raise questions





Let's keep things in context here; they weren't sticking testosterone patches on their balls or re-injecting their own oxygenated blood. Based on what we know so far, they (knowingly or otherwise) ingested two banned stimulants:

The news of Richie Rude and Jared Graves having both failed an in-competition drug test back in May managed to get a lot of people's hackles up, both in support of and in disappointment towards the riders.Let's keep things in context here; they weren't sticking testosterone patches on their balls or re-injecting their own oxygenated blood. Based on what we know so far, they (knowingly or otherwise) ingested two banned stimulants: Higenamine and Oxilofrine

Fuji's Parent Company



Advanced Sport Enterprises files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy



The Advanced Sports Enterprises Inc. name might not sound familiar, but maybe Fuji, Kestrel, SE, Breezer Bikes and Tuesday Cycles, as well as retail brands Performance Bicycle and Bike Nashbar, ring a bell? ASE, the parent company for those brands, announced that they've filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the middle of November which, according to Bicycle Retailer , could lead to the closing of 40 of the current 104 stores.

