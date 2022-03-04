Good Month / Bad Month - February 2022

More High Pivot Hype



As if 2021 didn't release enough high pivots there looks to be more coming in 2022

Racing Returns for 2022



The race season is slowly kicking off with some great national events

Trek Factory Racing's XC Team



The season has barely started and the Trek XC team is already stacking up wins

The Passing of Jason Aguilar



The former motorcycle champion passed away after a mountain bike crash in Laguna Beach

Red Bull



Red Bull loses the rights to broadcast the World Cups from 2023

Trail Access



Riders in Pleasanton Ridge Regional Park were fined $270 for riding unsanctioned trails

It was off limits, it was posted. There was environmental damage was taking place, so we were at a place that we were going to issue tickets to anyone who came into that area — East Bay Regional Parks District Chief Anthony Ciaburro

Feeling Old



2022 marks the anniversary of some legendary bike releases