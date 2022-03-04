Good Month / Bad Month - February 2022

More High Pivot Hype
As if 2021 didn't release enough high pivots there looks to be more coming in 2022
Racing Returns for 2022
The race season is slowly kicking off with some great national events
The offseason is finally over. With the World Cup season kicking off at the end of March the world's top racers are back between the tape trying to get their race skills dialled in. February saw two incredible Urban Downhill races in South America and New Zealand's best riders took on the national DH series. The past month also saw national champions crowned with Connor Fearon, Ellie Smith, Remy Meier-Smith and Elise Empey
taking the Australian titles for 2022. In New Zealand George Brannigan, Jess Blewitt, Lachlan Stevens-Mcnab and Jenna Hastings
secured their national champs victories.
Downhill wasn't the only racing in February as we saw plenty of international XC riders pushing themselves at some early season events.
Trek Factory Racing's XC Team
The season has barely started and the Trek XC team is already stacking up wins
With the return of big races in 2022 the international teams are back attending events and the standout group of riders so far this year is the Trek Factory XC team. The Trek team probably has one of the most stacked teams across mountain biking with both the Women's Olympic and World Champion on the team.
Based on the last two big XC races at the Internacionales XCO Chelva
and the Copa Catalana Internacional 2022
the team took some big wins. The first event for the team in 2022, the Internacionales XCO Chelva, saw Jolanda Neff, Riley Amos and Harriet Harnden secure wins in their categories. The only big race not won by the team was the elite Men's but new additional Vlad Dascalu still managed a fifth-place finish. Heading to the Copa Catalana Internacional 2022 in Banyoles the team almost managed the same feat with Evie Richards and Harriet Harnden taking wins and Riley Amos coming second in the U23 men's race. Vlad Dascalu took seventh in a very stacked lineup of Elite Men.
As we head into the World Cup season this will definitely be the team to watch and the biggest contender for the most successful team at the end of the year.
The Passing of Jason Aguilar
The former motorcycle champion passed away after a mountain bike crash in Laguna Beach
February saw Jason Aguilar, 2017 MotoAmerica Superstock 600 Champion, sadly pass away after an accident while mountain biking
near Laguna Beach on Saturday, February 5.
The 25-year-old was riding with friends when he had a heavy crash and was airlifted to Mission Hospital in Mission Viejo. Jason Aguilar was quickly in surgery to help with the bleeding on his brain but a lack of oxygen to the brain caused catastrophic brain damage.
Jason's father told Road Racing World: “In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer that donations be made to the Road Racing Action Fund to prevent others from severe injury."
Our thoughts and sympathies go out to Jason’s family and friends and all those affected by this tragic news.
Red Bull
Red Bull loses the rights to broadcast the World Cups from 2023
By far the biggest news story from February is the announcement that Red Bull will no longer have the broadcast rights for World Cup racing
after this year.
The UCI has announced that it will instead be Discovery who will be taking over broadcasting the World Cup for eight years from 2023. While there are no details on what the new details will mean for the sport, Discovery already cover the EWS through GMBN and the World Tour road cycling through its paid for services.
You can see what the initial reaction from racers and team managers was here
Trail Access
Riders in Pleasanton Ridge Regional Park were fined $270 for riding unsanctioned trails
At the beginning of the month cyclists at Pleasanton Ridge Regional Park in California were fined $270 each
for riding off the designated trails.
|It was off limits, it was posted. There was environmental damage was taking place, so we were at a place that we were going to issue tickets to anyone who came into that area— East Bay Regional Parks District Chief Anthony Ciaburro
The riders who were fined admitted they were riding unsanctioned trails but local riding groups are currently trying to get some of the trails made legal which the groups say will help to make some of the fire roads less crowded.
Feeling Old
2022 marks the anniversary of some legendary bike releases
The past month has seen us go back through the archives to look at the bikes turning 10
, 20
and 30
years old this year.
Our journey back to 1992 saw some incredible bikes being brought back up including some very influential bikes on what we ride today. Whether it was the Lapierre Spicy 916 with electronic shock, the Redalp DH bike or the high pivot Mountain Goat Whiskeytown Racer FS there are definitely some interesting bikes celebrating an anniversary this year.
13 Comments
Anyway, time to go ride on some illegal dirt and be a criminal I guess...
Post a Comment