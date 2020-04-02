Good Month / Bad Month: Home Bike Maintenance, Training Indoors, Videos, & Everything Else - March 2020

Home Bike / Workshop Maintainence



With quarantines and lockdowns in place, people are working on their home mechanic spaces and skills.





With many people also working from home, the welcome distraction of YouTube tutorials and the ability to mail-order whatever supplies are needed for a tune-up has caused plenty of people, myself included, to overhaul things on their bikes they didn't know needed it. Additionally, what better time to renovate your workspace at home, install some new bike hooks, and perfectly arrange all of your tools?

I wrote a poll a couple months back asking " How Mechanically Minded are You ?" Not surprisingly, most responses fell into the category of "Home Mechanic" - being able to build up a bike correctly if the appropriate tools are available. Surprisingly, nearly four thousand people rated themselves as a mechanical "Wizard." I'd wager my toilet paper stockpile on the fact that most of those "Wizards" would have trouble bleeding a set of brakes or rebuilding a fork, but that's a different topic.

Training Indoors



Staying strong to come back in better shape than ever.

Athletes aren't the only ones on the trainer right now. With many riders currently restricted to training at home, it's been a time to step back and focus on strengthening weaknesses and making the best of things with what you have. Zwift has group rides with thousands of people going and Trainer Road even has a new feature where riders can video chat with their friends to watch each other suffer, live and on screen.



Take the trainer out of the equation and there are endless amounts of bodyweight fitness routines along with the tutorials of how to do them pouring out online. Then, there's always the good 'ol fashioned push-up.

Kate Courtney hasn't let things slow her down too much, she's just adapted to the current situation.

Videos



Shreddits, workouts, throwbacks, and features...they're all here.





Personal recommendations? For racing,

Personal recommendations? For racing, Earthed 3 , then there's always The Collective , and Stripped ...both classics. This paragraph took two hours just because I got sucked into the nostalgia on YouTube and watched all of those videos in their entirety while adding the links in. It's a perfect time to relive the glory days and focusing on getting fit for the future.

The World as We Knew It



CO-VID19 Pandemic Takes its Toll

Life as we know it has drastically changed in the last month. While there are many glimmers of hope, the fact is that a lot of people are in a really bad place right now, and what the future looks like is quite uncertain. While bikes can provide an outlet and keep us sane, staying safe and keeping others safe is more important than going on a mega group ride right or hitting that massive drop you've been eying up for the last few years.



As far as bikes go, races and events have been canceled for the foreseeable future and many trail systems have been closed. While it seems difficult to do so, it's now critical for everyone to stay nearby their home, wherever it may be, and sit tight, work on their bikes, do some push-ups, practice social-distancing, wash your hands, and look forward to when it's safe to commune and visit other destinations again.



What else is there to do besides organize everything that is typically laying in a pile?During this time, it's critical for us all to think about others than ourselves. Check-in on neighbors and friends with a phone call, don't horde things you don't need and be nice to one another...even in the comments on the internet. Get out as much as you're safely and legally able to, encourage your homies, and remember that things will get better.