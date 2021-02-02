Good Month / Bad Month: Hucks to Flat, Photo of the Year, Team Signings & Delays

Hucks to Flat
Field Test Bikes Hucked to Flat at 1,000 FPS
What would our Field Tests be without seeing all of the bikes hucked to flat in slow motion? With more than one field test taking place this past year, a compilation was only fitting. With many people still stuck inside, watching @jasonlucas
take years off his ankles while bottoming out a series of bikes on camera was a good way to start the year. Fortunately, with all 28 bikes in one video, we were able to balance some of the startling lycra-clad XC bike compressions with proper baggy riding attire and fun-having trail bikes. There's even an appearance by the Grim Donut.
Racing Rumors Confirmed
New Programs, Signings, and More
The end of one year and the start of a new season is always exciting. There are countless rumors as to which riders are switching teams and who has a contract up for renewal. With more uncertainty this year than in years past, it was great to see a lot of riders find homes on new teams.
Some notable mentions include Mitch Ropelato going to Cannondale, Jackson Goldstone to Miranda Factory Racing, Dakotah Norton to YT, Emily Batty to Canyon, Pauline Ferrand Prevot to BMC, Loris Vergier to Trek Factory Racing, Vali Höll to Rockshox Trek Race Team, and Eliot Jackson and Veronique Sandler to Santa Cruz. And, of course, we have Evan Wall joining Orbea's Enduro team. There are far too many talented riders who found new homes to mention here, but a full roundup can be found here
Great Photos
Photo of the Year is Back!
We gave out the Pinkbike Awards
at the end of last year for the best bikes, components, gear and performances. Now it's time for everyone to nominate their favourite photos for Photo of the Year, our annual photography competition where the winner receives a $5,000 check from Jenson USA.
All photos taken during 2020 and before Wednesday, January 27, 2021 and then uploaded to Pinkbike and nominated by users before February 5, 2021 are eligible. Each Pinkbike user can nominate up to three different photos. The judges will then spend several sleepless nights narrowing the nominated photos down to 32, after which we will open things up to the public. We will pit each photo against another photo in a college basketball bracket-like showdown. At this point, users will vote on the matchups and the photo with the most votes will move onto the next round. So 32 photos will narrow down to 16, then 8, 4, 2 until there is a single photo deemed 2020 Pinkbike Photo of the Year.
For more information, check out the details here
.
Events
Some 2021 Events Looking Less Likely
While there is progress being made towards some return to racing, several events including the Sedona Mountain Bike Festival and Sea Otter Classic are being rescheduled to fall dates. There have also been rumblings about whether the 2020 turned 2021 Olympics in Tokyo will be able to happen
.
The Times reported earlier this month that an unnamed senior member of the ruling coalition over the Olympics has said, "No one wants to be the first to say so but the consensus is that it’s too difficult. Personally, I don’t think it’s going to happen." Although Reuters
also said that "Tokyo 2020 President Yoshiro Mori said on Tuesday that Japan would hold the Summer Olympics regardless of the situation with the COVID-19 pandemic."
The London Bike Show was canceled
altogether, and will not return, a casualty of Covid.
With plenty of uncertainty still surrounding travel, vaccines, and when the world will see a sense of normalcy, the dates in the Ultimate Guide to the 2021 Race Season
are far from set in stone.
Timing
WeThePeople Postpone Full Suspension BMX Project...
Timing is everything and WeThePeople's timing in revealing their interest in creating a full-suspension BMX bike has ruffled some feathers.
In now-deleted social media posts, renderings of WTP's upcoming Swamp Monster BMX were apparently leaked to Ruben Alcantara and Garrett Byrnes of the Fingers Crossed project. Ruben has been documenting the development of the Fingers Crossed full-suspension BMX for the past couple of years via social media and videos of riding it at Revolution Bike Park and in Malaga. His post expressed his anger and perceived disrespect at WeThe People also planning to release a full-suspension frame that was similar to his at the same time as he was publicly developing his own. The posts attracted more than 500 comments and plenty of heated debate, but it seems that the parties have since been in touch, as the posts have now been deleted.
There is no set date on either project for a release date yet, but we'll keep you updated as they progress.
Delays, Availability, & Price Increases
Delays in Components and Manufacturing are Reaching into 2022
Last year, the name of the game was scarcity when anyone was searching for bike products. This year seems to be off to a similar start. While some brands have stock here and there, many others are waiting on components that are backordered for the foreseeable future.Propain
, for one, acknowledged their experiences first hand. The brand has also had to deal with the increased price of shipping which will, inevitably, be passed on to consumers. With some delays of up to 14 months, bikes will likely be in demand as much this year as last, if not more. For reference, the average lead time was around 90 days before the COVID bike boom.
