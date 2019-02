Good Month / Bad Month: Racing, Affordable Carbon, XTR, Illness & Injuries - January 2019

While Aaron Gwin and Neko Mulally going to Intense wasn't all that much of a surprise for us, some of the other factors were. Intense restructured their brand with a full on commitment to racing and brought on several investors. Jon Erik “Jeb” Burleson and Christy LaCurelle, along with four-time Supercross champion Ryan Dungey and Team Geico Honda Co-owner Jeff Majkrzak bring their expertise from motocross over to the Intense brand. With their experience and track record of success, it's unlikely they would be investing in the brand if they didn't have an air-tight plan for success.Will Gwin and the rest of the Intense team be able to deliver the wins that translate to sales? They have as good of a chance as any and with their dream team assembled, they're in a better position than ever.