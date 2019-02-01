INDUSTRY INSIDER

Good Month / Bad Month: Racing, Affordable Carbon, XTR, Illness & Injuries - January 2019

Feb 1, 2019
by Daniel Sapp  

Affordable Carbon

Guerrilla Gravity's Less Expensive, US-Made Carbon Frame

While it seems that the sky is the limit and most carbon frames are $3,000 or more, Guerrilla Gravity have taken a new approach to the carbon game and are making their own frames, in house, for less money. Those words together have historically been the opposite of "affordable" but with some new methods of construction, the Colorado brand is working to break the mold. Guerrilla Gravity's Revved Carbon Technology uses a carbon that's new to the bike industry but has been used in aerospace for a few years now.

With this new carbon and their process, they claim that their frames are a whopping 300% stronger than a traditional carbon bike. This translates to a frame and shock for $2,440 USD.
Guerrilla Gravity Photo by Justin vanAlstyne



Intense and Racing

Intense Restructures with Investors from Motocross

While Aaron Gwin and Neko Mulally going to Intense wasn't all that much of a surprise for us, some of the other factors were. Intense restructured their brand with a full on commitment to racing and brought on several investors. Jon Erik “Jeb” Burleson and Christy LaCurelle, along with four-time Supercross champion Ryan Dungey and Team Geico Honda Co-owner Jeff Majkrzak bring their expertise from motocross over to the Intense brand. With their experience and track record of success, it's unlikely they would be investing in the brand if they didn't have an air-tight plan for success.

Will Gwin and the rest of the Intense team be able to deliver the wins that translate to sales? They have as good of a chance as any and with their dream team assembled, they're in a better position than ever.
L to R Jon-Erik Burleson Jeb Christy La Curelle Jeff Majkrzak Jennifer Gabrielli Jeff Steber Chad Peterson Ryan Dungey



The Athertons

Athertons Launch Their Own Bike Company

The Athertons have been on the forefront of World Cup downhill and other top level gravity events for years. All through that time they have been taking what they learned and waiting for the right time for the next big step, which was starting their own bike brand.

The siblings have partnered with renowned suspension designer Dave Weagle and are using ground-breaking additive manufacturing technologies combined with carbon fiber tubing to create their ultimate bikes. It won't take long to see how well the bikes perform at the top level but with the experience the family has in racing, I would wager they'll find their spot on a podium or ten.






Shimano's New XTR

What's Going On With Shimano's New XTR Group?

Announced last year, Shimano's latest iteration of their top tier mountain group, XTR has been plagued with issues that have delayed it from getting to consumers. From a fire at one of Shimano's plants to the cancellation of the Scylence rear hub, things haven't been going according to plan.

Bikes from OEM customers have been delayed in getting to consumers and dealers and even some team camps have been put on hold until enough product to outfit the bikes is available, causing frustration across the board. The silver lining? At least Shimano is ensuring that their product is dialed before it hits the trails.
XTR M9100





Sam Reynolds

Sam Reynolds Out of DarkFEST After Breaking Wrist on New Trick Jump

While guinea pigging a massive jump, Sam Reynolds came up a bit short and had to bail. Hitting the back of the landing he fractured and dislocated some of his carpals and shattered the end of his ulna, which needed surgery to mend. Unfortunately, this keeps him out of being able to ride at DarkFEST while he recovers.

We're wishing Sam a speedy recovery and looking forward to seeing him back on the bike!
Moments before impact





Anne-Caroline Chausson

Anne-Caroline Chausson Battles Cancer for the Second Time

Anne-Caroline Chausson is the most decorated mountain bike racer in history. She has 16 World Championship gold medals and an Olympic BMX gold medal to her name and is now recovering after a second surgery for cancer. In 2015, she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer and it seemed as if she had made a full recovery and was back to racing.

In late 2018, she announced that she had to have another surgery a tumor was found in her thorax. She is currently undergoing chemo and radiation thearpy. All of us at Pinkbike along with the entire mountain bike community wish her our our best for healing and a good recovery!
Anne-Caroline Chausson was more than a bit under the weather and had to retire with health issues after stage one and looks set to miss the next the couple of rounds.


