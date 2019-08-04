Good Month / Bad Month: French Racers, Female Freeriders, Injuries & Floods - July 2019

Dear friends, We are heartbroken to tell you that the 2019 Ard Rock enduro is cancelled. Flash flooding in the Swaledale valley has flooded roads, homes, land and submerged the Ard Rock site. Right now we are doing everything in our power to ensure our team on the ground is safe, and we can support all those who need help. The rainfall and situation is unprecedented in this area. Access to the area is blocked by emergency services from all roads. Please do not travel. Thank you for your understanding. — With heavy hearts, Joe and the team at Ard Rock