Good Month / Bad Month - July 2022

There is a weird dynamic we sometimes see in elite racing. When a rider crashes, other riders simply ignore them and carry on with their race. It’s understandable at that level, it is their profession and they are (often) required to ignore that fundamental human instinct to help because they have a job to do. However, if you are not an elite racer you are supposed to stop. We love our sport because of the risks we all accept taking, yet part of what makes those risks acceptable is that idea that if we do fall, we trust that our fellow riders will stop and help.



At the Megavalanche this year, Tracy Hannah was not only taken out, but then hundreds of riders carried on by as she lay there unconscious. Yes, a big part of the appeal of the Mega is that it is a wild, dangerous race, and part of that danger comes from riding so fast amongst so many other riders, but her Instagram posts are hard to watch. Looking at the final podium, there is nobody on there who races to a high enough level to excuse ignoring a downed rider, and this is not a high level race. So if the race winners should have stopped, why didn’t the mid-pack a*sholes? Do better.

