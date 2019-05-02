USER GENERATED

Good Month / Bad Month: Mixed Wheel Sizes, Injuries, and Plenty of Controversy - April 2019

May 2, 2019
by Mike Levy  

ITS BEEN A
GOOD MONTH
FOR...



Bikes With 29'' Front and 27.5'' Rear Wheels

Mixed Wheel Size Bikes Are Winning

For 2019, the rules have been changed so that racers can run two differently sized wheels on their bikes, an announcement that quickly led to a whole load of mixed wheel testing by teams and racers. They've obviously found something that they like - the first two Enduro World Series events, as well as the first World Cup downhill of the season, were all won on the men's side with bikes rolling on 29'' front wheels and 27.5'' rear wheels.

So, are they actually faster? That's up for debate, and outright speed might not be the only reason were seeing this crop of mixed-wheel bikes - rider height and whether a company has a race-ready 29er may be playing a role as well. However, World Cup contenders typically don't use something without doing some timed testing to verify things.

There are all sorts of reasons to poke fun at the mixed wheel size combos, but isn't downhill racing all about getting from A to B in the least amount of time as possible? Last weekend's World Cup in Maribor saw the top four men finish on the same second, with Bruni just 0.4 ahead of Danny Hart in 2nd place. We're talking split seconds here, and if a top racer can make up 0.1 seconds over a handful of sections on a track because they're using two different wheel sizes, they'd be crazy not to do exactly that. Then again, weren't all the winning bikes of 2018 on the same size wheels front and back?




Young Racing Talent

The Up And Comers Are Ready

For a long time, it looked like Peat, Minnaar, Atherton & Co. would be keeping their names at the top of the results sheets forever, but it was really only a matter of time until the young guns arrived. We saw exactly that during last season, and it's more of the same in 2019. At 27, Danny Hart was the oldest man on the podium in Maribor, with Charlie Harrison and Matt Walker (4th and 5th) being born in '97 and '99.

There were also top 20-placings for Adam Rojcek, Reece Wilson, Laurie Greenland, and Amaury Pierron, all of whom were born in 1996 or later. I've never felt so old as I do after typing that.
Fist bumps.

There are up and comers in the women's field, too, with Vali Holl putting in a time that would have been good enough for 8th place against much more experienced pros, despite having to deal with a muddier track. There's Marine Cabirou and Nina Hoffmann, too, both of who raced as juniors before earning legitimate podium contender status before turning 25. It looks like the kids are doing just fine.



Controversy

Walmart and Red Bull Stir Things Up

A lot of us mountain bikers like the idea of going down to our local bike shops to buy whatever it is we might need, even if it doesn't always quite work out like that. You know what a lot of mountain bikers don't seem to like? Riders going to Walmart for their new bike, apparently, with the announcement that the American multinational retail corporation plans to offer a range of carbon performance bikes garnering mostly critical comments.

The bikes will be sold under the Viathon name and initially only available at viathonbicycles.com, but they'll show up on walmart.com at some point soon as well.
Nervous moments on the hot seat for the two old team mates.

Regardless of how you might feel about the news, Walmart's massive purchasing power and direct-to-consumer business model has the ability to shake up our little industry.

Speaking of angry comments, the UCI revealed that Red Bull would like to keep all other energy drinks off of the downhill podium and hot seat. Talk about a PR gaff and a half. Many racers are sponsored by other energy drink brands, but the ban, if enforced during the rest of the World Cup season, would only allow racers to drink Red Bull or from a Red Bull-branded bottle. Further fogging things up - or maybe clearing them up, depending on how you look at it - is the fact that Red Bull and Red Bull Media House have supported the UCI Mercedes Benz World Cup series for years now.





ITS BEEN A
BAD MONTH
FOR...



Racers Getting Injured

Broken Feet, Arms, and Shoulders

With the return of racing comes the inevitable return of injuries. April has been particularly hard on the pro field, with perpetual podium threat Myriam Nicole letting fans know via Instagram that she broke and dislocated her foot on April 14th, just before the first World Cup of the season.

The Syndicate's Luca Shaw went down while training in San Romolo, Italy, but his broken collarbone wasn't confirmed until he tried to ride during practice at the Maribor World Cup, while YT's Angel Suarez waited until qualifying to injure his shoulder.

It wasn't just the downhill crowd, either, with Pole's EWS racer Joe Nation breaking his arm badly enough to need surgery and a bunch of hardware. The New Zealander came home 13th at the Tasmanian round, but there's no word on when he'll be back on the circuit. Also on the sidelines is Katy Winton, who's decided to sit out while recovering from multiple concussions.



Atherton Bikes' World Cup Debut

A Near-Win and a 26th

With carbon tubes bonded into 3D-printed titanium lugs, Gee and Rachel's new race rig is probably one of the best looking and most interesting bikes in the World Cup pits. That aside, the Athertons were likely hoping for a better debut for their namesake brand; Gee ended up 6.3 seconds down in 26th, while Rachel was much closer in 2nd at just 0.8 back from Tahnee Seagrave. Let's not forget that standing on the second step of the podium at a World Cup race is a hell of a feat, but she was surely hoping for a debut win given that, well, she wins a hell of a lot of these things.

One race doesn't sum up a season, though, and there shouldn't be any doubt that one (or both) of the Athertons will ride that new bike to a victory soon.
So close but just off the win today for Rachel Atherton and her family s new Atherton DH bike.




Greg Minnaar in Maribor

Bad Weather Foils the GOAT's Qualifying

The last time the World Cup circus pulled into Maribor was in 2010 when Greg Minnaar took the win, but things were a lot different nine years later. Saturday's qualifying saw Minnaar and some others face a rain-soaked track that was massively slower than what a lot of the field had to deal with, and sometimes it's just not your day.

A crash placed the South African way back in qualifying and watching the race from the sidelines come Sunday, reminding us all that not even the GOAT gets it right all the time.
Greg Minnaar will be resigned to spectating tomorrow but you can count on him to come out all guns blazing in Fort William. A very happy hunting ground for Minnaar.


Must Read This Week
Final Results: Maribor DH World Cup 2019
118925 views
Results: Qualifying - Maribor DH World Cup 2019
114385 views
A Closer Look at Cannondale's Wild 2-Shock DH Bike - Maribor World Cup DH 2019
76425 views
First Look: Ibis' Longest, Slackest, and Burliest Ripley
65377 views
Tech Randoms: Maribor World Cup DH 2019
59069 views
DH Bike Tech: What's New For This Season? - Maribor World Cup DH 2019
54267 views
Poll: Does Your Trail Bike Have a Weight Problem?
53095 views
Results: Timed Training - Maribor DH World Cup 2019
49557 views

30 Comments

  • + 40
 2nd place by a split second and lets write it off as a bad month for atherton cycles. lol. unless one of those frames snapped during the race you guys are being dick heads.
  • + 2
 If winning is the only way for something/one to be a good month, it was a bad month for everyone not named Loic or Tahnee.
  • + 31
 Totally disagree with bad month for Atherton Bikes.
  • + 10
 and Mille Johnset with a 3rd in jr women. two wc podiums in the debut race? not a bad weekend in my view.
  • + 1
 By that logic - crap weekend for Santa Cruz, YT etc... and a bunch of others that didn't podium on top. PB, maybe you should apologize to the Atherton's if you want their future advertising dollars.
  • + 16
 The Red Bull thing is easy. Riders sponsored by other drinks brands should take to the stage drinking Red Bull and then proceed to vomit all over the place. Timed correctly with multiple non- Red Bull riders it could be a 'barforama'. That'd nip their stupid shit in the bud
  • + 0
 It’s called tough luck and it always gives birth to hilarious solutions if only the underdog is smart enough. Can’t see that coming from Monster and Rockstar though, somehow intellect is not the first thing coming to my mind when thinking of these two brands...
  • + 9
 Good month for tanhee seagrave and super bruni hands down lol
  • + 5
 Frakenbikes make sense. The big front end rolls over stuff with ease, while the 27.5 in the rear still allows for a little snappy ness and maneuverability through the turns, plus it naturally will keep the front end high through the rough stuff and the rear planter or ready to pop.
  • + 1
 @ mkowtowski - true and then perhaps run a wider burlier rim back there with a beefier tire to ward of rim failure, blow outs and snake bites. But the MX industry already figured that out decades ago.
  • + 6
 Am I the only one around here that remembers 24'' in the rear and 26'' in the front? Am I getting old?
  • + 2
 Cannondale right ? aka crack and fail.. My brother still has his. Yep im an oldtimer
  • + 2
 No, you are not the only one, but yes you are getting old! (Just as i am!)
  • + 2
 No, you are just under a wrong article, you should post that in the Karpiel bit. These were the times. Like average kid in the park or dirt jumps today can do more than they did up to NWD3. These riders and their bikes paved the way, let’s respect that. Let’s just not forget how far the biking world moved forward since then, in every single respect. It’s only Minion DHF that is here and still kicks ass and let’s drink to that
  • + 1
 Specialized Big Hit
  • + 1
 My old specialized big hit. Fun times had on that beast.
  • + 2
 It's amazing how long mountain bikes are taking to just end up adopting dirtbike geometry. Slacker head angles and different wheel sizes have been standard on dirtbikes for ages. Is the next trend in mountain biking going to be super boost plus mega spacing so you can run a 26++ size wheel on the back and a 29" on the front?
  • + 2
 Bad month for Atheton bikes.? Rachel gets 2 by split second, and when was the last time Gee won a World Cup race, since 2014? I wasn't expecting Gee to win anyway. They Debut their own brand on the world cup circuit, that's a win.
  • + 6
 Bad month for Cathro being limited to 3-minutes track walk screen time.
  • + 2
 Maybe the 27.5 rear is just because when you need to pedal, they accelerate better and the fact that it's a trailing suspension means that dragging it over obstacles is easier already.
  • + 8
 and at 5'6", riding super steeps on 29" buzzes me balls off.
  • + 1
 Dang, I didnt buy a 27.5 bike so havent fallen for that one, I have not bought a 29er either or a 29/27.5 mongrel bike.
I dont drink redbull as cat spray is better for you.

Water drinking 26er here. Slightly injured (shoulder and foot) and still hoping for a podium in Vets at the BDS in Fort Bill next weekend (was wanting the win before getting injured now... wanting the win but being realistic against most of the best vets in the country).
  • + 1
 It’s as if none of the announcers and PB journalists have actually tried mixed wheel sizes: “29’er front rolls better and the 27 rear is more fun, but there must be something about it that they like.”

Yes, shorter riders can now exploit the faster rollover of the 29’er front without the seat buzz thanks to the 27 rear wheel.

However, from my experience, the true advantages of mixed wheel sizes are cornering and steeps.

Mixed wheel sizes corners better. The bike dives into corners and rails with confidence. Think about it, the rear wheel naturally tracks an inside line. A smaller radius wheel for the smaller radius line. Plus, smaller rear wheel increases torque, better for accelerating.

If you draw a line between the front and rear axles, the line is parallel on equal wheel setups but on mixed wheel sizes, that line is now at a slackened angle. This makes mixed wheel sizes more comfortable on steep sections.
  • + 1
 Try the mullet it's properly fun - run it on an old hardtail (not saying a modern DH bike needs it if your happy with geo) but it'll really freshen up an old hardtail and give you an awesome playful ride
  • + 2
 April sucked. Torn achilles tendon on April 6th, right as the weather in the Pacific Northwest started getting better.
  • + 1
 @ mtnbiker1978 Sorry dude heal up
  • + 0
 remember when everyone ragged on the Big Hit for the 26x24 set up, but now is jizzing themselves over the 29x27.5....yeah...yall are a fickle bunch if nothing else...
  • + 2
 Drink water.
  • + 1
 Meh
  • - 2
 good month for franken bikes. bad month for downhill Big Grin

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.052261
Mobile Version of Website