Good Month / Bad Month: Mixed Wheel Sizes, Injuries, and Plenty of Controversy - April 2019

With the return of racing comes the inevitable return of injuries. April has been particularly hard on the pro field, with perpetual podium threat Myriam Nicole letting fans know via Instagram that she broke and dislocated her foot on April 14th, just before the first World Cup of the season.



The Syndicate's Luca Shaw went down while training in San Romolo, Italy, but his broken collarbone wasn't confirmed until he tried to ride during practice at the Maribor World Cup, while YT's Angel Suarez waited until qualifying to injure his shoulder.



It wasn't just the downhill crowd, either, with Pole's EWS racer Joe Nation breaking his arm badly enough to need surgery and a bunch of hardware. The New Zealander came home 13th at the Tasmanian round, but there's no word on when he'll be back on the circuit. Also on the sidelines is Katy Winton, who's decided to sit out while recovering from multiple concussions.