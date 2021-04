Good Month / Bad Month: New Shoes, Wireless Shifting, Expensive Bikes, & Knife Fights

One of the most read stories in March had to do with a strange incident on a trail in Bellingham, Washington. There are conflicting reports as to exactly what happened, but the overall gist of it is that a 66-year old mountain biker encountered a group of hikers while he was riding uphill, some sort of scuffle ensued, and one of the hikers, 69-year-old Dake Traphagen, allegedly stabbed the biker in the fray.The story should serve as a reminder that being respectful and courteous to other users goes a long way, and no matter if you're hiking, biking, or off-road rollerblading there's no reason to stab anyone. Imagining two old guys battling it out in the woods over who has the right of way is a little funny, and a lot sad. It's not that hard to be nice.