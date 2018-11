Good Month / Bad Month: October 2018

The World Cup and EWS seasons have come to a close, which means its time for the rumors to start flying about who's going where. Team announcements typically don't come until a little later in the year, but that doesn't mean it's too early to start speculating, especially when an athlete is spotted on a bike from a different brand, or stops tagging a sponsor in their Instagram posts.So far we've seen Josh Bryceland depart from Santa Cruz, Jolanda Neff join Trek, and Martin Maes re-sign with GT, but plenty of unanswered questions remain. Will we see Aaron Gwin and Neko Mullaly on different frames next year? What about the Athertons? Will they stay with Trek, or move on? We'll find out eventually, but in the meantime there's plenty of time for all sorts of guesses, some wild, and some educated.