Good Month / Bad Month: October 2018

Another Rampage, another round of “So-and-so got robbed.” There will always be disagreement at a judged competition, and this year it was Brendan Fairclough's creative run that caused a furor in the comments section. Fairclough dropped in first, and when he finished his line, which had a big drop off a boulder, not one but two canyon gaps, and a super steep, rubble filled chute, he was given a score of 67.66. That score was good enough for a 10th place finish, but many viewers though it should have been much higher. It wasn't a winning run – Rheeder had that position locked down – but it did seem like the raw, creative nature of the line should have been worth a few more points.

