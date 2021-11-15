Good Month / Bad Month - October 2021

It's that time of year again. The clocks were turned back for a lot of the Northern Hemisphere, which means we've lost our precious evening sunshine and will now have to dig out the lights and batteries to get in an after-work ride. The good news is that today's lights weigh less, burn longer and are relatively affordable, but night riding still isn't everyone's cup of tea and can be a bit hairy if you ride alone.



Our advice is to get a group of riding mates to keep you motivated, make sure you have the gear to keep you warm and dry through the worst winter weather and start on some easier trails to work your way into it. Whatever happens, it has to be better than watching shitty Netflix romcoms or yet another scripted reality show, right?

