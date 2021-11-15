Good Month / Bad Month - October 2021

Nov 15, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  


Freeride progression

Semenuk ushers in a new dawn for Rampage

Brandon Semenuk wasn't the first rider to bring a single crown fork to the slopes of Red Bull Rampage, but he is definitely the first to truly realise their potential. Semenuk's winning run on his way to a record-breaking fourth title included both bar spins, tailwhips and flipwhips. It was a run that combined slopestyle with all-mountain at the biggest freeride event of the year in the fashion that the 'Keep Rampage pure' detractors always feared and, you know what, it was absolutely sublime.
Semenuk made use of his RockShox ZEB single crown by tail whipping it down his drop in the middle of his run. He also flip-whipped further down his line which just shows you the progression of the technology we have at our fingertips these days. Insane.

A combination of technology, experience, skill and a well-crafted line came together for a run that sets a new direction for Rampage. It's likely we'll look back on this run as era-defining alongside Cedric Gracia's backflip, or Zink's Oakley Sender 360 drops. It was a run that raised the bar for the discipline and will force the rest of Semenuk's competitors to up their games for 2022.


Hand Built Bikes

Pandemic projects break cover at the Bespoked Show


The pandemic left a lot of us stuck indoors with plenty of extra time on our hands to twiddle our thumbs, argue endlessly online about whether Carole Baskin killed her husband and laugh at the beached Evergiven ship. However, some mountain bikers took the initiative and instead created beautiful hand-crafted frames that were revealed at the Bespoked Show.

The steel enduro bikes stole the show from Coal Bicycles' dual short link '84, to the high pivot Howler Frameworks Fenrir and the Ra Cycles .12 made from stainless T45 steel. But there were plenty of other oddballs there too, including a hardtail with almost fully integrated cables, an Italian carbon hardtail with 180mm travel and a bike that has been pedalled at nearly 300kmh.

Of course, there's another small batch project that launched in October - the Grim Donut II. Built in-house at Pivot's facility in Arizona, we're busy testing it as we speak, stay tuned for more because we have big plans.


A sustainable future for mountain biking

Industry leaders sign Cop 26 pledges

COP 26, UN Climate Change Conference, kicked off this week and it is being touted as a pivotal moment in the fight against the climate crisis. If we are to limit global warming to within 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels, we need immediate major reductions in Greenhouse Gasses, according to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).

Cycling is generally an energy-efficient mode of transport but leaders in the industry have still stepped up to encourage the industry to continually improve on its green credentials. Firstly, Shift Cycling Culture's Cycling Industry Climate Commitment letter is an urgent appeal to acknowledge the industry's responsibility in reaching the UN Paris Agreement targets on Climate Change, and to do so collectively, signed by Specialized's Mike Sinyard, Dorel's Peter Woods, Schwalbe's Frank Bohle and more.

Secondly, the Cop26Cycling.com letter asks World Leaders to commit to boosting cycling levels to reduce carbon emissions and reach global climate goals quickly and effectively. Its signatories include the UCI, IMBA, Sustrans and the World Cycling Alliance.

We hope these letters help to produce real change and that cycling can be at the forefront of the fight against climate change.




Henry Quinney

Hallucinagenics, home invasion and hypothermia, all in a night for our newest tech editor

There's nothing like a near-death experience to keep you grounded, at least that's the one positive Henry is taking from the latest Field Test. Henry headed up to Pemberton hoping to learn which of the latest crop of trail and downcountry bikes climbs like an ivy watered with jet fuel and descends like an anvil chucked out of a helicopter, but instead he experienced a different set of highs and lows.

If you haven't yet heard Henry's account in his own words, I'd recommend you check it out in the Pinkbike podcast, his story starts at 6:00:



Bones at Rampage

Injured bodies littered the Rampage site

We couldn't celebrate Brandon Semenuk's achievement at Rampage without also acknowledging the bodies that littered the same hillside at this year's event. In the run-up to finals, Brage Vestavik picked up a dislocated shoulder and humerus fractures, Carson Storch broke his collar bone and Andreu Lacondeguy also suffered undisclosed broken bones. Camz Zink also took a slam in training but opted to compete anyway with a bruised lung.

Unfortunately, the list of casualties doesn't stop there and Tom Van Steenbergen had to be transported off the hillside on a backboard with multiple injuries after a crash during his finals run including breaking his left and right hip sockets into multiple pieces, breaking a piece off the top of his femur, breaking a piece of his lower vertebrae, and separating his shoulder.

Yes, Rampage is a great show but it often comes at the cost of the bodies the world's best freeriders who sometimes find themselves on the wrong side of the risk vs reward seesaw.


Light evening rides

Standard Time hits the Northern Hemisphere

It's that time of year again. The clocks were turned back for a lot of the Northern Hemisphere, which means we've lost our precious evening sunshine and will now have to dig out the lights and batteries to get in an after-work ride. The good news is that today's lights weigh less, burn longer and are relatively affordable, but night riding still isn't everyone's cup of tea and can be a bit hairy if you ride alone.

Our advice is to get a group of riding mates to keep you motivated, make sure you have the gear to keep you warm and dry through the worst winter weather and start on some easier trails to work your way into it. Whatever happens, it has to be better than watching shitty Netflix romcoms or yet another scripted reality show, right?
Nikki Rohan stepping into the dark on the Sidehill Dodger trail above Bingen WA.


20 Comments

  • 29 0
 What about that guy with the split derailleur? Top plus!
  • 6 0
 November!
  • 2 0
 November. But his innovation, that will not work with any of our existing bikes, got almost 500 mostly positive comments. That's amazing in itself!
  • 12 2
 This may be unpopular but I didn't enjoy Rampage much this year. The format needs a total revamp IMO as this one is producing wayyy too many life-altering injuries. For the crew, I was watching with the carnage(and bizarre judging) overshadowing the highlights.
  • 4 0
 After that horrible crash after that amazing front flip, just couldn’t watch anymore. Spent the rest of the event just checking live updates/comments hoping to hear some gone news about him.
  • 10 0
 *Standard Time Hits the Northern Hemisphere.
  • 3 0
 username checks out
  • 5 0
 Came here to say this as well. The only reason we don't have DST all the time IMO is that half the population in the northern hemisphere can't tell you which one they're in and they all blame DST...
  • 6 0
 I feel great about bicycles as environmentally friendly...until I go into the bike shop and see them dump every bike and part box and its contents into the trash bin just to go to that invisible trash pile somewhere far away. It just reminds me that we had decades of awareness of our footprint on this planet and we have done about 1% effort to just provide simple commitments to remedy it. Glad to see this consensus building...but its too little too late IMO. I'll blame the boomers because it is funny but it is really all our faults.
  • 8 1
 Bad month for Pinkbike with the paywall over on Cyclingtips...get ready to open your wallets folks
  • 5 0
 "undisclosed broken bones" makes me wonder just how excited Lacondeguy was to send that line
  • 3 1
 It's November 15th now, was COP 26 a good thing for October? I completely lost track of when the whole thing started. Either way, I'm not sure how much the agreement is supposed to do for mountainbiking. I think the main (and most beneficial) goal is to make commuting on the road as safe as possible so that don't just prefer the car or bus just because it is the safer option on their route. It seems like in some countries commuting by bike is reserved for the brave. The infrastructure should be such that it is safe for everyone. Little kids up to the elderly.
  • 2 0
 No big announcements, but local shops have been getting some bikes in. Hopefully the supply chain issues of the past year will continue to ease.
  • 3 0
 What’s up with “R-A-M-P-G-E?”
  • 1 0
 Ay?
  • 1 0
 Quinney’s story was defo one of the positive highlights of the month…sorry, year!
  • 2 3
 climate agreement, flown to on private jets, excluding most of the worlds major polluters, trying to make biking more "green"... echo chamber stuff here...
  • 1 0
 Most of the developed world lives in an echo chamber, look at us posting from our comfy, well lit, heated cubical. Don't take it so hard though, humans tend to require things to get really bad before they change. I'm thinking 2121~
  • 1 0
 @nurseben: can't disagree with you there sir.
  • 4 6
 How energy drinks companies were able to manipulate young riders, even kids, into risking their lives is mindblowing.

