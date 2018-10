Good Month / Bad Month: September 2018

Öhlins announced a recall of its RXF 36 29/27.5 air forks and all RXF 34 air forks only a week before the suspension brand was set to release its 2019 product range . The timing could not have been worse, but I'll give them huge points for taking the safe route and not delaying the bad news until the press were safely back home after their rollout.The culprit was a top cap on the spring side that might come loose and become a projectile. I measure the integrity of people by how they handle themselves when things go wrong, and in this case, Öhlins and Specialized are taking swift and proper measures to get their customers back on good forks. Click here if you are affected by the recall.