Good Month / Bad Month: September 2018

They say that luck and skill play equal parts in a championship victory. Vali Höll challenged that axiom by decisively winning every World Cup Downhill this year, then followed that with a gold medal at the World Championships.



When asked before the race, Höll said she was doubtful that she could follow a clean sweep of the World Cups with a win at the World Champs, but she aced the course, putting a little over ten seconds on her next rival. All eyes will be on her when Valentina steps up to the Pro ranks, where her Junior times would have placed her consistently in the top ten this year.

