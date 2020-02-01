Good Month / Bad Month: Team Announcements, New Products, Sponsor Struggles, & Slickrock Drilling - January 2020

Feb 1, 2020
by Mike Kazimer  

ITS BEEN A
GOOD MONTH
FOR...


Team Annoucements

All the rumors can finally be put to rest.

December was full of team rumors and farewell posts, which meant that there was no shortage of “Welcome to the Team” announcements once 2020 arrived.

Notable signings include Andreu Lacondeguy on Commencal, Dylan Stark on YT, Fabio Wibmer and the Seagraves on Canyon, and Johannes 'The Denim Destroyer' von Klebelsberg on GT.

Specialized Gravity picked up Christopher Grice, a speedy junior from North Carolina, and Greg Callahan joined Unior Devinci Factory Racing.

Richie Rude announced that he'll be with Yeti for the next three seasons, and Jared Graves will be back in turquoise as well, competing in select races and serving as brand ambassador.



New Products

There's no off-season for new shiny things.

When it comes to product launches and trade shows there doesn't seem to be an off-season any more – all 12 months of the year are filled with new mountain bike models and fresh components. DT Swiss launched a new XC-oriented fork, dropper, and shock, items that will no doubt appear on the bikes of a number of Olympic hopefuls.

The Core Bike show and the Burgtec House Show also took place in January, and featured new flat pedals from Nukeproof and Burgtec, Hope's first 35mm carbon bar, and a glimpse at Formula's new coil shock.
Schaubergwerk Kalmsdorf 232 Suspesion Plattform Press Launch



Videos

If you can't ride, you might as well watch other people ride.

Short days and long nights can make it tough to find the motivation to get out for a ride, especially if it's dumping snow or pouring rain. The next best thing? Watching videos of other people riding, and January was full of opportunities to escape reality for a few minutes. Fabio Wibmer did Fabio Wibmer things in Israel, and Danny MacAskill released another mind-boggling video titled 'Gymnasium' that's chock full of trials bike wizardry. Speaking of wizards, Brandon Semenuk took his custom painted Session to Japan, where he put on another stylish display in front of Revel Co's cameras.

There may not be that much actual riding in it (that'll happen in episode two), but don't forget about the Grim Donut. Pinkbike Tech Editor Mike Levy decided to create a bike from the future, and the result is, well, interesting, to say the least.





ITS BEEN A
BAD MONTH
FOR...


Thomas Lapeyrie & Becky Cook

Still hunting for sponsors for 2020.


Becky Cook finished the 2019 EWS race season sitting in 7th place, and Thomas Lapeyrie finished 20th overall, but the former teammates will no longer be on the Orbea Enduro Team for 2020. That's a difficult position to be in – the privateer life's not an easy one, especially if you're competing in a race series with stops scattered around the world.

At the moment, it looks like Becky Cook will be helped out by Wight Mountain, her local shop, and will be funding her race season out of her own pocket. In an Instagram post she said, "Bringing it home with my new set up for the 2020 season. Stoked to share that I will be riding the Scott Contessa bikes in collaboration with my local bike shop Wight Mountain I cannot thank these guys enough for all there help and giving me the determination to not give up on my racing dreams...and that podium! My intention is to race the full Enduro World Series once again but it will be self-funded and it’s a pretty expensive dream. Nevertheless fun times will be had along the way for sure and I can’t wait to get started."

Thomas Lapeyrie is trying a different tactic, and has set up a crowd-funding campaign in order to drum up enough support to compete this season. Numerous pros have stepped up to help him out, donating jerseys and their time to help attract more supporters to what Thomas' is calling “Project Rider. 404,” a reference to the error message that occurs when a web page isn't found.



Bernard Kerr

Supercross dreams fail to materialize.

Bernard Kerr's off-season goal was to qualify for the Anaheim 1 Supercross race, but his dreams were dashed when the AMA refused to allow him to start due to an apparent licensing issue.

In an Instagram post, Bernard said, “Unfortunately I will not be rolling out into the stadium today to try and qualify at Anaheim 1. I’ve been told a bunch of different reasons why by the AMA and the FIM but all I really know is that even though I do have an FIM license they won’t let me. So THANK YOU so much for all the support it’s been unreal!”

We'll see if Bernard decides to try again next year... I'd love to see him qualify, if only to silence all the crotchety motor heads out there.


The Environment

BLM Proposes Oil and Gas Drilling Under Moab's Slickrock Trail

Moab's Slickrock trail is instantly recognizable, an otherworldly sandstone playground that attracts thousands of visitors each year. Now, two parcels under the trail could be put up for lease for oil and gas extraction due to a request to the BLM from an anonymous company. The company will be revealed during the public comment period that begins on February 20th.

Oil wells and heavy machinery aren't going to show up on the trail any time soon - surface work wouldn't be allowed, and any extraction would need to occur from adjacent land, the bulk of which is wilderness, where that activity would be prohibited. Still, just the fact that the land could potentially be leased for extraction is concerning, and it's certainly a situation that's worth monitoring.
Photo: Gravity Candy



Posted In:
Industry News Good Month Bad Month


Must Read This Week
4 Custom Bikes from Core Bike 2020
57328 views
Review: Atomik's BERD XC33 Wheels Use Spokes That Look Like String
51113 views
2019 Photo of the Year: 32 Finalists Announced & Round 1 Voting Open
49786 views
Review: 2020 Kona Process 134 CR/DL 29 - A Quick Cornering Trail Bike
47200 views
14 Bikes From The Core Bike Show 2020
46914 views
Video: What's the Deal with Chains? - The Explainer
46768 views
Randoms Day 1 - Core Bike Show 2020
41158 views
Staff Rides: Photographer Matt Wragg's Specialized Stumpjumper Evo 29
40350 views

16 Comments

  • 27 2
 Bad month because no episode 2 of the grim donut
  • 3 0
 Not sure I understand about the Kerr situation. My closest guess, coming from a motorcycle background, is that he really wasn't going to ride. McGrath should know better that Kerr has to qualify. I raced one Enduro race and one cross country race in my life. I can't grab my 2008 Ironhorse 7point and go on the world cup downhill circuit as much as I would like to or as many videos I would make with Greg Minnaar regarding my training. I remember back in the day when Travis pastrana made the 250 main. That's a guy that's been on motorcycles all his life.
  • 1 0
 He was somewhat skirting the rules and trying to qualify / liscensed through a loophole, more info here:

m.vitalmx.com/forums/Moto-Related,20/Bernard-Kerr-World-Cup-DH-racer-wants-to-race-SX,1369050?page=16

He didnt need to be on the track. Even if he was faster than other dudes, knowing how to ride safe takes years. Nevermind his own safety the other riders deserve it too.
  • 3 0
 Its been a bad month because there is snow and i can't ride
  • 3 2
 Why are we still moping about Kerr? He was not remotely close to fast or experienced enough to compete safely.
  • 2 0
 How would you know?
  • 3 1
 Still waits for the Cody Kelley announcement.....
  • 1 0
 Insync ditching their riders wasn't nice either.
  • 1 0
 Although the team is still alive under another banner!
  • 3 1
 #kerrgotrobbed
  • 2 1
 when the hell is grim donut episode 2 coming out
  • 2 2
 I didn’t know Black Lives Matter were in the fossil fuels game. When did they diversify?
  • 2 1
 Different blm, this is the Bureau of Livestock and Mining
  • 1 2
 It's a bad month because there is not enough snow and I can't fat bike.
  • 1 0
 Thank Kerr then , for not racing petrol,and preventing more pollution.. hero
  • 1 0
 @jjhobbs: multiple topics in a single post are confusing, huh?

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.010660
Mobile Version of Website