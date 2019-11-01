Good Month / Bad Month: Women's Freeride, Olympic Singletrack, Recovery, Loss, & Closing Day - October 2019

Nov 1, 2019
by Daniel Sapp  

ITS BEEN A
GOOD MONTH
FOR...


The 2020 Olympic XC Course

Olympic XC Racing in Tokyo is Going to be True Mountain Biking


From the looks of the 2020 Tokyo test event, everyone is in for some proper XC racing next summer. Athletes from many countries traveled to Japan in October to get a first look at the XCO track that will be used for the 2020 Olympic games. Many athletes took tumbles and there were no complaints about a lack of technicality. Historically, many Olympic XC courses have been more of a drag race, requiring a lot of fitness and minimal handling skills.

The venue in Japan looks to be to the advantage for a technical rider. There are steep climbs, rugged rock (boulder) sections, mandatory jumps, and more. Any rider looking to win on fitness alone is going to be sorely let down.

In the trial race, Nino Schurter and Jolanda Neff took the wins, Schurter in a sprint but Neff by over a minute margin. No matter what, ...it will be interesting to see what happens here in less than a year.


Female Freeriders

Red Bull Formation Helps Push the Movement Forward

"It's more than just "women's Rampage." As Katie Holden explained, "Formation is a women’s freeride progression session, and an opportunity to give the girls the tools to learn, grow, and push women’s freeride forward."

At the 2015 Rampage site, Micayla Gatto, Tahnee Seagrave, Vaea Verbeeck, Veronique Sandler, Hannah Bergemann, and Vinny Armstrong created their own lines. Casey Brown, Tara Geiger, Michelle Parker, Rebecca Rusch, and Jill Kintner, along with a host of other industry veterans were also in attendance.

Additionally, Katie Lozancich and Michelle Parker were there shooting photos. Paris Gore, Carson Storch, and Tyler McCaul, all RedBull Ramage veterans on the bike and with the camera, were also there to provide some mentorship.

Photo by Paris Gore Red Bull
Hannah Bergemann dropping in to her line. Photo: Paris Gore.

There were two days of digging, a day of rest, then two full days of riding. Holden explained that it's not a competition, but a way for athletes to grow. "On a top level, we have three “Pillars of Formation” that are goals for each of the athletes here. The goal is for each of them to progress and develop as a freeride athlete, develop the future of women’s freeride, and refine one’s personal brand and leadership skills."

We're looking forward to seeing how Formation progresses in the years to come!


Healing and Progress

Brook Macdonald is on the Bike

It's been a very rough couple months for the Bulldog after a crash at Mont Sainte Anne left him unable to feel his legs and with broken two vertebrae. After surgery, he left the hospital with screws and rods stabilizing his spine and a long road of recovery ahead of him.

Back home in New Zealand, Macdonald has been working hard with physiotherapy sessions. This past week, he was able to get on the bike for one of the first times since his spinal cord injury.

bigquotesMy first proper ride. This is by far my biggest achievement, I didn’t think I would be able to ride the distance I did but I had a loop set in my mind and I wasn’t going to fail that 13k and sore legs but this is where I build from! Thanks @samblenkinsop for pushing me!





ITS BEEN A
BAD MONTH
FOR...



Losing Friends

Jordie Lunn Passes Away After Crash

There have been several deaths of friends in the mountain bike community in the last month including Jordie Lunn. Jordie was a pillar of the mountain bike community and one of the friendliest and kindest people many of us have ever met.

Jordie's riding was on a level of its own and the only thing bigger than his style on the bike was his positive impact on the sport and every person he encountered. His infectiously positive personality will be forever remembered. Our thoughts are with Jordie's family, friends, and loved ones as well as the family, friends, and loved ones of the other mountain bikers who have passed away this month.
Photo by Ale Di Lullo


Northern Hemisphere Flow Trails

With Winter Closing in, Many Flow Trails and Bike Parks Will be Hibernating Until Spring

It's that inevitable time of year when many mountain bikers in the Northern Hemisphere have already or are going to be calling "last lap" until the spring thaw. Numerous bike parks transform back into ski resorts and bike trays on the lift will be replaced with chairs for snow sliders.

For some, the winter is a time to focus on a different skillset - whether on the bike or by partaking in a different sport altogether. For those willing to travel, there are lift access trails in warmer climates and there are still a few hold-out DH worthy spots open all winter long, like Windrock, TN. For other riders, the winter is a time to rest up, heal up, fully rebuild their bikes, and be ready for the first chair come spring.
Opening day...it's only a few long months away.


Rampage Proving Grounds Qualifiers

Proving Grounds Riders Fail to Make the Top Ten

The Marzocchi Proving Grounds qualifier event in September acted as a feeder event for Rampage for the first time ever. The five riders who made it into the big event faced a mountain of worries. New contestants had to find room in the already developed zone to dig new lines, and then face off with Rampage incumbent, who were riding familiar lines they had built last year. No surprise then, that none of the five made it into the top ten.

The competition was fierce on the day of finals. Proving Grounds winner Reed Boggs and Joyride winner Emil Johansson would score highest of the qualifiers with 80 and 79 points, respectively, with Boggs ending up in 11th, and Johansson in 12th. While it's clear that both riders are on top of their game, they will again have to qualify next year for freeride mountain biking's biggest event.
Rampage first timer Emil nose-bonking a small rock.
Emil Johansson's nose bonk wasn't quite enough to secure a top ten finish.


Posted In:
Industry News Good Month Bad Month


Must Read This Week
Final Results - Red Bull Rampage 2019
142253 views
Replay: Red Bull Rampage 2019
113584 views
5 Things We Learned at Red Bull Rampage 2019
65229 views
First Ride: The 2020 Norco Sight Has an All-Mountain Focus
60881 views
Video: Top 3 Runs - Rampage 2019
51120 views
Why We Think Amaury Pierron Riding An Intense is Just Trolling
49070 views
Must Watch: Jordie Lunn's Rampage Memorial Tribute
47397 views
A Closer Look at Troy Lee Designs' New "D4" Helmet
41701 views

8 Comments

  • 15 3
 The Proving Ground riders didn't fail because they didn't make the top 10.
  • 1 1
 They're referring to the process of new riders competing on a level playing field.
  • 2 1
 Agreed 110% I would like to see any of these editors hit any of the features there. That would be the definition of failure.
  • 2 1
 If anything, Proving Grounds was a success. Seeing Emil compete and Boggs getting a second chance was so worth it.
  • 1 1
 I dont really understand why PB keeps trying to make this a point. I don't think anyone believed that one of the proving grounds riders would pull a surprise win. More than anything it's an additional opportunity for worthy riders. Maybe PB should be highlighting that INVITEES finished lower than some of the proving grounds riders - that is what proves those guys were worthy. (....and that's not even touching on the fact that proving grounds was more slopestyle than rampageish)
  • 2 0
 With her skills, Neff should destroy the competition in Tokyo. I think she is heads and shoulders above the rest as a technical rider.
  • 1 0
 Everyone has had that moment when someone asks, are you OK?, you quickly respond yes … Then all the sudden it’s oh shit oh shit oh shit
  • 1 0
 Yeah Brook!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.015404
Mobile Version of Website