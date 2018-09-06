Good Month / Bad Month: August 2018

Martin Maes



From the Top of the World and the Podium in Whistler, to the King of the Mud in La Bresse





All he had to do then was recover from a monster post-EWS-winning party, fly across to Europe, recover from jet lag, get to

He has only been on the racing scene since 2012 and had already started to imprint his name into history. But the 22-year-old really made his mark in August, when within 13 days, he won the EWS in Whistler and the final round of UCI DH World Cup at La Bresse. Now, winning the EWS was is no easy feat, especially if you put 25 seconds into Sam Hill on the final Top of the World stage and take the win by 42 seconds over only one day of racing. Fun fact: this was the biggest winning margin at EWS Whistler in six years (Elite Men's category), Rude came close with a 40-second demolition in 2016, but usually wins here have been by 10 seconds or less. All he had to do then was recover from a monster post-EWS-winning party, fly across to Europe, recover from jet lag, get to La Bresse and learn a new course and bike, then beat the best downhillers in the world at their own game.



Fox's Live Valve is finally here, plus a bunch of new bikes and kit.





As well as electronics, there were a ton of new bikes that either appeared from nowhere or finally had an official release after months of being in the public eye between racers legs. To name but a few:

There are a lot of people that have been waiting for Fox's Live Valve , and after years of waiting and teasing, it is finally out in the open. The electronically controlled suspension promises a super efficient pedaling platform on any bike but can open and gobble up bumps faster than you can blink. As well as Live Valve, we spotted more electronics in the form of RockShox's battery powered Reverb post As well as electronics, there were a ton of new bikes that either appeared from nowhere or finally had an official release after months of being in the public eye between racers legs. To name but a few: GT's Fury downhill bike and Sensor and Force trail/enduro bikes were launched and We saw Yeti's SB150 which finally has a real bottle mount.



