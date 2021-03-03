Good Month / Bad Month: DH Bike Reviews, Prototypes, Theft, & Litigation

Mar 3, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  


DH Bike Fans

DH Bike Week was awesome


We had our first-ever 'DH Bike Week' here at Pinkbike, with group tests and more downhill bike reviews in a week than in all of last year. Two standouts from the week were the Canyon Sender vs. Specialized Demo vs. Cube Two15 vs. Commencal Supreme and the Fox 40 vs. RockShox Boxxer vs. Ohlins DH38 group test reviews, which crowned the Commencal Supreme and the Ohlins DH38 above the rest.

DH Bike Week also gave us a fun (and oddly difficult) quiz (because even the ones that look like Sessions can be misleading), an alluring throwback bike, and stats on the most successful downhill bikes of the millennium.

Commencal Supreme DH 29 - 27 Photo Kifcat Shaperideshoot
The Commencal Supreme DH 29-27 was named the 'best in test,' thanks to its speed, reliability, and value.




New Zealand Racers

The NZ brigade is racing a full domestic season while the rest of the world is locked down


New Zealand held its National Championships this past weekend, with Sam Blenkinsop and Jessica Blewitt taking the wins in DH and Anton Cooper and Sammie Maxwell leading in XC. New Zealand has been lucky in its ability to hold national races while many other countries are still being hit hard by Covid and lockdowns. (The exception to the Good Month designation here is Ed Masters, who unfortunately broke his pelvis in his National Champs run. We hate to see The Eagle injured, and hope hope he heals up soon.)

Before that, this month brought the 3rd and 4th rounds of the New Zealand National DH Series took place in Nelson and Coronet Peak, along with the NZ Open DH.

2018 New Zealand DH Nationals
The freeriders and hooligans in New Zealand also look to be having a great time right now too, if the Vanzacs' new video is any indication.




Versatile High Pivot Bikes

Dreadnought, Highlander, mystery prototype


Forbidden made waves this month with the Dreadnought, the Druid's longer-legged big brother. The Dreadnought feels like a big bike but defies strict categorization, making it a versatile option for riders who want to hit the bike parks on their trail bikes.

Before any of us had the chance to forget about the Dreadnought, another brand came out with a bulked-up version of their high pivot trail bike: Deviate's Highlander 150, which uses a new rocker link to change the geometry and travel on the already-existent Highlander 140.

Which brings us to...


Forbidden Dreadnought
The Dreadnought is named after a battleship. It seems appropriate.




Spotting Prototypes

Sneak peak at the future as well as a look at the past


We got a look at a new prototype that might be a Devinci, thanks to the sharp-eyed Pinkbike user Tonkatruck. The Split Pivot suspension design looks like recent iterations of the Troy and Marshall. Devinci first made a high pivot bike in the early 2000s, so it wouldn't be remotely shocking to see Devinci come out with this bike.

Going in the other direction, where the dust has settled and there's no more speculation, we also looked back this month at downhill prototypes that never made it to production. Those prototypes actually include Devinci's high pivot Wilson (another clue in the above prototype mystery) along with two Yeti prototypes, Cannondale's two-shock downhill bike, and the legendary Honda G-Cross RN-01. Those are bikes I wish I'd seen in person.


Looks like a... Devinci?









SRAM's Patent Lawyers

Fox has won a critical round in a series of patent battles

The U.S. Patent Trial and Appeal Board recently sided with Fox in a legal fight that has been ongoing since 2015, Bicycle Retailer reported. It started when SRAM sued RaceFace (owned by Fox) for two patent infringements related to SRAM's X-Sync technology. (Then, in 2016, Fox sued SRAM for several suspension-related patent infringements, though that suit is more or less on hold right now due to Covid and is only tangentially related to the chainring story.)

The technology in question pairs narrow-wide alternating teeth with teeth that are offset for better chain retention. While neither idea is new, SRAM claims that the combination brings a unique solution to a problem that needed solving. RaceFace disagrees and makes similar chainrings without licensing the technology from SRAM.
SRAM X-Sync 2 Oval chainring 2017
The debate moved slowly as SRAM's two patents were reviewed, then the discourse among Fox, SRAM, the patent board, and an appeals court continued. The patent board upheld both of SRAM's patents in 2018, then an appeals court sided with Fox on one of the patents, determining that the board hadn't properly examined SRAM's claims around factors like whether there was a long-felt need for the invention and whether the patented technology is "obvious." This time, in light of the appeals court decision, the board sided with Fox, finding SRAM's patent claim invalid.

Based on the back-and-forth and the amount of money both sides have spent on the issue, we think it's safe to say the war is far from over.




Bike Theft

EWS racer Martha Gill had two bikes stolen in a van break-in


Martha Gill had two Marin bikes stolen by people who broke into her van while it was parked outside a store, took her bikes, and sped away on their mopeds with the bikes on their backs. The bikes are a Marin Alcatraz and a Marin Alpine Trail Carbon, and anyone in the Sheffield, UK, area is encouraged to share her post on social media to help bring the bikes home.

Unfortunately, Martha is not alone in having her bikes stolen, and there's sad data to show that bike theft has risen throughout the pandemic, likely due to a number of factors: First, there are more bikes available to steal. Second, there are more new riders in the sport than there were two years ago, and those riders may not know yet how to keep bikes safe. Additionally, the scarcity of bikes has driven up prices in the secondhand market, making it appealing for thieves to acquire bikes to sell.
Martha's van after the break-in.

Remember to always note your bike's serial number, register your bike online if that's an option, and keep your bike in the most indoors/locked/supervised/painful-to-break-into place you possibly can.




Cyclists Falling Through Ice

Why do people keep doing this?


Just don't do it.

Just because you can doesn't mean you should. I have access to a bicycle and also to some ice, but I'm planning to keep my tires on more solid ground. I recommend you do, too. The first incident was in January when two U21 EWS racers and a friend fell through, but this month a vlogger named Lucas Brunelle followed suit.

"I ride my bike the same way I trade stocks. It’s my nature to take high risks and high return," Lucas said of the risk.






 I think it was a little more than luck that allowed NZ to race. They have been investing in the health and education of their people for a long time.
  • 1 0
 how is working at Mikes Bikes these days!? lol
  • 1 0
 Helps being an island that has over a century in keeping out invasive plants and animals... I’d call that lick
  • 1 0
 Luck
  • 14 3
 It's been a bad month for promoting half-wit vloggers...
  • 3 0
 At our company HQ, the entire semi-truck trailer full of Africa donation bikes was stolen Eek but it was recovered a few days later, probably after the thieves realized it wasn't full of new bikes!
  • 1 0
 Thats one way to stop them. I hope those bikes make it to their new owners soon
  • 2 0
 can we all agree that patent law needs a serious reform at the very least, and maybe euthanasia. Patents don't create innovation. Let's drop patents down to 3 years for everything, with stringent rules about modifications to gain another patent.
  • 2 0
 Can we stop talking about that dickhead bike vlogger? The ice thing was obviously a publicity stunt (he and his buddy hint that it was all intentional near the end of the video). Repeatedly mentioning it on this website is just giving him more clicks and more money. All of his videos are pretty idiotic, the last thing we need to do is give him more publicity.
  • 3 0
 "I ride my bike the same way I trade stocks. It’s my nature to take high risks and high return,"

Judging by the car he's driving the returns aren't that great...
  • 2 0
 When will tonkatruck spot some new prototype tonka toys?
  • 1 0
 Good month for vacation

