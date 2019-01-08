Good Month / Bad Month: Nerds, Single Crown Forks, Interbike, & More - December 2018

Bike Nerds
A December to remember
December was a prize haul for true bike nerds. The Pinkbike Field Test
gave you a look at a ton of new bikes, Santa Cruz finally launched their new V10
to the public, Pace Cycles announced their first carbon full suspension bike
, we rode and rated 12 winter jackets
and 8 pairs of downhill pants
, Neko Mulally showed us his 27.5/29-wheeled Frankenbike
, and Chainline Bikes produced this OTT Kona Process 'Pony Express'
.
For us turbo-nerds there was plenty more to get stuck into: RC's piece on bar-width
, advanced bike geometry banter
from Vorsprung, BYB's telemetry system
, the new Pole Stamina,
and Nicolai's G1 do-it-all rig
, with the latest shock from EXT.
Oh, and so many racing rumours
from the soap opera of World Cup racing.
Southern Hemisphere MTB
Cannonball Festival, Urban DH and Asian Enduro races
Summer in the southern hemisphere is well and truly underway while we Northern monkeys are freezing our butt's off and riding continuous slop (I'm not bragging, but Finale has been 17ºC, bone dry, and sunny throughout the Christmas holidays). Thredbo's Cannonball Fest
saw Peaty, Minnaar, Shaw, Vergier, Brosnan, Barelli, Strait, and Carlson to name a few, as well as an Aussie Festival vibe and some pinned racing.
The DownTaxco street race
also took part in Mexico and now they even have a Best Trick and Whip-Off event with a more chilled out vibe to absorb the long summer evenings.
Kirill Benderoni
The Russian freerider is making some progress in his recovery
Pinkbike's favorite Russian Freerider, Kirill Benderoni, took a huge slam last year and is in a bad way. His progress is going in the right direction though. He has a long recovery ahead of him, but it's great to hear a positive update
from Danila Kahutin and Andrey Kot, who went to shred Kirill's training zone on an icy December day.
|Several times we came to visit him, each time we were surprised at the speed of his recovery. Probably because Kiril is physically very strong. Most recently, after 2 months of rehabilitation in the center, he returned home. Now he continues to be treated, but closer to home. He has good progress now. Kirill walks well, as before falling, speaks well, and began to read little by little. Memories almost completely returned to him. Kirill does not stop and continues to do the exercises every day.—Danila Kahutin
Interbike
The trade show business model needs a rethink
What's happening with trade shows? Interbike is gone
for 2019, after an attempt to relocate to Reno in 2018 wasn't the lifeline they needed. On top of that, Eurobike changed its dates back the usual late August time after trying July in 2018, and the Taipei show shifted dates so abruptly that they will have had two shows within a five-month period by the end of March 2019.
Read James Smurthwaite's industry insider article
about what is coming next for the big shows.
Health
Mark Weir's heart, Pauline Ferrand-Prevot's IAE and Colin Meagher's ALS
While we like to focus on the fun and games side of mountain biking, there is always the nasty side of life rearing its ugly head and trying to take people down. In December, there was a bunch of bad news, all-round badass Mark Weir was hospitalized
with a heart condition, and XC athlete Pauline Ferrand-Prevot discovering she had iliac artery endofibrosis
affecting her World Championship winning legs.
Luckily the pair above are looking to make a recovery, but unfortunate the same cannot be said for our photographer and friend Colin Meagher, who is battling ALS, aka Lou Gehrig's disease. Colin has been forced to put down his camera, and there is no cure for ALS. You can read his full story here
and help support his family through these tough times.
Single Crown Forks
Slow motion video had us cringing
Our Field Test videos dropped in December, and thanks to The Privateer, Adam, every single bike on test was gloriously hucked to flat in slow motion
. Lots of commenters noted that fork flex was really apparent, with the longer forks being the most noticeable.
So are we going to be running dual crown forks on our trail bikes? Does this call for the return of the SID XL? Well, our test was hardly scientific, with countless variables not accounted for, and there's no consensus about whether this kind of flex is a bug, a feature, or simply a neutral byproduct of forks getting lighter and longer every year. But with all that said, watching those poor forks get smashed had us feeling sorry for them!
Head angles are getting pretty damn slack out at 65 and less and they're literally being bucked to flat and bottomed out on purpose, in slow motion. Of course you will be able to see some flex.
1) The test was far from consistent as some bike were landed both wheels together, and some landed back wheel first.
2) There were bikes with the same fork and some showed awful flex and others didn't - Surely frame stiffness has an impact to this. Some of the best performing were the stiffest frames...
That stumpjumer though - eugh...
Scared the s*it out of me too!
Actually the Bronson was super stiff in fork manners, and you're right there were a lot of bikes with that fork.
