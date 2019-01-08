INDUSTRY INSIDER

Good Month / Bad Month: Nerds, Single Crown Forks, Interbike, & More - December 2018

Jan 8, 2019
by Paul Aston  

ITS BEEN A
GOOD MONTH
FOR...




Bike Nerds
A December to remember


December was a prize haul for true bike nerds. The Pinkbike Field Test gave you a look at a ton of new bikes, Santa Cruz finally launched their new V10 to the public, Pace Cycles announced their first carbon full suspension bike, we rode and rated 12 winter jackets and 8 pairs of downhill pants, Neko Mulally showed us his 27.5/29-wheeled Frankenbike, and Chainline Bikes produced this OTT Kona Process 'Pony Express'.

For us turbo-nerds there was plenty more to get stuck into: RC's piece on bar-width, advanced bike geometry banter from Vorsprung, BYB's telemetry system, the new Pole Stamina, and Nicolai's G1 do-it-all rig, with the latest shock from EXT. Oh, and so many racing rumours from the soap opera of World Cup racing.




Southern Hemisphere MTB
Cannonball Festival, Urban DH and Asian Enduro races


Summer in the southern hemisphere is well and truly underway while we Northern monkeys are freezing our butt's off and riding continuous slop (I'm not bragging, but Finale has been 17ºC, bone dry, and sunny throughout the Christmas holidays). Thredbo's Cannonball Fest saw Peaty, Minnaar, Shaw, Vergier, Brosnan, Barelli, Strait, and Carlson to name a few, as well as an Aussie Festival vibe and some pinned racing.

The DownTaxco street race also took part in Mexico and now they even have a Best Trick and Whip-Off event with a more chilled out vibe to absorb the long summer evenings.
Canyon teammates Troy Brosnan amp Kye A 39 Hern were punching out bulk laps together all day.




Kirill Benderoni
The Russian freerider is making some progress in his recovery



Pinkbike's favorite Russian Freerider, Kirill Benderoni, took a huge slam last year and is in a bad way. His progress is going in the right direction though. He has a long recovery ahead of him, but it's great to hear a positive update from Danila Kahutin and Andrey Kot, who went to shred Kirill's training zone on an icy December day.
Screen shot

bigquotesSeveral times we came to visit him, each time we were surprised at the speed of his recovery. Probably because Kiril is physically very strong. Most recently, after 2 months of rehabilitation in the center, he returned home. Now he continues to be treated, but closer to home. He has good progress now. Kirill walks well, as before falling, speaks well, and began to read little by little. Memories almost completely returned to him. Kirill does not stop and continues to do the exercises every day.Danila Kahutin








ITS BEEN A
BAD MONTH
FOR...




Interbike
The trade show business model needs a rethink


What's happening with trade shows? Interbike is gone for 2019, after an attempt to relocate to Reno in 2018 wasn't the lifeline they needed. On top of that, Eurobike changed its dates back the usual late August time after trying July in 2018, and the Taipei show shifted dates so abruptly that they will have had two shows within a five-month period by the end of March 2019.

Read James Smurthwaite's industry insider article about what is coming next for the big shows.
Interbike 2018
I'll be sad not to see our four-legged friends roaming the halls.




Health
Mark Weir's heart, Pauline Ferrand-Prevot's IAE and Colin Meagher's ALS



While we like to focus on the fun and games side of mountain biking, there is always the nasty side of life rearing its ugly head and trying to take people down. In December, there was a bunch of bad news, all-round badass Mark Weir was hospitalized with a heart condition, and XC athlete Pauline Ferrand-Prevot discovering she had iliac artery endofibrosis affecting her World Championship winning legs.

Luckily the pair above are looking to make a recovery, but unfortunate the same cannot be said for our photographer and friend Colin Meagher, who is battling ALS, aka Lou Gehrig's disease. Colin has been forced to put down his camera, and there is no cure for ALS. You can read his full story here and help support his family through these tough times.




Single Crown Forks
Slow motion video had us cringing


Our Field Test videos dropped in December, and thanks to The Privateer, Adam, every single bike on test was gloriously hucked to flat in slow motion. Lots of commenters noted that fork flex was really apparent, with the longer forks being the most noticeable.

So are we going to be running dual crown forks on our trail bikes? Does this call for the return of the SID XL? Well, our test was hardly scientific, with countless variables not accounted for, and there's no consensus about whether this kind of flex is a bug, a feature, or simply a neutral byproduct of forks getting lighter and longer every year. But with all that said, watching those poor forks get smashed had us feeling sorry for them!




10 Comments

  • + 4
 Why is there an assumption that flex is such a bad thing in this case? Lyriks and Fox 36s feel pretty damn stiff to me - and they don't break really ever. You don't even see many broken Pikes or 34s.

Head angles are getting pretty damn slack out at 65 and less and they're literally being bucked to flat and bottomed out on purpose, in slow motion. Of course you will be able to see some flex.
  • + 4
 "there's no consensus about whether this kind of flex is a bug, a feature, or simply a neutral byproduct of forks getting lighter and longer every year." - the article
  • + 3
 I agree; if they didn't flex they would snap. Should watch some videos of ships flexing then come back and tell us its bad thing.
  • + 3
 @brianpark: I read that. I mean why is there a perception from the Pinkbike community that it's a bad thing
  • + 3
 Single Crown Forks - from looking at those videos, it didn't seem like it was just the fault of the fork:

1) The test was far from consistent as some bike were landed both wheels together, and some landed back wheel first.
2) There were bikes with the same fork and some showed awful flex and others didn't - Surely frame stiffness has an impact to this. Some of the best performing were the stiffest frames...

That stumpjumer though - eugh...
  • + 1
 "That stumpjumer though - eugh..."

Scared the s*it out of me too!
Actually the Bronson was super stiff in fork manners, and you're right there were a lot of bikes with that fork.
  • + 3
 "our test was hardly scientific, with countless variables not accounted for" - the article
  • + 3
 Dual crown leftys with USE sub anti-dive arm here we come!
  • + 2
 Bad month = Too many manual machines.
  • + 1
 I cannot imagine anyone who can manual to recommend one to anybody... methodes are many, good principles are few, you can use any method that works according to a good principle, if you don't undertand the principle you are going to have a hard time. One who builds a manual machine does not understand the principle, missing the fact that rotation point of the bike in manual is around the BB, not around rear axle like with wheelie. If you put a treadmill under your manual machine, you'll get a good wheelie machine... Manual machine is a full send Jerry thing. Like calve raises or curls on the gym. You are making a fool out of yourself.

Post a Comment



