Video: Masters, Maes and Korem End the EWS Season in Style in Finale Ligure

Short but sweet, the 2020 Enduro World Series is a wrap. The season ended in beautiful Finale Ligure with a tough course but some of the best racing conditions of all three stops. Although Martin Maes was still recovering from an injury sustained in Pietra Ligure, he couldn’t pass up the chance to race and still ended up top 10! Wyn Masters was feeling good and flowing through the course, ending up 35th. Noga Korem put down a killer effort against a stacked field, she would end up 7th but with only a few seconds separating her from the podium. Shout out to the whole crew for keeping the Good Times rolling through a tough year! Cheers!



Filmed/Edited: Jules Bellot