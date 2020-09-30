Video: Masters, Maes and Korem End the EWS Season in Style in Finale Ligure

Sep 30, 2020
by GT Bicycles  

bigquotesShort but sweet, the 2020 Enduro World Series is a wrap. The season ended in beautiful Finale Ligure with a tough course but some of the best racing conditions of all three stops. Although Martin Maes was still recovering from an injury sustained in Pietra Ligure, he couldn’t pass up the chance to race and still ended up top 10! Wyn Masters was feeling good and flowing through the course, ending up 35th. Noga Korem put down a killer effort against a stacked field, she would end up 7th but with only a few seconds separating her from the podium. Shout out to the whole crew for keeping the Good Times rolling through a tough year! Cheers!

Filmed/Edited: Jules Bellot


Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos GT Marin Maes Noga Korem Wyn Masters Enduro Racing Enduro World Series EWS Finale Ligure 2020


Must Read This Week
Final Results: EWS Finale Ligure 2020
71252 views
First Look: Actofive Unveils Fully CNC'd Aluminum P-Train
65417 views
Spotted: Greg Callaghan is Riding a New Devinci Enduro Bike in Finale Ligure
63837 views
First Ride: 2021 Propain Spindrift - 180mm of Travel & Lots of Options
53183 views
What Does Tesla's Battery Day Mean for eMTBs?
49647 views
Hyper to Begin Selling High End Mountain Bikes Through Walmart
44979 views
Throwback Thursday: 12 Enduro Bikes That Have Won In Finale
36562 views
Video: Where to Spend & Where to Save on Bike Parts
36073 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.007304
Mobile Version of Website