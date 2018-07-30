Searching Out Stoke in Serfaus-Fiss-Ladis

It was a long drive but we are almost there!

Photography: Jára SijkaA staff weekend trip to Serfaus-Fiss-Ladis! Hell yeah! We (Kamil, Honza, Jara and Kuba) were coming to Austria for Commencal Test Days, bringing some tests bikes and looking forward to spending the whole weekend with riders on the hill. We have never been here before and we couldn´t wait to ride local bike park and trails around. A quick google search showed us beautiful mountains so the trails must be awesome as well. A 10-hour drive wasn´t that good but it went by fast. When we saw all the mountains and snowy peaks around us the stoke went high! We also have to say that we came from Olomouc (Czech Republic), totally flat region, with the highest hill elevation around 200m! So it is always awesome to be in bit higher mountains!Next morning… the sun woke us up peeking behind the mountains. A full day of riding in the bike park was ahead of us. Let´s go try some trails!!The bike park was in superb condition. We rode every trail, form the blue one to the black diamond downhill one. It looks small from the gondola, but when you riding down, it´s quite big and the best thing is you can combine trails. Start with a blue one and then at an intersection you can go red or black diamond.We spent the whole day at the bike park shredding every corner, every berm and jump we could find. Great times and both thumbs up for this place!The next day we planned to go off the park and try to have some fun at the alpine going down the valley. Frommes trail was recommended to us and we said, why not. Took the gondola all the way up had a lunch and off we go down the sweet alpine trail. The reasonably wide trail winding down the mountain with stellar views. We couldn´t help ourselves to stop from time to time to take some pictures and soak up the views onto the beautiful scenery.Lower down the alpine trail we found a fun section with nice corners, berms and jumps...Frommes trails are so much fun - a Sunday well spent. Last couple laps at the bike park, pack up the cars and drive back home.What a weekend! If you´re looking for a great bike park and place to shred alpine, this is the spot.