Goodyear Announces New Wrangler MTF & MTR Tires

Jul 2, 2024
by Goodyear Bicycle Tires  

PRESS RELEASE: Goodyear Bicycle Tires

Here at Goodyear Bicycle Tires we are excited to introduce the legendary Wrangler name to our range.

The Wrangler MTF and Wrangler MTR have been developed to excel in dry and dusty, to rocky and intermediate conditions; and add a new dynamic to our gravity lineup by sitting alongside the already well-established Newton.

The Wrangler also marks the first introduction of our new ElectricDrive concept, which features materials and construction that provide additional support and protection, while maintaining exceptional grip and battery life.

Intended Usage

The Wrangler has been designed for aggressive riding, and to withstand the high-torque conditions generated by e-bikes. Ideally suited for dry and dusty to rocky and intermediate conditions.

For truly optimized performance Wrangler operates as a front/rear dedicated system, MTF (mountain front), and MTR (mountain rear). Both available in either an Enduro or ElectricDrive construction.

photo

photo
photo

Tread Design
Inspired by high-performance motocross tires, the Wrangler features unique front and rear block shapes and in-block sipes that increase biting edges in contact with the ground, providing a feel of infinite grip on any surface for controlled and accurate descending.

Wrangler MTF (Front) enhances grip and steering performance.
Wrangler MTR (Rear) improves rolling speed and harnesses acceleration forces.

photo
New in-block sipe design

photo
photo
MTF (front) - left & MTR (rear) - right

ElectricDrive
The Wrangler features our all new ElectricDrive construction, optimized for electric bike usage. The unique front & rear casing layups provide additional support and protection essential for defense from flats and tire damage, further enhanced by ElectricDrive specific protection, a tough butyl layer extending high up the side wall.

photo

To learn more visit goodyearbike.com/wrangler/

