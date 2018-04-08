FIRST LOOK

Goodyear's New Mountain Bike Tires - First Look

Apr 8, 2018
by Mike Kazimer  
Blimp


Goodyear mountain bike tires? That's right, one of the world's largest automotive tires manufacturers is entering the cycling realm with a line of mountain, road, and gravel tires. It's not the first time that Goodyear has made bike tires – they actually got their start as a bicycle and carriage tire company all the way back in 1898 – but this will be their first real entrance into the higher end arena.

The initial mountain bike lineup consists of four models – the Peak, Escape, Newton, and Newton ST. The Peak and the Escape are designed for XC and trail bikes, while the Newton and Newton ST are intended for more aggressive riding. The tires are manufactured in Taiwan, but, according to Goodyear, the compounds used are proprietary, and only found in Goodyear tires.

One of the best proving grounds for a tire is the World Cup DH circuit, and Goodyear eventually plan to have riders competing in that realm on their tires. That won't happen until they develop a few more models, though, in order to have options that cover the full range of possible track conditions. That way there shouldn't be any reason for their athletes to run a competitor's tire with the hot patch covered in black Sharpie.


Peak
Peak

Peak

The Peak uses Goodyear's fastest rolling AT compound, and is intended for XC riders with a focus on speed. It'll be available in two sizes, 29 x 2.25” and 27.5 x 2.25”. Price: $60-$70 USD.


Escape
Escape

Escape

The Escape is intended to be an all-round trail tire, with a rounder profile and medium height siped, square knobs for grip. There will be 2.35” and 2.6” widths for 27.5 and 29-inch wheels. Price: $65 - $80 USD.


Newton

Newton

The Newton is available with either a 1.5 ply EN casing, or a dual-ply DH casing. There are also two different compound possibilities – Dynamic R/T and Dynamic RS/T. The R/T compound is designed for all-round usage, while the RS/T compound is softer, and intended for conditions where tractiom is more of a priority than rolling speed. There will be 2.4” and 2.6” options for both 27.5 and 29-inch wheels. Price: $70-$90 USD.


Newton ST

Newton ST

Like the Newton, the ST version is available in either an Enduro or DH casing, and with either a Dynamic R/T compound or a Dynamic RS/T compound. The tread pattern isn't wildly different than the Newton, but the ST's side knobs don't have as much of an L shape, and the center tread gets a rectangular shaped block interspersed with the square blocks. There will be 2.4” and 2.6” options for both 27.5 and 29-inch wheels. Price: $70- $90 USD.


Newton


Initial Impressions

I mounted up a 29 x 2.6” Newton ST and a Newton without any issues – the thicker casing gives the tire some shape even before it's inflated, which facilitates getting it set up tubeless. Neither tire is especially light; the ST weighed in at 1130 grams, and the Newton checked in at 1250 grams, although Goodyear did say that these are from the first production run, and they're expecting the next batch to come in around 100 grams lighter – we'll see how that turns out.

The handful of rides I've been on so far have all either been wet or partially wet, which are pretty typical conditions until July here in the Pacific Northwest. The tires' blocky tread pattern works well at cutting through the slop, and although the center knobs aren't quite as tall as something like a Maxxis Shorty, they still managed to dig in to provide grip in slippery conditions. The R/T compound is on the firmer side of the spectrum, but so far the amount of traction it provides has been surprisingly predictable on wet rocks and roots. Still, I'd be curious to try out the softer RS/T compound to see how much difference that makes. As it is, I could see the R/T compound being a good option for riders who frequent harder packed, rocky trails, terrain where a longer lasting rather than a super sticky compound makes more sense.

I did find that the Newton ST's profile was a little more squared off then I would have liked for a front tire. On a 30mm rim there wasn't much difference between the side knob and center tread height, and the tire had a distinct on / off feel when cornering. I personally prefer a slightly rounder tread profile up front, and a more square profile in the rear.

For that reason the Newton has been working very well as a rear tire – it's nice and wide, and that those L-shaped side knobs hold on tight in the turns. Its handling reminds me of WTB's Convict tire, although the Newton feels like it's a little faster rolling, likely due to the lower profile center tread.

When it comes to tires, the more options out there the better, and it's going to be interesting to see where Goodyear ends up fitting in amongst the established players over the course of the next few years.

Must Read This Week
Trek Full Stache - First Ride
72019 views
Final Results: EWS Colombia 2018
68884 views
Finished: Santa Cruz Bicycles Ask Us Anything
65796 views
Announcing The DH Fantasy League - Build Your Dream World Cup Team Today
52380 views
Transition Smuggler Carbon - Review
49212 views
Must Watch: Gamble - Official Trailer
47149 views
Push ACS3 Coil Conversion Kit - Review
37871 views
The Lošinj World Cup DH Track Will be Brutal for Wheels & Tyres - Video
37575 views

28 Comments

  • + 27
 Will there be a dura trac model? Poor traction, steep price and short tread life but will have an unexplainable almost cult like following because they "look bitchin"?
  • + 6
 You I like.
  • + 5
 Guilty of buying DuraTracs because they look bitchin’
  • + 2
 I've had good luck with duratracs. Had loads off issues with bfg's and general grabber at2's though.
  • + 2
 I was conned into buying DuraTracs when they first came out for one of my trucks. Irregular treadwear, terrible ice traction after 30,000km and two torn sidewalls despite never taking them on anything more intense than a lease road. I'm back to my BFGs and I'll not go back to Goodyear.
  • + 1
 @cueTIP: I guess it's a good year to rip off schwalbe.
  • + 8
 It's the same old story. Boy finds girl, boy loses girl, girl finds boy, boy forgets girl, boy remembers girl, girls dies in a tragic blimp accident over the Orange Bowl on New Year's Day.
  • + 7
 What’s the difference between a Goodyear tire and 365 used condoms? One’s a good year, the others a great year!
  • + 2
 Or a fantastic week!
  • + 5
 Why would you want to keep the used condoms?
  • + 2
 @macross87: they work like cereal box tops. You save enough and send em in for cool stuff. Common knowledge
  • + 1
 @macross87: Rinse them out and reuse them, you're saving the earth and you got a few extra bucks for candy.
  • + 6
 Come on Nitto, y'all are missing the bus on the Enduro Grappler.
  • + 5
 hmm wonder if these will be better than my minions, to be fair I wont ever know my mind is already made.
  • + 1
 Yes! I had Good Years with the raised white lettering on my ’68 mustang when I was a kid and love them! I may have to grab these even if they’re no good.
  • + 1
 I bought a set of tires for my car at $80 a piece, lasted me for about year and half, driven everyday.
I suppose a set of these should last about 2 months!
  • + 2
 anyone else think those middle knobs could be a tad bit taller? they look too short
  • + 1
 In the movie "Demolition Man", set in the near future, all restaurants were called Pizza Hut. In a mtb version of the film all tyres would be called Minions.
  • + 4
 Wicked film! They were Taco Bell IIRC. :^)
  • + 1
 @The-Reverend: Been a few years since I last watched it, thanks for the correction.
  • + 2
 Lol.... Minions are the "looks like a Session" for tires.
  • + 1
 I have to say I'm literally a sucker just because they say, "Goodyear" on them. Always been my favourite tire brand.
  • + 2
 Im gonna need to see some specs
  • + 2
 Good year, bicycle tires not priced $120!
  • + 1
 2018- Goodyear or bad year?
  • - 3
 looks like a minion
  • - 2
 I want Pirelli to come into MTB. Minion P-Zero.
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.033638
Mobile Version of Website