GoPro Best Line Contest Winner Announced

GoPro Of The World Best Line Contest
Voting is now closed for the GoPro Of The World Best Line Contest. After thousands of your votes, you've chosen the winners!
1st Place: Mark MatthewsWins a $7000 cash prize!
2nd Place: Remy MetaillerWins a $2500 cash prize!
3rd Place: Kilian BronWins a $500 cash prize!
Bonus Draw PRIZES:
GoPro Hero9 Black camera with HyperSmooth 3.0 stabilization and built-in mounting with folding fingers. $449.99 USD MSRP.
The 5 x NEW GoPro Hero9 Black cameras
have been given away in the random draw as well. By simply casting your vote on the Top 10 you were entered. We've contacted each winner via the email address associated with their Pinkbike account. If any of them do not get back to us within 3 days, we will do another random draw. Keep an eye on your email and double check in your Pinkbike profile that the email address there is current.
Thanks to everyone who participated, and congrats to all the finalists
!
