GoPro Best Line Contest Winner Announced

Nov 13, 2020
by Pinkbike Staff  

GoPro Of The World Best Line Contest

Voting is now closed for the GoPro Of The World Best Line Contest. After thousands of your votes, you've chosen the winners!




1st Place: Mark Matthews
Wins a $7000 cash prize!

 


2nd Place: Remy Metailler
Wins a $2500 cash prize!

 


3rd Place: Kilian Bron
Wins a $500 cash prize!

 




GoPro Hero9 Black camera with HyperSmooth 3.0 stabilization and built-in mounting with folding fingers. $449.99 USD MSRP.

Bonus Draw PRIZES: The 5 x NEW GoPro Hero9 Black cameras have been given away in the random draw as well. By simply casting your vote on the Top 10 you were entered. We've contacted each winner via the email address associated with their Pinkbike account. If any of them do not get back to us within 3 days, we will do another random draw. Keep an eye on your email and double check in your Pinkbike profile that the email address there is current.

Thanks to everyone who participated, and congrats to all the finalists!







11 Comments

  • 9 0
 A worthy winner and the one I voted for. Just goes to show that every boys counts.
  • 3 0
 Feckin hell!! Every vote counts. Obviously.
  • 1 0
 Is it just me or does this contest really only benefit pro riders who are already partially supported or given equipment free by GoPro? I know they need to make money just like anyone else and these vids are insane, but can't help but think this is not really a fair contest for the masses at all. There were some sick non-pro submissions in here but again it just makes me feel like they were thrown in there to not raise questions when ultimately a top pro wins
  • 4 0
 That moon booter hip on Mark's video is what gave him my vote.
  • 2 0
 All these clips were sick. Congrats Mark!
  • 2 0
 Congrats to all Salute Inspiring stuff tup
  • 3 0
 bron's was totally meta
  • 2 0
 The panic, I've felt it!! Nice one Mark! Congrats!
  • 2 0
 YAAAAASSSS
  • 1 0
 It was hard to choose, all excellent submissions. Congratulations to Mark.
  • 1 0
 Well deserved. Insane line and speed.

