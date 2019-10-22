GoPro Best Line Contest Winner Announced

Oct 22, 2019
by Pinkbike Staff  

GoPro Of The World Best Line Contest

Voting is now closed for the GoPro Of The World Best Line Contest. After thousands of your votes, you've chosen the winners!




1st Place: Dave Herr
Wins a $7000 cash prize!




2nd Place: Dylan Stark
Wins a $2500 cash prize!



3rd Place: Bryan Regnier
Wins a $500 cash prize!






GoPro Hero8 Black camera with HyperSmooth 2.0 stabilization and built-in mounting. $399.99 USD MSRP.

Bonus Draw PRIZES: The 5 x NEW GoPro Hero8 Black cameras have been given away in the random draw as well. By simply casting your vote on the Top 10 you were entered. We've contacted the winners via their Pinkbike email address. If any of them do not get back to us within 5 days we will do another random draw. The three confirmed winners so far are: @olslash, @pasteldepapa, and @timmyno7.

Thanks to everyone who participated, and congrats to all the finalists!







  • 5 0
 Homeboy can ride some skinnies. Geez.

Where is the 3rd place video shot? Gorgeous trail.
  • 2 0
 I couldn't pick one, to be honest. . .. all of them were super awesome .. ...
  • 1 0
 Dear Pinkbike, please send gain the email about my new GoPro that I won because it probably got stuck somwhere on the way to my mailbox.

Tkanka
Wink
  • 2 0
 fuck ya Dave!! fuck ya Dylan!!!
  • 3 0
 Congrats Dave, Deserved!
  • 1 0
 YEAH DAVE!!!!! WOOOOOO! Congrats, on behalf of the @NSMBA .

@canadaka is gonna be so stoked #makebcskinnyagain
  • 1 0
 Yes Dave!! Fully deserved!
  • 1 1
 Oscar got robbed. Sickest slab ever.
  • 1 0
 DAVE!!!!!!
  • 4 3
 BrenDog got robbed!
  • 1 0
 CongratsDave!!!!
  • 1 0
 NO.
  • 1 0
 Jib it up
  • 1 1
 Underwhelming
