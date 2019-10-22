GoPro Best Line Contest Winner Announced

GoPro Of The World Best Line Contest
Voting is now closed for the GoPro Of The World Best Line Contest. After thousands of your votes, you've chosen the winners!
1st Place: Dave HerrWins a $7000 cash prize!
2nd Place: Dylan StarkWins a $2500 cash prize!
3rd Place: Bryan RegnierWins a $500 cash prize!
Bonus Draw PRIZES:
GoPro Hero8 Black camera with HyperSmooth 2.0 stabilization and built-in mounting. $399.99 USD MSRP.
The 5 x NEW GoPro Hero8 Black cameras
have been given away in the random draw as well. By simply casting your vote on the Top 10 you were entered. We've contacted the winners via their Pinkbike email address. If any of them do not get back to us within 5 days we will do another random draw. The three confirmed winners so far are: @olslash
, @pasteldepapa
, and @timmyno7
.
Thanks to everyone who participated, and congrats to all the finalists
!
Where is the 3rd place video shot? Gorgeous trail.
Tkanka
@canadaka is gonna be so stoked #makebcskinnyagain
