Large Bear Chasing Rider Caught on GoPro – Video

May 8, 2017 at 14:54
May 8, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  
 
Thanks to every man and their dog having a GoPro (or similar device), we're likely going to continue seeing more of this sort of thing in the future, but that doesn't make it any less wild. Your heart would be between your ears if you saw a big, healthy looking bear chasing your friend who was only moments before, a second or two ahead of you on the trail. Is it real or fake? It sure looks legit. Would you stop or try and out run the bear?
41 Comments

  • + 48
 Now let's see it from the bear's GoPro.
  • + 29
 Just protecting his KOM...what's wrong with that?
  • + 15
 Why did they get off their bikes? Not sure that was a good idea..
  • + 4
 The trail took a right hand turn, probably where the bear was heading.
  • + 15
 He just stopped to get his bearings.
  • + 15
 Good thing he was on a 29er.
  • + 9
 I couldnt bear to be in that situation
  • + 8
 Bearly made it out of there alive.
  • + 4
 it could turn pretty grisly
  • + 4
 The paw thing just wanted lunch
  • + 8
 The Cromag mascot goes rogue...
  • + 4
 There was no chase. It looked as if the bear was running away from the clatter of the bikes on the trail and chose an unfortunate panic direction. He only shared the trail just long enough to pick a better direction to get away.
  • + 2
 It looks legit to me. Look at the first rider's reaction. I don't think it's fake. I've been carrying bear spray in this: www.amazon.com/UDAP-Mens-GM-Spray-Mount/dp/B009204YI8

I'm not at the top of the food chain in Montana, and my Han Solo Enduro Edition blaster is too heavy to pack, so bear spray it is.

@cmc4130 the Whistler bears don't give a $&!+ (even in the woods) about riders. They've been not 10 feet below us going up the chair. There was one on Heckler's rock when we went off of it years ago, and last year there was one about 5 feet off the trail at the container drop and a bunch of riders went right by without seeing it, or the bear even moving. We thought it had moved off, and went over the drop, he was still there.
  • + 3
 The (industry) bear was chasing after the rider to convince him of the benefits of new DH wheel standards. In all seriousness, the chocolate hostage would have been set free.
  • + 2
 Being chased is pretty scary but being the second guy back seems worse. Like I tell my buddy, "I don't have to out pedal a bear, I just have to out pedal you!"
  • + 0
 Looked like a clumsy juvenile having a bit of sport. Always carry something, anything. Yesterday I had nothing and an off-leash pitbull mix had a violent reaction to my noisy hub and wanted to punish my ankle. I usually have a fixed blade poker on my belt. Don't leave home without it. There are lions all around us, and although I love them, I'm not going down without a fight.
  • + 2
 Don't try and bitchslap a bear with your bike pump though, that's not going to do anything but guarantee that the bear removes your face. Play dead for a grizzly, run from a black bear and either way, wish you had brought pepper spray. Point taken on the doggo though.
  • + 2
 @Vaclav: Play dead for griz, fight back for a black bear. Bear spray is always your best bet.
  • + 2
 @Vaclav: True - luckily I don't see a lot of bears. Except down on Folsom Street and they just want to cuddle.
  • + 3
 I doubt it's fake. We saw at least 5 bears in Whistler over 4 days.
  • + 1
 haha i'll take rattlers and the occasional coyote all day down here in SD. bears are the sharks of the woods, you're pretty effed if they're curious how you taste.
  • + 4
 I'd shit myself.
  • + 1
 Had a bear run beside me once in Nanaimo, was trying to get out of the way but he ran beside me for a bit, scary as hell, he just wanted to get the f outta there.
  • + 2
 Saw this on NSMB. I am disappointed. The bear gave up wayyy too easy. If that bear wanted to eat him it would have.
  • + 1
 Naah the bear just knew the trail and went to the right to cut them of. They were smart to stop as soon after there was a right turn and a flatter, slower part of the track. The bear would be waiting for them. I ride that tack pretty regularly, hell I've spent 40+ days 4 or 5 years ago there and I've never seen a bear there. A ton of other wildlife sure but a bear is a surprise.
  • + 1
 I've had this happen. Scared a black bear and rode next to it for a bit as it tried to run away. It was probably more scared than me!
  • + 3
 The bear just wanted to shred
  • + 0
 about as real as the bear chasing that snowboarder down the mountain on youtube a year or two ago.. the producers then exposed several fake CGI videos they released with other "extreme" events

Lame.
  • + 1
 I thought this meme was dead
  • + 2
 Bearly made it out of there!
  • + 2
 That'll get the adrenaline pumping!
  • + 1
 Pray before you ride!
  • + 1
 bacha stuj Big Grin ty vole
  • - 3
 Can't wait for my aunt to tag me on Facebook with this. Fake but a good fake.
  • + 3
 no evidence of fakery. Looks pretty normal to me.
  • + 4
 Ya I disagree. The movement and aggressive charge.. nothing there said fake to me. Griz view everything for a hundred yards of themselves as their territory. Bikes going thru have a good chance of being chased off.... I would have rather been the guy in the front than the guy in the back really. The grizzly was not looking for a meal or he would not have gone after something that was fast moving going down hill. That was simply a "get outa my area!" charge. The guy in the back could have been turned onto and munched as the bear could have seen him as showing aggression by thinking that bike was chasing the bear..... OOO that would be bad....
  • + 1
 Yeah there are no bears in Slovakia, none at all. Especially in areas full of other wildlife bears can feed on.
  • + 1
 it is real. It was filmed in Malino Brdo bikepark, which is located on the east side of Low Tatras. And there are more than many bears in those mountains. No big problem to find one. Bear crap everywhere.
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



