Large Bear Chasing Rider Caught on GoPro – Video

Thanks to every man and their dog having a GoPro (or similar device), we're likely going to continue seeing more of this sort of thing in the future, but that doesn't make it any less wild. Your heart would be between your ears if you saw a big, healthy looking bear chasing your friend who was only moments before, a second or two ahead of you on the trail. Is it real or fake? It sure looks legit. Would you stop or try and out run the bear?
Must Read This Week
41 Comments
I'm not at the top of the food chain in Montana, and my Han Solo Enduro Edition blaster is too heavy to pack, so bear spray it is.
@cmc4130 the Whistler bears don't give a $&!+ (even in the woods) about riders. They've been not 10 feet below us going up the chair. There was one on Heckler's rock when we went off of it years ago, and last year there was one about 5 feet off the trail at the container drop and a bunch of riders went right by without seeing it, or the bear even moving. We thought it had moved off, and went over the drop, he was still there.
Lame.
Post a Comment