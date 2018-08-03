VIDEOS

Video: Ride The Rookies Cup Course With Jackson Goldstone, Matt Walker & Others

Aug 2, 2018
by Bikepark Serfaus-Fiss-Ladis  
GoPro course preview with Jackson Goldstone, Matt Walker, Si and Oli Paton

by Bikepark-Serfaus-Fiss-Ladis
Hundreds of young racers will be looking for the tightest lines and fastest times during the "Specialized Rookies Cup" and the unofficial youth World Champs "iXS International Rookies Championships" this weekend in Serfaus-Fiss-Ladis. Check out the GoPro Course Preview of the gnarly Downhill track with Jackson Goldstone, Matt Walker, Si and Oli Paton.

Specialized Rookies Cup: Saturday, August 4 at 1pm CEST

iXS International Rookies Championships: Sunday, August 5, at 12pm CEST

Click here for the full list of riders competing.

For more information about the event click here.

2 Comments

  • + 1
 f*cking hell, impossible to day how fast he is, but at his age and physique to do a complete run? I've seen enough grown men whining on arm pump after a minute of a track to be super impressed with that. #noarmpumpmonth people...
  • + 1
 Lol no one has anything to say because this kid is faster than all of us on here.

