Video: Ride The Rookies Cup Course With Jackson Goldstone, Matt Walker & Others

Hundreds of young racers will be looking for the tightest lines and fastest times during the "Specialized Rookies Cup" and the unofficial youth World Champs "iXS International Rookies Championships" this weekend in Serfaus-Fiss-Ladis. Check out the GoPro Course Preview of the gnarly Downhill track with Jackson Goldstone, Matt Walker, Si and Oli Paton.
Specialized Rookies Cup: Saturday, August 4 at 1pm CEST
iXS International Rookies Championships: Sunday, August 5, at 12pm CESTClick here
for the full list of riders competing.
For more information about the event click here
.
