The GoPro Evolution Contest Puts $20,000 Cash Prizing Up For Best Videos

Apr 4, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  
GoPro contest

The Pinkbike GoPro Evolution Contest launches today, with $20,000 in cash prizing available throughout 3 segments — with some surprises along the way!


GoPro Evolution Contest, Part 1: Capture
You. Your bike. Any line. Anywhere. Raw POV.

How to Win
Submit 1 to 2 minutes of your stunning, technical, just plain rad unedited raw GoPro footage to be eligible to win, with over $5,000 cash prizing up for grabs.

Judges will select their 10 favourite clips, and then the Pinkbike audience will vote on their favourites. The footage with the top 3 most votes will take home cash prizes. First prize of $3,000. Second gets $1500. Third wins $500.

For details on how to participate in the GoPro Evolution Contest, check out Aaron Gwin's clip below!
Dates
April 4th, 2018 - Contest opens for entries
June 15th, 2018 - Entries closed
June 18th, 2018 - User voting
June 25th, 2018 - Winners announced

Location
Planet Earth

Judging Criteria
• Composition & framing
• Perspective & degree of difficulty of shooting
• Performance & style
• Overall beauty & lighting

by pinkbikeaudience
Go Pro Contest

Keep your eyes peeled for the GoPro Evolution Contest Part 2 in July, and Part 3 in October 2018!

59 Comments

  • + 47
 They should do an amateur and pro category
  • - 2
 ............. well done. ????????????????
  • + 18
 no entries for pro's allowed. The winners should have actually bought a GoPro camera themselves, not received it
  • - 4
flag JacobSpera (2 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 Why shouldn't pros be allowed to enter? They have trained their entire life to make money on a bike and now you want to take that away from them?
  • + 7
 @JacobSpera: I am only 15 i might be better than other people my age, but I suck, really bad, compared to aaron gwin. I just haven’t had as much expearience as he has. They might should base it off of age, put age groups.
  • + 1
 do you guys really expect, someone pumps that much money (ACTUAL CASH NOT PRODUCTS!!!) in an amateur contest?
  • + 12
 should do a contest for being able to get anything other than crap sound from a gopro 5 or 6.
  • + 1
 get a sennheiser mic
  • + 1
 @Asmodai: don't want a mic attached to the gopro. you need a digital to analogue converter cable then plug the mic into that. can't do that and use a gimbal. I use a secondary recording device and rode smart lav
  • + 1
 i keep my "old" 3+ black , best gopro so far !!! Wink
  • + 1
 @poah:
why? im pretty sure you can use mic and gimbal
  • + 1
 @Asmodai: not really - its why a lot of youtubers still use the 4 black
  • + 11
 I don't know how to get 2.7k with 60FPS with my GoPro Hero4 Silver...or should I just buy a new GoPro?
  • + 1
 you cant
  • + 3
 there is a minimum 2.7K resolution at 60fps ???? f*ck GO PRO I have a 3+ Black ... 1080p is more than enough
  • + 1
 @RedBurn @Stenimir The video said 2.7K@60fps was preferred, not a requirement. The official rules linked from the competition page says this:

"Videos must be in MP4 format in HD or Higher Resolution (720p, 1080p, 1440, 2.5k, 4k) with no watermarks"
  • + 1
 @RedBurn: it said "PREFERRED"
  • + 9
 4:3?? What year is this?

Am I going to have to sell all my widescreens for some sweet 4:3 crts?
  • + 7
 They often recommend 4:3 as it allows to crop to 16:9 in post to the optimal part of the frame.
  • + 5
 @CraigBrownie: That is correct! Sensor size is 4:3 and with this setting you get maximum view angle that can be cropped to 16:9 and eliminate slight errors in camera position. In the process of cropping to 16:9 you can also stabilize the video without too much digital "zoom" / reducing angle.
  • + 1
 the same year in which you record video in 8/4k even if your final render is 1080p it allows you to do so much more in post production
  • + 0
 @CraigBrownie: But not with GoPro's shitty Quik tool.
  • + 4
 hummm... $20,000.00 value in Prizing. Average cost of a GoPro 6 about $600.00 - keeners buying a new GoPro 6 to have an edge in the Judging Criteria department., at 600 a crack. they only need to sell 33 new cameras to cover it. Well Played.
true GoPro dosnt take the full 600, but not my point.
  • + 3
 How am I supposed to ride gnar lines of mountain in Colorado if the contest is during a time when there is still snow on all the peaks?
  • + 1
 Contest goes until June
  • + 2
 but this is not fair for people like me who live in canada where the trails are still covered in snow, it should be a ski/bike contest
  • + 1
 oh never mind it closes june mb
  • + 1
 Can @pinkbikeaudience clarify the "unedited" ? does that mean, you can't splice clips together? Does it have to be one continuous POV or can it be spliced clips of "raw" footage?
  • + 2
 Whats under the covers is what interests me the most, hard to get good lighting here in England....especially as that's one of the judging criteria.
  • - 2
 an e-motor
  • + 1
 GoPro has $20k to spare??? I'm sure that last on the list employee they just $hitcanned would rather have a semblance of a salary.
  • + 2
 Darn it my sick martian line on Mars isn't eligible since it's not on this world
  • + 1
 Ahh I live in a shithole no good trails, have a shitty bike and own hero 4 Session, this is not for me! Good luck everyone!
  • + 2
 i don’t have a gopro tho, no money for one either
  • + 1
 Every new gopro is getting more expensive and more complicated, is it me?
  • + 0
 and yet they released Dr Strange's The Eye of Agamoto mind bending GoPro Fusion.
  • + 1
 We need more roost
  • + 0
 I wouldn't want to own stock in GoPro right now
  • + 4
 how come?
  • + 4
 @Kimura: the company is dying.
  • - 1
 To everyone that says the company is dying, check out this link... Smile

investor.gopro.com/press-releases/press-release-details/2018/GoPro-Announces-Fourth-Quarter-and-Full-Year-2017-Results/default.aspx
  • + 6
 @cbro7092: Not being a financial expert that summary you linked to would have baffled me with bullshit into thinking things are going well for Gopro, yet the stock price has dropped from $11.69 to $4.53 since mid-October.
  • + 3
 I do believe this contest is GoPro's last $5000...
  • + 1
 Maybe redbull will buy them
  • + 1
 @smithcreek: ouch!
  • + 1
 @smithcreek: Point taken, but you cant argue that everything is bad when they pretty much have a monopoly on the market, as well as the biggest social media presence out of all action camera brands. For example GoPro have almost 3 times as many followers on IG as Sony - a company that sells many other products aside from cameras. Downvote me once again, but I love GoPro, their products and their marketing, and would support them through thick and thin.
  • - 1
 @cbro7092: They don't have the monopoly they once did- there are several competitors that give 90% of the performance of GoPro at about 20% of the price. I'm not exaggerating- check out the Yi 4K. The GP6 is absolutely terrible- over contrasted and saturated footage and absolutely horrific audio. All for £500. What a bargain. The fusion is the best 360 camera about ATM but I don't think there's a sufficiently large audience interested in paying £700 for 360 footage to keep GoPro in profit.
  • + 1
 @cbro7092: I have absolutely nothing against gopro, don't wish to see them fail or care if they own the market, so it's nothing personal to me. It's just interesting watching a company try to figure out how to survive, in this case when their one product can easily be not only copied but improved.
  • + 1
 @cbro7092: They have 80% share in the US. Less than 50% in Europe. (By volume). While there sales grew 28% over two years in China, no mention of market share. Also no mention of whether that 80% is losing or rising market share. And it appears they have lost $896,000,000 in the last two years. They reduced their GAAP losses this year, but did so by pulling out of the drone market (and firing a few hundred people). They do have a large social media presence, but I'm not sure that translates into as much as you would think. Sony's profits are up 10 fold, and were about $4,500,000,000.00 last year. They also segment their followers. Playstation has 10 million (plus probably a couple million more in the per country categories). If you add up all the different Sony Product followers, I think they would probably be quite a few more than GoPro, but hard to count unique followers.
  • + 1
 @bishopsmike: lol
  • + 1
 @smithcreek: Yeah that's pretty much my thoughts. The general rule of capitalism is expand or die. GoPro seem to have expanded the company about as much as they can for a 1 product company, I don't know where they go from here, especially after their drone project failed spectacularly. 360 cameras? Mmmmm I'm doubtful.

You should always be sceptical of figures given mostly as percentage or "growth".
Percentage figures mean anything and usually nothing.
For example you can show "growth" simply my changing margins
  • + 1
 @smithcreek: GoPro stock has been flat since 2016,but stocks in general will move up and down either way. Simple catalyst like a news story can make equities move on the market. I hope GoPro can stay in business though,I’ve got a hero 5 session nib if anybody wants to buy it haha
  • - 1
 I would enter...but still trying to get GoPro quik to work on Windows 10!
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



