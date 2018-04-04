The GoPro Evolution Contest Puts $20,000 Cash Prizing Up For Best Videos

Dates
April 4th, 2018 - Contest opens for entries
June 15th, 2018 - Entries closed
June 18th, 2018 - User voting
June 25th, 2018 - Winners announced
Location
Planet Earth
Judging Criteria
• Composition & framing
• Perspective & degree of difficulty of shooting
• Performance & style
• Overall beauty & lighting
why? im pretty sure you can use mic and gimbal
"Videos must be in MP4 format in HD or Higher Resolution (720p, 1080p, 1440, 2.5k, 4k) with no watermarks"
Am I going to have to sell all my widescreens for some sweet 4:3 crts?
true GoPro dosnt take the full 600, but not my point.
investor.gopro.com/press-releases/press-release-details/2018/GoPro-Announces-Fourth-Quarter-and-Full-Year-2017-Results/default.aspx
You should always be sceptical of figures given mostly as percentage or "growth".
Percentage figures mean anything and usually nothing.
For example you can show "growth" simply my changing margins
