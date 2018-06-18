SPONSORED

Vote Now to Choose Who Will Win $5,000 Cash in the GoPro Evolution Contest

Jun 18, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  


GoPro Evolution Contest, Part 1: Capture
You. Your bike. Any line. Anywhere. Raw POV.

Voting is now open for Part 1 of the GoPro Evolution Contest.

The judges have done their job and chose their top 10. Now it is your turn to choose your favourite and see who will walk away with $5,000 in cash prizes.

The voting period closes Sunday June 24th at 11:59 pm PST.


Who is your pick for GoPro Evolution, Part 1: Capture

Choose your top pick for the GoPro Evolution Part 1: Capture. No cuts, no editing; just rad RAW Video.




Reece Wallace Kamloops Bike Ranch



KC Deane Dease Lake Chute



Olivier Cuvet Dream Line to Mini Dream



Mark Matthews UCSC Trails



Simon Drouin Waterfall


Bryn Atkinson Mt Chérry, Les Gets. France



Jacob Spera King Kong



Jordie Lunn Rough



Dave Herr North Shore



Kilian Bron Sand Dunes



Who is your pick for GoPro Evolution, Part 1: Capture

Choose your top pick for the GoPro Evolution Part 1: Capture. No cuts, no editing; just rad RAW Video.



Go Pro Contest

More information on Part 1 of the GoPro Evolution Contest can be found on the contest page.

Keep your eyes peeled for the GoPro Evolution Contest Part 2 in July, and Part 3 in October 2018!

MENTIONS: @GoPro


5 Comments

  • + 1
 Stoked to make it into the finals!! I had plenty of bails riding this trail, including a big one that will keep me off the bike for the rest of the summer, which I'll throw up on IG later this week: www.instagram.com/ddangerousddave.
  • + 1
 Was hesitated between Jordie Lunn, Jacob Spera and Dave Herr. All three had a great runs. Hard to decide. Love the flow of Jordie's run including all stuff - big jumps, steep drops and road gap!
  • + 4
 It's gotta be Jordie! The people's champ.
  • + 1
 All of these vid's were Good..But, I'm having a tough time deciding between Jordie, and Dave Herr's videos..Hmmmm.
  • + 2
 Those sand dune pow turns look surreal.

Post a Comment



