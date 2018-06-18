Vote Now to Choose Who Will Win $5,000 Cash in the GoPro Evolution Contest

GoPro Evolution Contest, Part 1: Capture
You. Your bike. Any line. Anywhere. Raw POV.
Voting is now open for Part 1 of the GoPro Evolution Contest.
The judges have done their job and chose their top 10. Now it is your turn to choose your favourite and see who will walk away with $5,000 in cash prizes.
The voting period closes Sunday June 24th at 11:59 pm PST.
Choose your top pick for the GoPro Evolution Part 1: Capture. No cuts, no editing; just rad RAW Video.
Reece Wallace
Kamloops Bike Ranch
KC Deane
Dease Lake Chute
Olivier Cuvet
Dream Line to Mini Dream
Mark Matthews
UCSC Trails
Simon Drouin
Waterfall
Bryn Atkinson
Mt Chérry, Les Gets. France
Jacob Spera
King Kong
Jordie Lunn
Rough
Dave Herr
North Shore
Kilian Bron
Sand Dunes
More information on Part 1 of the GoPro Evolution Contest can be found on the contest page.
Keep your eyes peeled for the GoPro Evolution Contest Part 2
in July, and Part 3
in October 2018!
