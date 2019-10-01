GoPro Launches Hero8, Max 360 Camera, & Bolt-On Modules

GoPro have today launched their Hero8 camera that includes a range of upgrades to make it superior to the Hero 7 plus some hardware bolt ons that will make shooting a whole video, not just action, a lot easier.
When it comes to video, Hypersmooth 2.0 seems to be the big selling point. This takes the supposed gimbal-killing Hypersmooth tech from the Hero 7 and apparently improves it. This should be beneficial for mountain bikers who want smooth footage through rough terrain without wearing an Inspector Gadget-style contraption across their chest. Hypersmooth 2.0 can now also be used across all frame rates and at all speeds.
The Hero 8 will shoot 4K footage at up to 60 frames per second, including at 100 Mbps bitrate for the first time ever. It will shoot 240 frames per second at 1080p for super slow-mo footage. The Hero 8 Black can live stream at 1080p, up from 720p on the Hero 7 Black. On the photo side, the Hero 8 Black captures 12-megapixel snaps, and users can now shoot RAW photos in time-lapse and burst modes instead of just in regular photo mode.
The other big new features are the bolt-on mods that can be used to turn this action camera into a vlog friendly set up. Three features that really stand out are: a shotgun microphone for improved audio, a small light to help in dim conditions and a flip-up screen, allowing self-shooters to frame themselves. The camera body has also been redesigned to incorporate fold-out "finger" connectors - allowing it to be bolted to a mount without having to first be put in a case.
All of these bolt-ons should help vloggers and social media creators who normally have to take a DSLR for self filming and a separate GoPro for filming action when they go on shoot. If they can only take on camera and have all their footage in one place, it should make life a bit easier. YouTube has apparently been a massive driver for GoPro sales, so the company are hoping this latest iteration will make them stand out from the competition that includes DJI's Osmo.
The Hero 8 will cost $399, is available to order today and will start shipping on October 15th. The Hero 7 Black now costs $299, the Hero 7 Silver will round out GoPro’s lineup at $199, while the Hero 7 White is being discontinued. We'll be doing a head to head comparison of the Hero 8 and Hero 7 soon.GoPro Hero 8 Black + Max
Alongside the Hero 8 comes a new 360° camera, the Hero 8 Black + Max. 360 video hasn't ever taken off in the way many thought it would but GoPro have persevered and this new camera supersedes the Fusion that came out in November 2017.
While Fusion was pretty much 2 GoPros in 1 case (and even required 2 memory cards), this is designed from the ground up for 360 video. It's much smaller than the Fusion, features a touch screen and the editing process should be much easier thanks to a new app. All the features from the Hero 8 carry over to the Max but apparently can be even experienced to an even greater extent. Max HyperSmooth, Max TimeWarp and Max SuperView all use the extra video caught by the 360 lenses to improve the functionality. The Max also has 6 in-built microphones, which GoPro is claiming will make the audio as good as having a shotgun mic. However, it's worth noting that the Max isn't nearly as comprehensive as the Hero8 in shooting modes and resolutions for regular video.
The Max goes on sale today at $499, which is $200 cheaper than the Fusion at launch. It will ship on October 25.
I remember an old Ben Cathro video where he was testing various set-ups/cameras/angles/gimbals and I seem to remember him settling on something that showed a bit more judder and bounce because it preserved some of the gnar feel in the footage. That was quite a while ago though and I think now everyone has just gone with as much stabilization as possible these days.
GoPro would have to hire legitimate software engineers, instead of farming development out to India (which is what they currently do). No credible software engineer in Silicon Valley actually wants to work at GoPro lol (go read Blind, Glassdoor, look at a 5yr chart of $GPRO stock, etc.)
Check out Davinci Resolve. It's more intuitive and powerful than any of the GoPro offerings, it's also free for non-commercial use.
youtu.be/YoHfg_MiG-A
when you guys say it'll cost USD470 - is that with taxes ?
because in europe we'll be paying 430e ( with taxes, USD470 )
and wondering if we still get the shaft because.... europe...... or how exactly that works !?
when you guys go to the shop, how much will you be paying for the camera !?
ok - so let's say you'll pay taxes on that - how much do you pay in total for that USD399 purchase ?
