GoPro Launches Hero8, Max 360 Camera, & Bolt-On Modules

Oct 1, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  

GoPro have today launched their Hero8 camera that includes a range of upgrades to make it superior to the Hero 7 plus some hardware bolt ons that will make shooting a whole video, not just action, a lot easier.

When it comes to video, Hypersmooth 2.0 seems to be the big selling point. This takes the supposed gimbal-killing Hypersmooth tech from the Hero 7 and apparently improves it. This should be beneficial for mountain bikers who want smooth footage through rough terrain without wearing an Inspector Gadget-style contraption across their chest. Hypersmooth 2.0 can now also be used across all frame rates and at all speeds.

The Hero 8 will shoot 4K footage at up to 60 frames per second, including at 100 Mbps bitrate for the first time ever. It will shoot 240 frames per second at 1080p for super slow-mo footage. The Hero 8 Black can live stream at 1080p, up from 720p on the Hero 7 Black. On the photo side, the Hero 8 Black captures 12-megapixel snaps, and users can now shoot RAW photos in time-lapse and burst modes instead of just in regular photo mode.

The other big new features are the bolt-on mods that can be used to turn this action camera into a vlog friendly set up. Three features that really stand out are: a shotgun microphone for improved audio, a small light to help in dim conditions and a flip-up screen, allowing self-shooters to frame themselves. The camera body has also been redesigned to incorporate fold-out "finger" connectors - allowing it to be bolted to a mount without having to first be put in a case.

All of these bolt-ons should help vloggers and social media creators who normally have to take a DSLR for self filming and a separate GoPro for filming action when they go on shoot. If they can only take on camera and have all their footage in one place, it should make life a bit easier. YouTube has apparently been a massive driver for GoPro sales, so the company are hoping this latest iteration will make them stand out from the competition that includes DJI's Osmo.


The Hero 8 will cost $399, is available to order today and will start shipping on October 15th. The Hero 7 Black now costs $299, the Hero 7 Silver will round out GoPro’s lineup at $199, while the Hero 7 White is being discontinued. We'll be doing a head to head comparison of the Hero 8 and Hero 7 soon.

GoPro Hero 8 Black + Max


Alongside the Hero 8 comes a new 360° camera, the Hero 8 Black + Max. 360 video hasn't ever taken off in the way many thought it would but GoPro have persevered and this new camera supersedes the Fusion that came out in November 2017.


While Fusion was pretty much 2 GoPros in 1 case (and even required 2 memory cards), this is designed from the ground up for 360 video. It's much smaller than the Fusion, features a touch screen and the editing process should be much easier thanks to a new app. All the features from the Hero 8 carry over to the Max but apparently can be even experienced to an even greater extent. Max HyperSmooth, Max TimeWarp and Max SuperView all use the extra video caught by the 360 lenses to improve the functionality. The Max also has 6 in-built microphones, which GoPro is claiming will make the audio as good as having a shotgun mic. However, it's worth noting that the Max isn't nearly as comprehensive as the Hero8 in shooting modes and resolutions for regular video.

The Max goes on sale today at $499, which is $200 cheaper than the Fusion at launch. It will ship on October 25.

More info here.

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech First Looks Cameras GoPro


41 Comments

  • 58 2
 ok i guess but have they fixed the massive issue that gnarly steep stuff looks like holland?
  • 4 7
 Just ride faster Razz . But seriously. What do you mean?
  • 9 1
 @goroncy: He is referring to "The GoPro Effect" wherein \ terrain appears to be __
  • 5 0
 The "Gopro effect" will never go away. And it's not just gopro's... Also I don't think it's fixable via software?? And generally, even more stabilization usually results in gnarly trails looking/feeling more tame.

I remember an old Ben Cathro video where he was testing various set-ups/cameras/angles/gimbals and I seem to remember him settling on something that showed a bit more judder and bounce because it preserved some of the gnar feel in the footage. That was quite a while ago though and I think now everyone has just gone with as much stabilization as possible these days.
  • 5 0
 @goroncy: never ridden a super steep and rocky track with big drops, filmed it and showed it to your friends, only to discover that in the video it looks like you rode on a sightly bad pavement?
  • 1 0
 @islandforlife: Exactly. Hero4 for solo cam. Hero7 for follow cam.
  • 2 1
 Ok. Now I know what you are referring to. This is the reason I wanted to ask this guy youtu.be/QkiK_n9NTcg if the fact that his footage looks fast as fu©k is the result of the way he's riding or some trickery. I don't want to kill your hopes but this guy is insane so I'm afraid it's just the speed people are missing.
  • 2 1
 @Mac1987: I'll add some footage. It looks slow. Untill I start to ride fast Smile .
  • 2 0
 the good part is that when it looks ridiculously steep in the videos you can only imagine how ridiculous it is in real life......
  • 29 0
 I always get amped about buying the new go pro, but then remember all of my videos turn out to be a permanent record about how slow and un-awesome I am compared to the guys promo vids, and that my old Hero 4 is more than good enough to capture that.
  • 4 0
 yep, same
  • 2 0
 Use it to take pictures then. GoPro takes great photos.
  • 1 0
 @tacklingdummy: Work really well for SCUBA as well. Good photo and video + many waterproof accessories.
  • 18 0
 Cool, the old GoPro is discounted.
  • 13 0
 Still waiting for the smaller Session version with hypersmooth...
  • 8 0
 Will the GoPro Studio/Quik/Fusion editing apps ever be made user-friendly and intuitive enough for a 20-year+ IT industry professional to figure out? BC it sucks from a ui/ux perspective.
  • 3 0
 No.

GoPro would have to hire legitimate software engineers, instead of farming development out to India (which is what they currently do). No credible software engineer in Silicon Valley actually wants to work at GoPro lol (go read Blind, Glassdoor, look at a 5yr chart of $GPRO stock, etc.)
  • 1 0
 Nope, but i feel your pain
  • 2 0
 Studio wasn't that bad, Quik is absolute garbage. Why they did away with something that allows you to edit full length videos and replaced it with that trash is beyond me. Similarly, I have spent the last 15 years in technology fields doing development, software/embedded reverse engineering, and a variety of other tasks that expose me to different software products and Quik left me scratching my head. By far the most unintuitive and useless software I've used.

Check out Davinci Resolve. It's more intuitive and powerful than any of the GoPro offerings, it's also free for non-commercial use.
  • 2 0
 GoPro had to have been drunk when they came up with Quik. Another IT professional here who cant figure out how to use it... Personally love GoPro Studio. I cant find any free software that's as easy to use as that. I really want to get a Rylo next though
  • 1 0
 @dcsmith99: I wouldn't get a Rylo. All current owners are dumping them because Rylo support has gone ghost and it seems like they've closed up shop. With GoPro now having Hypersmooth, it isn't as unique as it was initially.
  • 7 0
 Yay for making old gopro cameras that still work really well cheaper!
  • 7 0
 Bring back the session. Also, who actually uses 360 cams?
  • 7 0
 My bet would be the insta girls who need to show their followers how totally perfect they lives are. And you can't do that with normal cam while having fun on Bali.
  • 3 0
 Check out the link for a good example. www.pinkbike.com/video/506807
  • 1 0
 Yep, still rocking a session... battery performance is getting a little poor, but still the best cam. Brett Tippie has some pretty good 360 videos... but generally I too can't stand 360 vids.
  • 1 0
 Actually they have a lot of promise:

youtu.be/YoHfg_MiG-A
  • 1 0
 On construction sites for bidding projects hahaha. literally thats it.
  • 2 0
 The real limiting factor is Youtube's horrible compression that turns beautiful GoPro footage into mashed-potato-camera crap. For the masses, the value of a new GoPro is diminished by this very real shortcoming.
  • 1 0
 oh? then how do the vloggers and pros get such crispy go-pro footage on youtube for us to view? must have some high up youtoob connections...
  • 1 0
 genuince question about pricing ( and this is something i was more aware since i was in canada and not used to see prices non-taxed displayed :

when you guys say it'll cost USD470 - is that with taxes ?

because in europe we'll be paying 430e ( with taxes, USD470 )

and wondering if we still get the shaft because.... europe...... or how exactly that works !?

when you guys go to the shop, how much will you be paying for the camera !?
  • 1 0
 US prices are always quoted without tax because some states have no sales tax and others have taxes that are different in every county and city
  • 1 0
 @showmethemountains: ops - i messed it up on my post - i meant USD399

ok - so let's say you'll pay taxes on that - how much do you pay in total for that USD399 purchase ?
  • 4 1
 Anyone else believe GoPro is a plot by the Russians to maim American youth?
  • 2 0
 Pretty sure that was youtube's original business model.
  • 6 3
 VLOG... barf
  • 6 0
 You should check out Yoann Barelli's Into the Gnar series of "Vlogs." I placed Vlog in quotes as I'm sure we all define them a little differently. IMO Yoann's some of the best mountain biking content ever and evidence that not all Vlogs are created equal. Some other good ones out there as well like Mahalo My Dude, Pinkbike's youtube channel, and GMBN content...all of which at times I'd say at times counts as Vlogs.
  • 3 0
 @snl1200: Or Remy Metailler! His videos with other top riders slaying some of the toughest trails in Whistler and Pemberton are so good! The lastest couple of vids going full send following Kirk McDowall have been crazy to watch.
  • 1 0
 Best new feature is the integrated mounting! I didn't think they would make a useful change.
  • 1 0
 Go pro to replace DSLR. Ya right . Same with my I phone. Who needs. DSLR when you can takes pictures with a toy camera.
  • 1 0
 DSLRs are falling behind too quickly. The main thing they offer at this point is interchangeable lenses. Phone picture quality improvement is vastly outpacing DSLR improvements. It kind of reminds me of the old days when you needed a high-end workstation graphics card to do high-end graphics, but then the "video game" cards kept getting better so much faster than the workstation cards that they overtook them.

Post a Comment



