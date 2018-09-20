GoPro Launches New Hero 7 Camera

PRESS RELEASE: GoPro
First leaked on the B&H website
, GoPro's new Hero 7 is going to come out in three models; the black, silver and white. Full details are now available on GoPro's website
and the camera looks to have fully launched.
The Black model is going to cost US $399.99/£379.99/€429.99 and product highlights include:
- Record 4K60, 2.7K120, and 1080p240 Video
- Capture 12MP Photos at up to 30 fps
- HyperSmooth Video Stabilization
- Vertical Portrait Mode for Social Media
- SuperPhoto Auto HDR Photo Enhancement
- 33' Waterproof without a Housing
- Touch Zoom Framing via Intuitive 2" LCD
- Face, Smile, and Scene Detection
- Live Streaming, TimeWarp Video
- Voice Control, Raw Photos, and Much More
"Every year or two, we hear of a new "best GoPro ever", and indeed, every time, the latest HERO model lives up to the label. Over the years, in addition to improved image quality, a new collection of sophisticated and creative features was added each time, such as Voice Control. The GoPro HERO7 Black follows suit, offering the best of the preceding models' features plus many new, super-creative ones. For example, the camera is designed to be used, in addition to the standard way, in portrait orientation. It can physically be turned into a portrait mode and shoot portrait photos that you can seamlessly upload to Instagram, Snapchat, and other social media sites. Please see the Features section below for a list of all the features.
The HERO7 Black captures up to Ultra HD 4K resolution video at up to 60 fps and applies built-in HyperSmooth Video Stabilization to let you get smooth, professional-looking video. HyperSmooth is a gimbal-like stabilization that feels out and predicts your movements and compensates for camera shake. Other recording resolutions include 2.7K at up to 120 fps for slow motion, and Full HD 1080p at up to 240 fps for super slow motion. Still images can be captured in up to 12MP resolution in bursts of up to 30 images per second. The camera is waterproof without a housing down to 33' and supports an optional dive housing that will let you go deeper many times over."
The Silver model is retailing for US $299.99/£279.99/€329.99 and features:
- Record 4K30, 1440p60, and 1080p60 Video
- Capture 10MP Photos at up to 15 fps
- Built-In Video Stabilization
- Vertical Portrait Mode for Social Media
- 33' Waterproof without a Housing
- Touch Zoom Framing via Intuitive 2" LCD
- Voice Control, Time-Lapse Capture
- Photo Timer for Individual/Group Selfies
- GPS Performance Stickers & More
"The second most advanced model in the HERO7 lineup and one of the most advanced action cameras of its time, the GoPro HERO7 Silver records 4K video at up to 30 fps, shoots 10MP photos, and offers many sophisticated features to go along with the image capture. These features include digital stabilization for smoother video, voice control allowing for hands-free commands, a photo timer for individual and group selfies, and a GPS function that tracks your speed, distance, and other factors and lets you document these in the included GoPro app for iOS and Android.
The camera is waterproof down to 33' natively, without any housing required. It's rugged and rubberized and has an intuitive 2" touchscreen display on the rear. A Touch Zoom feature provides a quick and effective way of framing your shots using your fingers on the touchscreen. Other features include time-lapse capture, wide dynamic range (WDR), and a portrait mode which allows you to physically turn the camera into a portrait orientation and shoot portrait photos that you can seamlessly upload to Instagram, Snapchat, and other social media sites. The HERO7 Silver operates on a built-in rechargeable battery."
And finally, the White model that sells for US $199.99/£179.99/€219.99 features:
- Full HD 1080p60 Video
- 10MP Photos at up to 15 fps
- Built-In Video Stabilization
- Vertical Portrait Mode for Social Media
"A Full HD version of the HERO7 lineup, the GoPro HERO7 White is the base model of the three HERO7 action cameras and is designed for the adventurer. It offers user-friendly features across the board including a 2" touchscreen, intuitive Touch Zoom shot framing, built-in digital stabilization, voice control, a photo timer, vertical photo capture for seamless integration with social media, QuikStories for automatically transforming footage into short fun videos, and much more. The camera is 33' waterproof without a housing and has a rugged, rubberized enclosure.
The HERO7 White records 1920 x 1440 video at 60 and 30 fps in a 4:3 aspect ratio, and this image can be cropped in the companion GoPro app into a 1080p60/30 image in 16:9. It shoots 10MP photos and provides an easy way of capturing selfies and group photos using to the photo timer feature. The vertical photo capture feature allows you to physically turn the camera into portrait mode and shoot portrait photos that you can directly upload to Instagram, Snapchat, and other destinations without any image resizing. The fun clips you get with QuikStories come with background music already applied and come ready to be shared."
20 Comments
Source: youtu.be/3dYouSEBKiU?t=102
Gimbals, for me, have been a total PITA. If the stabilization benefits of the 7 are real deal, that's a big step.
Sign me tf up
