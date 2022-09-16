GoPro Launches the Hero 11 Black & Mini

GoPro has launched the eleventh iteration of its Hero action camera and a new smaller Mini offering.
This week GoPro launched its new action cameras with the Hero 11 Black and the Mini. Both cameras have very similar feature sets and the specs for the new models include:
- New HyperView digital lens for widest angle 16:9 shot ever produced in a Hero GoPro camera. SuperView is now available in 5.3K60 and 4K120.
- HyperSmooth 5.0 technology with in-camera 360-degree Horizon Lock.
- Three new Night Effect Time Lapse presets for capturing Star Trails, Light Painting and Vehicle Light Trails.
- TimeWarp 3.0 now captures at 5.3K.
- Simpler camera control with Easy and Pro modes.
- Enduro Battery to improve camera performance in cold and moderate temperatures. Comes with Hero11 Black and as a built-in battery in Hero 11 Black Mini.
The biggest talking point about the new release is definitely the Mini which does seem to be built with similar aims to the Session camera. With the Mini, you get most of the Hero 11 Black's features but in a package that is 20 grams lighter and 13% smaller. With the reduction in size you do lose the touchscreen with the camera being controlled through the brands Quik app. To help keep track of settings there is still a small screen showing battery life, resolution, frame rate and how much recording time is left.
Once again signing up to GoPro's yearly subscription service does offer a discount with the Hero 11 Black costing $400 for subscribers or $500 for everyone else and is available now. Things are slightly trickier for the Mini with the camera selling at $300 for subscribers or $400 if not. Where things get a little confusing is the Mini launches exclusively for subscribers on October 25 but there is no release just yet for those not signed up.
I can't decide whether a Hero 11 (or mini), with or without the max lens mod is better than a DJI action 3 or an Insta360 RS (or X3) and whether or not a 360 camera is just generally a better option. Normal people can't try them all to make a decision, and 400 notes is a lot of cash to throw at something that you find out later doesn't work well for mtb'ing.