GoPro Pivots to Direct Sales, Lets 20% of Staff Go

Apr 21, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  

GoPro has announced it has begun to pivot to a direct sale distribution model and cut more than 200 of its staff in response to COVID-19. GoPro will spend the rest of this year changing its model and, although this move seems to have been spurred by the ongoing pandemic, it does not appear that GoPro will reverse its decision after the virus has passed.

Last year, GoPro's website received 7 million visitors and it made around 20% of its revenue online in both the USA and Europe. This has grown in Q1 of 2020 and has been given as one of the reasons for the change in the model.

We've reported on GoPro's undulating finances, including in the past 6 months a fall of revenue of 54% in the third quarter of 2019 and then a bounce-back of 40% in Q4 following the release of its Hero 8 camera. GoPro's shift to a more consumer-direct approach includes the following expense reductions:

- $100 million reduction in non-GAAP operating expenses in 2020 and plans to further reduce operating expenses into 2021 to $250 million
- Workforce reduction of over 200 employees, or more than 20%
- Office space reductions in five geographies
- Sales and marketing expenditure reductions in 2020 and beyond
- Additional reductions in spending across the business

Nicholas Woodman, GoPro's founder and CEO, will forego the rest of his salary for 2020 and the Board of Directors have also volunteered to forego their cash compensation for the rest of the year. Woodman said: "GoPro's global distribution network has been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, driving us to transition into a more efficient and profitable direct-to-consumer-centric business over the course of this year. We are crushed that this forces us to let go of many talented members of our team, and we are forever grateful for their contributions."

GoPro says that the change in model will not affect its 2020 releases, which are set to include new hardware, software and subscription products. The move to direct sales is expected to cost the brand $31 million to $49 million.

More information, here.

Posted In:
Industry News GoPro


Must Read This Week
Review: YT's All-New Izzo Trail Bike
112102 views
Field Trip: Is Buying a Used Mountain Bike Worth It?
71513 views
Hacks, Bodges & DIY Projects From the World Cup Pits
66132 views
Can You Guess These 10 Tires By Their Tread Patterns Alone? - Pond Beaver 2020
58997 views
Tech Briefing: Bikes, Colourful Components, New Shoes & More - April 2020
58934 views
Good News from the Industry as it Rallies Against the Spread of Covid-19 [Update: SRAM Mask Making Project]
57312 views
Review: RAAW Madonna V2 - Ready for the Apocalypse
53852 views
Moots' Surprising New Womble Titanium Hardtail - Pond Beaver 2020
46120 views

25 Comments

  • 32 9
 COVID-19 seems to be the common scapegoat for under performing companies closing shop or reducing staff.
  • 24 1
 More like the final nail in the coffin than a scapegoat.
  • 5 0
 @GriefTheBro: exactly. I am sure endless PB armchair quarter backs will talk shit. However, most likely none have ran a business or had all decisions/responsibility fall in their lap.
  • 1 0
 More likely it’s the garage audio...
  • 11 0
 The reality is, they're making the best cameras they ever have, but people found out around the Hero4 that all those glossy action videos the pro's are posting are highly produced and edited mini films. Package it with an easy to use, but capable editing software and you'll have more success.
  • 17 0
 Wow Brendog's POV run of Rampage looks awesome. I should get one to shoot my awesome local trails. *records* Well that was trash. Delete. Camera sucks.
  • 8 0
 @learningcycles: Are you me?
  • 1 0
 Yep. And don't think people realize the amount of editing time required to make a watchable video that will hold peoples attention for more than 15 seconds.
  • 1 0
 For most people I think the free apps and software is plenty. If you are truly a filmer At heart them I think you should expect to invest in quality software. Nobody expects their guitar to come with protools.
  • 11 0
 GoPro was initially a very niche product, that was marketed mainly by the bike and ski shops that sold them when they first came out. After they gained some success, they started to require larger orders to be able to get any product. We were selling 2 or 3 a month, and would generally order that amount each month. A couple of times we got caught with just having ordered 3, sold one and then they announce a new model - the other 2 sat on the shelf while customers waited for the new model. We would have to sell the "old" ones for a large discount or make them a drawing prize or something... THEN GoPro started to require a minimum order of 6 units. That was when we stopped carrying them, and went with some of the other brands that were emerging. Next we hear BestBuy and other larger retailers are carrying them. Glad we got out when we did. While I feel for anyone losing their job, GoPro has 1,000 people working for them? Really? How many of those are in production and packaging/shipping? How many are marketers, representatives, etc...? Sounds to me like this company just kept growing too big for their britches and it finally is taking a hit in the ass that was a long time coming...
  • 6 4
 They are DOA with this move. They gained traction when all brick and mortar started carrying them and during the holidays here in the US stores like Best Buy move a ton of GoPro because of their deals and presence. They think they are a mainstream product when in reality they were/are a niche that was pushed heavily by mainstream sales channel.
  • 1 0
 Truth. Their displays of playing videos is a good sales tool and catches people's eyes in the stores. The problem is that they're too expensive and the knock-off do the job decent enough to not warrant paying for the real thing.
  • 1 0
 @matadorCE: Exactly. During Christmas a $200 GoPro is basically an impulse buy item when people are walking around the store. No one will be going out of their way to buy the same $200 camera directly from them. They will just buy the other Sony $200 camera that's being displayed all over the store.
  • 1 0
 Yeah - I was really surprised to see this. They've clearly made a HUGE push into traditional retail. Think of how many GoPro kiosks you see in bike and ski shops, other outdoor gear shops and electronics shops/departments in bigger stores. I feel like at least 80% of stores I go to in those categories have some kind of white GoPro tower/shelving displaying their products.

Unless they're making some kind of (super-bold) "traditional retail is dead" claim because of COVID, it's pretty clear that model wasn't making them money. I wonder what the real problem was? Just the cost and effort to get into those stores and support such a huge retail network? Disappointing sales from that network? Or do they see the only future for their products being one with lower margins that they can only support from a direct-sales model?
  • 1 1
 how else you gonna live feed your totally sick IPA fest at the local brewery before going to the movies in a tank top? no outdoor recreation required!
  • 2 0
 I can only think Gopro owns the action camera market because real camera manufacturers are content to let them do so. It seems like Sony could squash them technologically without much effort - but it must not be worth it. I've never had worse customer service than from Gopro - which I think says a lot about a company's culture.
  • 2 0
 seems kinda crazy they would have over 1k employees. btw, my gopro8 is awesome on the dirt bike. have not done anything worth filming on the mtb since i bought it. or ever, i suppose.
  • 1 0
 I’d be curious to know how the other action camera manufacturers are doing right now. I wonder how much of the struggling is GoPro-specific and how much of it is just people recognizing that the action camera footage of us mere mortals just ends up looking kinda lame.
  • 2 0
 I bought a Garmin Virb when it first came out. Used it once, saw the footgage. Realized how much more footgage I would need, how many more cameras I would need to capture it, and how much time I'd need to spend editing it...all to make a short clip... Then realized I'd spend more time filming than actually riding. I returned the camera a week later.
  • 4 1
 You think GoPro will pass any savings to the consumer?
  • 13 0
 NOPE
  • 2 0
 Nothing to see here. Sounds like a good move for the company and I'll be a fan regardless.
  • 1 0
 I never thought my career in management consulting would qualify me to make a comment on Pinkbike, but this is actually a really good move for GoPro.
  • 3 0
 He's, "Nicholas" now?
  • 1 0
 At least they’ve got a good customer service and operations team managing their website.

Oh wait.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.011083
Mobile Version of Website