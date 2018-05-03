Gore R7 Shakedry Jacket - Review

Gore's Shakedry jacket is a stripped down, bare bones shell that's designed to provide the highest level of breathability possible in a fully waterproof package. The basic concept behind almost all waterproof / breathable fabrics is that there's a membrane with tiny, microscopic pores in it, pores that are small enough to prevent water from getting in, but large enough to allow moisture to escape. Typically, that membrane is sandwiched between two other fabrics, a liner and a face material. In the case of the Shakedry jacket, the Gore-Tex membrane and the liner are actually laminated together, and the face material is eliminated.

Gore R7 Shakedry Jacket

• Gore-Tex Active fabric with Shakedry

• Waterproof and windproof

• Front pocket can be used to store jacket

• Low profile hood

• Sizes: S, M, L, XL, XXL

• Colors: black, grey, blue

• Weight: 117 grams

• MSRP: $299 USD

• www.gorewear.com

The Shakedry jacket has an athletic cut, which keeps if from turning into a sail during windy rides.

Performance

That front pocket can be turned inside out to store the jacket when it's not in use.

Issues

Pinkbike's Take

The Gore-Tex Active Shakedry fabric raises the bar when it comes to keeping the elements out and managing moisture, and the fact that this jacket weighs in at only 117 grams is an impressive feat. The price is certainly going to be a stumbling block for many riders, as is the lack of backpack compatibility, but for traveling light and fast no matter the weather, this is one of the absolute best options out there. — Mike Kazimer

Removing the face material means that the outer layer of the jacket can't get soaked through and saturated, and even after a torrential downpour all it takes is a few shakes of the jacket (hence the name) and the fabric will be almost completely dry.There are some caveats that come with such a lightweight design, including the fact that Gore doesn't recommend wearing a backpack with this jacket due to the potential for abrasion from the straps. The version reviewed here was originally designed for trail runners, and as such it doesn't have the drop tail found on the C7 and C5 Shakedry models (C is for cycling, R is for running), but it does have a hood, something that's missing on those other two options.Other than the hood the list of features is fairly sparse – the Gore-Tex Active Shakedry fabric is the highlight here, and like a supercar that's doesn't have door handles in order to shave weight, the R7 is about as simple as it gets. There's one zippered breast pocket, which can be turned inside out to store the jacket in when it's not in use, and other than the elasticized cuffs, hem, and hood, there's not much more to the jacket than that.The simple design makes more sense when the jacket is put on the scale – a size large weighs only 117 grams, and it'll easily pack down to the size of a small burrito for putting in a jersey pocket or hip pack.The price tag isn't small, though, at $299 USD.The way that the Shakedry can shed a steady stream of rain without getting soggy and saturated is downright amazing. The overall feel is closer to a windbreaker than a rain jacket, but the Gore-Tex Active fabric is capable of keeping the heaviest of downpours at bay. It was a strange sensation at first – I kept expecting to feel the material fabric soaking through, and for my skin to get wet, but that never happened.What about those breathability claims? Does the Shakedry live up to the hype? It sure does, even without any pit zips or ventilation other than that front zipper. I hate feeling overheated while I'm climbing, which means that I'll often choose to get a little wet from the rain rather than deal with the steaminess that comes with donning most rain jackets. It was a different story with the Shakedry – I was able to keep it on during long uphill slogs without ever feeling like I was wearing a trash bag in a sauna. Sure, you'll still sweat – they haven't come up with a magical fabric to prevent that, at least not yet – but the inside of the jacket stays impressively dry, even in humid, rainforest-like conditions. Previously, I'd been using Endura's MTR jacket as my go-to packable layer, and while I'm still a big fan of that jacket's performance, the Shakedry's level of breathability and waterproofing was noticeably better after long stints in the rain.As far as the overall fit goes, the Shakedry jacket has a slim, athletic cut, which keeps the fabric from flapping around in windy conditions, although that does mean there's not room for too many layers underneath. There was still plenty of length in the arms to keep the sleeves from riding up while in the riding position, and when I put the hood up it sat comfortably under my helmet without any problems.Packability is another area where the Shakedry jacket shines; I regularly tossed it into my hip pack for those days where the rain was in the forecast The front zippered pocket does double as a stowaway pocket, but if you go that route make sure not to zip it up – the zipper will be very difficult to unzip in that orientation. Instead, there's an attached elastic cord that can be used to hold the bundle together.As I mentioned before, this jacket is technically for trail runners, but there are a few details that could be added to any of the Shakedry models that could be added to make them better suited for the mountain bike world. First, I'd like to see a version that has a drop taila hood, rather than needing to choose one feature over the other. I'd also like to see a version with reinforced shoulder and elbow panels for increased durability, along with a slightly larger front zipper. Yes, those changes would add a few grams, but if it meant that I didn't need to worry about wearing a backpack, or fumbling around trying to grab a tiny zipper with cold, wet hands, then I'd gladly take a small weight penalty.