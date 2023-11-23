Video: Gowaan Gals' Womens Jump Jam

Nov 23, 2023
by Gowaan Gals  

Gowaan Fest 2022 was our last event where we got people together, so we decided to hold one day event to ride with a crew of gals, of all ages, from all over the U.K. We headed up to Josh Bryceland's spot, Unity Woods, for a bit of a session on the amazing jumps they have there.

It was a mega fun day, everyone got super stuck into learning the lines. The progression from everyone over the day was amazing and everyone was helping each other out, it just shows how good these type of sessions with pals and peers are to help push your riding to the next level! More Gowaan Jams in the future that's for sure, and you can expect an announcement soon on Gowaan Fest 2024...

Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos


Author Info:
gowaan-gals avatar

Member since Jul 18, 2017
14 articles
Report
