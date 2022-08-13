Gracey Hemstreet Earns Red Bull Helmet

Aug 13, 2022
by Alicia Leggett  
Whip-Off

Canadian up-and-coming downhill racer Gracey Hemstreet earned her Red Bull helmet yesterday at the start of the Crankworx Whistler Whip-Off when Brandon Semenuk surprised her with her new lid.

The second-year junior took the international race podiums by storm last year, when she finished third at World Champs and second at the Lenzerheide World Cup. She backed those results up with two podiums at the Crankworx Summer Series last fall, then has continued her campaign to the top this season by winning the junior women's races at four of seven World Cups so far this year.

Gracey Hemstreet

Gracey is also very, very stylish, and yesterday took third at the whip-off. All of this suggests big things in her future and we can't wait to watch it all unfold.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Red Bull Gracey Hemstreet


4 Comments

  • 2 0
 Super cool! I met Gracey briefly a couple of years ago with her friend Geoffrey at Coast Gravity Park. She was a talented rider and nice. My wife and I have loved watching her successes and support increase. What a deserving opportunity!
  • 3 0
 Eff yeah, Gracie!! The next generation of Canadian MTB is now, and it's on fire!!
  • 4 0
 Well deserved
  • 2 0
 always so stoked to see riders get supported!





