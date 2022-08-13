Gracey Hemstreet Earns Red Bull Helmet

Canadian up-and-coming downhill racer Gracey Hemstreet earned her Red Bull helmet yesterday at the start of the Crankworx Whistler Whip-Off when Brandon Semenuk surprised her with her new lid.The second-year junior took the international race podiums by storm last year, when she finished third at World Champs and second at the Lenzerheide World Cup. She backed those results up with two podiums at the Crankworx Summer Series last fall, then has continued her campaign to the top this season by winning the junior women's races at four of seven World Cups so far this year.Gracey is also very, very stylish, and yesterday took third at the whip-off. All of this suggests big things in her future and we can't wait to watch it all unfold.