Gracey Hemstreet Fractured Hand in Leogang Qualification Crash

The Norco Race Division's misfortune continues as Gracey Hemstreet has shared on Instagram
that her crash during qualification at the Leogang DH World Cup resulted in a fractured bone in her hand. Hemstreet will be missing Val di Sole this weekend.
|Unfortunately I will be out for a little while, went down in qualies in Leogang and fractured a bone my hand. SOOO gutted to be missing VDS this weekend
I couldn’t thank @norcoracedivision enough for the support #dreamteam
I’m home now recovering for a bit, I’ll be back soon.—Gracey Hemstreet
This comes after Hemstreet's Norco Race Division teammates Lucas Cruz and Greg Minnaar both got injured in Fort William
. Cruz broke his femur, while Minnaar injured his shoulder.
Hemstreet started the season off with a bang, becoming the first woman to ride a top to bottom run at Red Bull Hardline in Tasmania, but has yet to make finals in 2024. We were looking forward to watching her race in Val di Sole, where she finished 7th last year despite a crash, going fastest in two of the sectors.
Are the kinematics way off somehow?
Does it spontaneously eat rear shocks?
Have the team broken any mirrors recently, crossed paths with black cats, knocked over the salt shaker?
Anyone know if there's a backup rider that can take her place or is Norco just SOL b/c of UCI structure & points?