Gracey Hemstreet Fractured Hand in Leogang Qualification Crash

Jun 12, 2024
by Sarah Moore  
photo
Gracey Hemstreet with Kirk McDowall and Greg Minnaar ahead of the race in Leogang. Photo: Andy Vathis


The Norco Race Division's misfortune continues as Gracey Hemstreet has shared on Instagram that her crash during qualification at the Leogang DH World Cup resulted in a fractured bone in her hand. Hemstreet will be missing Val di Sole this weekend.

bigquotesUnfortunately I will be out for a little while, went down in qualies in Leogang and fractured a bone my hand. SOOO gutted to be missing VDS this weekend

I couldn’t thank @norcoracedivision enough for the support #dreamteam
I’m home now recovering for a bit, I’ll be back soon.Gracey Hemstreet

photo
photo
Photo Andy Vathis

This comes after Hemstreet's Norco Race Division teammates Lucas Cruz and Greg Minnaar both got injured in Fort William. Cruz broke his femur, while Minnaar injured his shoulder.

Hemstreet started the season off with a bang, becoming the first woman to ride a top to bottom run at Red Bull Hardline in Tasmania, but has yet to make finals in 2024. We were looking forward to watching her race in Val di Sole, where she finished 7th last year despite a crash, going fastest in two of the sectors.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Injuries Norco Gracey Hemstreet


Author Info:
sarahmoore avatar

Member since Mar 30, 2011
1,432 articles
Report
14 Comments
  • 42 0
 Norco has obviously spent a ton of time, effort, and money trying to make a DH team work in the midst of general industry contraction in 2024 and everybody got messed up. That sucks.
  • 15 0
 Can't help but feel for the whole team, from the designers working on the bike, the organisers pulling together such a great team and the athletes trying to give Norco the season they deserve! Thanks for keeping us stoked on bikes.
  • 17 0
 Team mechanics are currently installing rabbit's feet, horseshoes and 4 leaf clovers onto every bike.
  • 4 0
 They should install cats feet instead, bikes would always land rubber side down.
  • 11 0
 Gutted for her ……
  • 5 0
 @norcobicycles you know what you have to do now. The A team is sidelined, it's time for a true underdog story. PUT ME IN COACH
  • 6 0
 Frown
  • 1 0
 I've been a Norco fan for a long time, have had several of their bikes, still covet the previous, and current Optic. Does this DH bike do some really unpredictable things?
Are the kinematics way off somehow?
Does it spontaneously eat rear shocks?
Have the team broken any mirrors recently, crossed paths with black cats, knocked over the salt shaker?
  • 1 0
 Norc-DOH! Super bummed for Gracey...her Redbull / Taz run was so badass, figured that might continue this year but risk is a major factor.

Anyone know if there's a backup rider that can take her place or is Norco just SOL b/c of UCI structure & points?
  • 1 0
 This hurts EXTRA if you've just watched the Minnaar documentary. You know the part I'm talking about. Actually just feel bad. Imagine the weird pressure on Kirk now as well...
  • 2 0
 If it weren't for bad luck they'd have no luck at all. Hope it turns around for them, it's a cool program.
  • 1 0
 This was basically the plot of Mystery Men from 1999.
  • 1 1
 God damn, Norco team is cursed
  • 1 0
 esgo kirk!!







